 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   RHESSI's pieces falling from the sky tonight   (cleveland.com) divider line
8
    More: PSA, Sun, Earth, Atmosphere, Gamma ray, Solar flare, NASA, Privacy policy, The Washington Post  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 19 Apr 2023 at 10:39 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dave Matthews Band - Crash Into Me (Official Video)
Youtube k7in-9E3ImQ
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe it will fall on the Starship.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - Fall On Me
Youtube lf6vCjtaV1k
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
'RHESSI's phessis' would have been a better headline.

*pouts*
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Texarkana R.E.M.
Youtube jP--MxYzTuo
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Space Junk (2009 Remaster)
Youtube Z2dcVIEQwEE
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/k7in-9E3ImQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I forgot how much I liked that song. Thanks!😊
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.