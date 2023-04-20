 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   Dying for the Depot   (nbcbayarea.com)
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The victim was identified by police as Blake Mohs, 26, a loss prevention worker...

He couldn't even prevent his own loss.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The victim was identified by police as Blake Mohs, 26, a loss prevention worker...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The victim was identified by police as Blake Mohs, 26, a loss prevention worker...

He couldn't even prevent his own loss.


I love a bit of dark humor to lessen the impact of bullshiat stories like this.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He wasn't hard enough
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"It wasn't murder. I was aiming for his knee."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The victim was identified by police as Blake Mohs, 26, a loss prevention worker...

He couldn't even prevent his own loss.


forum.predator.illfonic.comView Full Size
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA: "I'm really sorry for the person, but at least he tried to stop it, I'd say that's a positive thing."

No, it's not. Dude lost his life trying to protect what was probably hundreds of dollars worth of goods from a well-insured mega-corporation.


Also FTA: They said he was involved in youth law enforcement programs, was an Eagle Scout and had an interest in pursuing law enforcement as a career.

That tracks.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Was it bring your kid to work day or something?
 
bdub77
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: No, it's not. Dude lost his life trying to protect what was probably hundreds of dollars worth of goods from a well-insured mega-corporation.


Who will probably sue the dying employee's family, given the state of things today.
 
