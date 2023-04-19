 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ya don't say   (cnn.com) divider line
23
23 Comments
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm a teacher with an advanced degree looking to get out of my red state and into a blue state.

Racist picture found of my niece. Admin did nothing.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know you're not in Alaska anymore but it seems to have turned a tiny bit more purple lately up here.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: I'm a teacher with an advanced degree looking to get out of my red state and into a blue state.

Racist picture found of my niece. Admin did nothing.


*oops, that reply was meant for you...
 
mistahtom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You hear that?

That's the sound of rural hospitals closing so fast the funeral homes will be drowning in MAGA bodies.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Red states truly are in a race to the bottom.

Maybe they can get some more tips from Somalia about how to best set up a low-tax conservative paradise.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Multiply that by any of the numerous right-wing idiotic and/or evil things being done in various states for any various sub-population being affected by those actions.  If those states were suffering a brain drain before, they're going to have a brain torpedo hole now.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I still find it hard to believe that ACOG still has their headquarters in Texas and makes people travel there for exams. I understand that local people who don't want this need to be supported, but maybe not by the OB/Gyn governing board.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
this is GOOD
 
Olthoi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When the red state bodies pile up, maybe enough non-voters will head to the polls and stop electing the republicans that are killing them.
 
docmattic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you reduce training in abortions now, you reduce the capacity for providing abortions for a long time to come.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know, I think you may be on to something there...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The brain drain has already damaged red states. At this point I expect IQs to go negative in five years.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Red state hospitals will offer graduates from blue state med schools tuition reimbursements. I've friends who've accepted this sort of offers. It's a roll of the dice. Sometimes they go to a welcoming small community. Most, all of whom have started families and want their kids to attend good schools, run away screaming.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: I'm a teacher with an advanced degree looking to get out of my red state and into a blue state.

Racist picture found of my niece. Admin did nothing.


Michigan needs a few good teachers!
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The brain drain has already damaged red states. At this point I expect IQs to go negative in five years.


You mean they haven't already?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Roe v Wade was a shiatty case on which to base abortion rights and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a legal freakin genius, even said so.

Find a better case.

Having said that, Bill Burr and I think the same way about abortion.  Your body, your choice, but don't try to tell me you're not killing something that would become a baby.

/Nobody here will pay any attention to me saying "your body, your choice."
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Olthoi: When the red state bodies pile up, maybe enough non-voters will head to the polls and stop electing the republicans that are killing them.


Did you pay any attention at all from early 2020 to the present?  8/10 states with highest COVID death rates went easily for Trump, and the other two were purples that broke late for Biden (Nevada and Arizona).  And the real numbers are probably higher because a lot of states (e.g. Florida) got caught cooking their books.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Having said that, Bill Burr and I think the same way about abortion.  Your body, your choice, but don't try to tell me you're not killing something that would become a baby.


I enjoy the comedy of Bill Burr, but if you find yourself actually agreeing with him on anything other than perhaps sports, you probably need to re-examine your life choices.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stop applying to college in Red States. Its not safe.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: I'm a teacher with an advanced degree looking to get out of my red state and into a blue state.

Racist picture found of my niece. Admin did nothing.


MN, particularly the Twin Cities, Rochester and Duluth. They are hurting for good teachers here.

/wife is a retired teacher
 
meathome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: BunchaRubes: Having said that, Bill Burr and I think the same way about abortion.  Your body, your choice, but don't try to tell me you're not killing something that would become a baby.

I enjoy the comedy of Bill Burr, but if you find yourself actually agreeing with him on anything other than perhaps sports, you probably need to re-examine your life choices.


I don't know... the "your body, your choice" part sounded pretty good.

I've found that he provides the odd bit of common sense every now and again.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Your body, your choice, but don't try to tell me you're not killing something that would become a baby.


Gather round, y'all, to mourn my dirty socks and the billions of things that would become babies if a different choice had been made.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Roe v Wade was a shiatty case on which to base abortion rights and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a legal freakin genius, even said so.

Find a better case.

Having said that, Bill Burr and I think the same way about abortion.  Your body, your choice, but don't try to tell me you're not killing something that would become a baby.

/Nobody here will pay any attention to me saying "your body, your choice."


Your body, your choice doesn't require explanation.
If Roe was shiatty, why did the nominees refer to it as settled law?
In this circumstance, women suffer to satisfy the political agenda to control society.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

