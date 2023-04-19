 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   Doritos for dealers   (abc27.com) divider line
7
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doritos are the most stereotypical Munchie food there is.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But what if it's a boat?!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this headline from 1980?
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Police also said if someone wants to "turn in your dealer" they'll give you a family size bag of Doritos.

wtf?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What a bunch of farking a-holes

Lifetime underachievers who took their job to bully, harass, intimidate and outright kill others going after harmless, otherwise upstanding citizens because the Federal Government outlawed a plant based on a pack of lies at the behest of racist piece of shiats who wanted to stick it to the Mexicans
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: Police also said if someone wants to "turn in your dealer" they'll give you a family size bag of Doritos.

wtf?


Ie. narc on them
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ now  

daveb0rg: Police also said if someone wants to "turn in your dealer" they'll give you a family size bag of Doritos.

wtf?


I had to google it. PA is a medical only cannabis state. They're trolling.

Poorly
 
