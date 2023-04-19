 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Video doorbells are great if you look at the video BEFORE opening the door to the armed gunman   (ktvu.com) divider line
7
7 Comments
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
LMFAO....Dumb and dumber
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is some haircut/color job on dumber there.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: That is some haircut/color job on dumber there.


That is a coconut. I've seen those.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Get away vehicle was a Dodge Ram.  They're like the BMW of trucks: no redeemable human being drives one
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Where is an 85 year old white guy with a twelve gauge when you need one?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So... Are we supposed to shoot strangers on our front porches or not? Because America is sending very mixed messages right now.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
fark, that hair rules.
 
