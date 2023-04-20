 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Get off my lawn", "take your ball and go home" no longer aggressive enough responses to child chasing ball into your yard, not if you have a gun available   (qcnews.com) divider line
JRoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Constant slaughter is just the price we have to pay for living in a polite society.
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There is a recent rash of these shootings where someone snaps about random people intruding on their car, house or whatever.  WTF?  Does this always happen at this rate?  Seems like an outlier couple of weeks here.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eventually everyone is going to be walking around with guns drawn waiting for someone to shoot, until someone sneezes setting off a chain reaction of people "Fearing for their lives" acting in self-defense

and all that will be left are the guns
 
JRoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

khatores: There is a recent rash of these shootings where someone snaps about random people intruding on their car, house or whatever.  WTF?  Does this always happen at this rate?  Seems like an outlier couple of weeks here.


It'll pass, Republicans will get more guns to more people and what seems like outlier events will become routine, like how schools full of gunned-down children are practically boring now, happens every other week.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Eventually everyone is going to be walking around with guns drawn waiting for someone to shoot, until someone sneezes setting off a chain reaction of people "Fearing for their lives" acting in self-defense

and all that will be left are the guns


As long as the guns are okay, then we can all sleep easy in the knowledge that we are free.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My friends father pulled his gun on a group of kids years ago. For some reason the kids had a torch and they were setting small fires. They had just set a small fire on his lawn and became out and waved the gun at them and told them that he was a cop and could get away with shooting them. I don't think they took him seriously until he shot the gun in the air. They scrambled in every direction while he laughed. Yep, he was a bit phyco.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone's really sleeping on the headline...

BLACK MAN SHOOTS AT WHITE FAMILY
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

daffy: the kids had a torch and they were setting small fires. They had just set a small fire on his lawn and [he] came out and waved the gun at them


Used to be a time that a boy could set his neighbor's land and house ablaze, and not have to concern himself with reprisal.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: [i.pinimg.com image 236x263]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
