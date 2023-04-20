 Skip to content
(CNN)   Air Force unit loses intelligence unit in charge of losing intelligence   (cnn.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember when we thought it was awful that W was spying on our allies?

South Korea just went to the trouble of making a statement about how awful they think it is that we spied on them.  They're adorable.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Remember when we thought it was awful that W was spying on our allies?

South Korea just went to the trouble of making a statement about how awful they think it is that we spied on them.  They're adorable.


Everyone spies on everyone.  It is known.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Naido: Remember when we thought it was awful that W was spying on our allies?

South Korea just went to the trouble of making a statement about how awful they think it is that we spied on them.  They're adorable.

Everyone spies on everyone.  It is known.


That's the reason I watch really farked up porn.
The only reason.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Every officer in this unit has just had his/her career terminated. Guilty or not. In the military, if you get caught up in a giant public stink like this one, you're done.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How about not allowing anyone with a TS SCI clearance free access to a literal internet full of TS SCI data?  A $5 per month subscription model would surely help get rid of the malcontents.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iToad: Every officer in this unit has just had his/her career terminated. Guilty or not. In the military, if you get caught up in a giant public stink like this one, you're done.


Not that serving in the (A)NG is exactly supposed to be a "career," mind you.

But if your 9-to-5 job also involves cyber security or anything like that, suddenly being in the 102nd has stopped being a point in your favor.
 
Bondith
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least TFA called it a wing and not a division.
 
khatores
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iToad: Every officer in this unit has just had his/her career terminated. Guilty or not. In the military, if you get caught up in a giant public stink like this one, you're done.


Yeah, it would be difficult to recover from this. Just in a practical sense, the AF is taking their mission away, and since they're in a National Guard unit, it's not like they can really get transferred out of state or anything. So they'd have to start over doing some different job, which would be kind of starting from scratch, career-wise.

From the Air Force's point of view, WTF was going on over there? It seems unbelievable that the unit was being run with good discipline and the commanding officers were on the ball. This guy never should have been able to get away with any of this. It sounds like they were running things loose and scatter-brained.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's more people with classified clearance than read Fark.
 
powtard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The problem isn't spying on each other, it's getting caught.  It creates too much drama for everyone and the ensuing gossip is just too embarrassing to deal with.  Remember, if you're gonna cheat, don't get caught.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Naido: Remember when we thought it was awful that W was spying on our allies?

South Korea just went to the trouble of making a statement about how awful they think it is that we spied on them.  They're adorable.

Everyone spies on everyone.  It is known.


My neighbor of 22 years spied on my family. If we stepped outside, she would be out there in seconds with her rack or hose. She would just stand there with them in her hand and stare right at us. Other people that I told this did not believe me till they came to my house and saw it. I did not spy on her thought. I am so happy that we moved 7 years ago to another state and no freaks watching my all the time.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

khatores: iToad: Every officer in this unit has just had his/her career terminated. Guilty or not. In the military, if you get caught up in a giant public stink like this one, you're done.

Yeah, it would be difficult to recover from this. Just in a practical sense, the AF is taking their mission away, and since they're in a National Guard unit, it's not like they can really get transferred out of state or anything. So they'd have to start over doing some different job, which would be kind of starting from scratch, career-wise.

From the Air Force's point of view, WTF was going on over there? It seems unbelievable that the unit was being run with good discipline and the commanding officers were on the ball. This guy never should have been able to get away with any of this. It sounds like they were running things loose and scatter-brained.


Have you met humans? The military is full of them!
 
wesmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Naido: Remember when we thought it was awful that W was spying on our allies?

South Korea just went to the trouble of making a statement about how awful they think it is that we spied on them.  They're adorable.

Everyone spies on everyone.  It is known.


Except the United States is especially bad at it
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

daffy: My neighbor of 22 years spied on my family. If we stepped outside, she would be out there in seconds with her rack or hose


Her rack, you say?  Are we talking 42U, or 42C?

/giggity?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

