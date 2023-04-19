 Skip to content
(MSN)   Yarrr ... if the Scurvy, Norovirus or Covid don't gets ya, the Bed Bugs surely will   (msn.com) divider line
12
peasandcarrots
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just sink the ship. It's the only way to be sure.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My ex-wife always wanted to go on a Disney Cruise.  I refused to go, because I know I'd go insane.  No hyperbole.  Between the people, cramped spaces, and germs, I would need to be medicated.

Well her new boyfriend takes his kids on a Disney cruises every year and this year he took his new girlfriend and her kids.  Eight days sailing the Caribbean.  The kids are older now and since Disney's bought so many other properties, I know they'd find something to entertain themselves.  Plenty of time for the adults to be alone in their stateroom.

Four days in, one of the kids texted me.  She had COVID and both the kids had RSV.  They all got home safe and are better now.  I can't wait until our next coffee where I can nod and listen to how great it was.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cruise ships are notoriously difficult to clean and keep clean. It's just impossible to do.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
last i heard the only thing to kill them is heat, like over 130 degrees for a half hour or something like that.
insecticide is useless and they don't 'eat' it, they don't clean themselves to ingest it.
they drink blood.
my brother works at a school that got them.
the school gave him lysol to spray down the rooms as they don't let him use and insecticides.
the company they called in sprayed everything.
and a year later they are still there, the bigs that is.
nuke it, it is the only way to be sure...!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Obviously the fault lies with the woman as she didn't follow proper bed bug protocol by sleeping tight.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
bugs not bigs
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Cruise ships are notoriously difficult to clean and keep clean. It's just impossible to do.


Ehh - I wouldn't go so far as impossible - just vastly uneconomical.  If you for instance ran a ship sized and crewed for maybe a thousand with say a couple hundred passengers?  Yeah, you can with because you've got drastically reduced space usage and you're drastically over-crewed to handle ludicrous-level cleaning.  But at those levels individual ticket prices would be through the farking roof to make it work at all
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ewwwwwwwwwww... infinity!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Cruise ships are notoriously difficult to clean and keep clean. It's just impossible to do.


It's possible to keep a big ship clean. The Navy does it. No insects, mice, or other nasties on my ship or else everyone would have been tasked to clean.

The problem is that you have a lot of nasty people coming onboard. They're nasty at home, they're nasty on the ship, they're nasty when the ship stops somewhere and they get off the ship to trash the town.

Sailors don't tolerate a nasty shipmate because we have to live there. Tourists believe someone else is responsible for cleaning up after them. That football player who got pissed because a flight crew wouldn't clean up after his nasty kids, so his pregnant wife cleaned up? They are all nasty, and they think it's someone else's problem.

Takes a lot of time and effort to keep a ship clean. It can be done, but not with the kind of people who go on cruises.

And I'm sure housekeeping in Vegas could tell you stories of the nasty people who stayed in their hotel.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Cruise ships are notoriously difficult to clean and keep clean. It's just impossible to do.


It isn't that they are difficult to clean and keep clean it's that to do so is expensive and cruise lines don't like to pay for it
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WTP 2: bugs not bigs


Doesn't matter, what you said was stupid anyway
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WTP 2: last i heard the only thing to kill them is heat, like over 130 degrees for a half hour or something like that.
insecticide is useless and they don't 'eat' it, they don't clean themselves to ingest it.
they drink blood.
my brother works at a school that got them.
the school gave him lysol to spray down the rooms as they don't let him use and insecticides.
the company they called in sprayed everything.
and a year later they are still there, the bigs that is.
nuke it, it is the only way to be sure...!


Diatomaceous earth will kill them. It's basically anhydrous crystals; very sharp edges on the crystals, and they cut into the bedbugs when the bedbugs walk through it. The crystals then suck the fluid out of the bug, killing it.

It can take a long time to get rid of them all, and there are other things you have to do, but that's one way.

There's a chemical called Mikron that you can spray around the place, but then you have to seal it up for 10 days. The vapor will kill them. Works better than heat, because it's hard to get every nook and cranny of a house up to the required temperature of 118F for at least 90 minutes. If you have a 2 story house, the upper floor will have to be at 160-170F to make sure that the first floor reaches 120F. That takes a lot of heat! Big, industrial propane heaters.
 
