 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   World oldest loon couple briefly reunite before a trailer park fight starts   (mlive.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Michigan, Pair bond, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, National Wildlife Refuge, Nature reserve, Male, world's oldest loon couple, common loons  
•       •       •

489 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2023 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, she totally dumped him for a younger, hotter male, after being with this dude for 25 years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I found someone else, birdie."
"YOU SHUT YOUR WHORE BEAK!"
*fearher fight ensues*
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this would be about Randy and Evi Quaid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Loons!
Youtube 5yTwD7U_XV4
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ABJ was gone, replaced by an unbanded male loon

I get ya, Fe. Going for that bad boy unbanded loon. He's just going to hit it and quit it though. When it comes to nesting duties let's see if he sticks around or runs off with some floozy, younger loon

Birds are weird
 
jackandwater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What do you expect from a couple of loons?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Slut

/call me
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.