(AP News)   Neighbor of the guy who murdered a woman for turning into the wrong driveway says he had grown angry over too many people wrongfully turning into his driveway before finally snapping and murdering an unarmed 20 year old woman. Makes perfect sense now   (apnews.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The fact that this piece of shiat didn't know why police were there says it all.

Even if he'd not actually HIT anyone, he shouldn't have been surprised that the police knocked on his door.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So maybe put a gate at the bottom of your driveway? Can you do that? That will keep people from turning in there.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I saw in another article that the asshole said "he didn't mean to hurt anybody." You don't fire a gun in the direction of people unless you intend to hurt someone.
 
schubie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: So maybe put a gate at the bottom of your driveway? Can you do that? That will keep people from turning in there.


But then he couldn't fire his gun!  Ammosexuals are like me when I got my immersion blender and used it for everything. Until I turned a batch of mashed potatoes into glue.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
officials would not say why they were there and did not have an arrest warrant

That's actually a really valid reason to not answer the door and not talk to police.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: So maybe put a gate at the bottom of your driveway? Can you do that?



Well...yeah, but then he doesn't get to PEW PEW PEW.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This guy is an idiot who killed a young girl.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
An old white man was upset about something? Oh well, then, no problem!

Nobody else is upset about anything, ever. None of the rest of us have anything to be upset about, so I say we all give this guy a break and maybe send him supportive messages while calling for his immediate release, maybe a parade in his honor. Poor baby.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: You don't fire a gun in the direction of people unless you intend to hurt someone.


It was Biden's advice. Get your shotgun and FIRE TWO BLASTS should you feel threatened by someone.

His advice to Jill is good enough for anyone.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You all are being superficial and simplistic.  He is NOT a villain.  There is no villain in this tragedy!
 
