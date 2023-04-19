 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Thunder Trampoline: Two children enter. One child leaves   (sfgate.com) divider line
31 Comments
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who runs barter town?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shut down all trampoline parks.  And all other group play parks.

Problem solved.

Make kids put on VR goggles in safety tubes if they want to play with others.  With strict bot and real meat monitoring.  If a kid can't afford VR networking, then they will just have to get random shocks into their brain to stimulate them.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fusion technique?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It was an oline until subby's mom jumped on it
 
Monocultured
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whelp, that's enough internet for today.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...in a bodybag, apparently.
 
jman144
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
35 witnesses and no one stepped in?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they had let the kids bring in their guns he'd have been able to properly defend himself.

/am I doing it right?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jman144: 35 witnesses and no one stepped in?


Fights are usually over in a few seconds.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...narrated by Sir David Attenborough:

"Instead of controlling the environment for the benefit of the population, perhaps it's time we control the population to allow the survival of the environment. To this end, nature provides a timeless solution.

Here, we witness nature harnessing the natural, innate aggression of these young primates at this time of year.

In this unexpected encounter, we see, in dramatic fashion, the timeless battle of young males striving to determine ones place in the tribe. Though the battle is close, here we see that the stronger eventually wears down his smaller opponent, and prevails. The final blow is quick, precise. Thus he may continue to grow and attract mates, and contribute to the tribe. His  unfortunate, weaker opponent, now defeated, is then quickly consumed by the elders of the tribe, so that nothing is wasted, in this delicate balance of resources.

While sad on one level, this timeless dance, does ensures fewer of the human tribe's dwindling resources are used, thus benefitting the environment, and ultimately, all of us"
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The most detailed news article just says "passed out".

In childhood, the body is resilient, but only to a point.    I suffered "minor" injuries from incidents as a kid (e.g. falling off an 8-foot-tall brick wall), I wouldn't bounce back the same way today.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jman144: 35 witnesses and no one stepped in?


That's a good way to get blamed for it.  Or get injured or killed.  Or get sued.

The only logical action is to slowly back away and record so that you can prove you were not involved.  And that's still not a gaurantee.  But it will help your case.

Call the authorities.  Do not defend yourself or others.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Although the mood was dark, the audience sighed and collectively agreed that it was still a fitting end to every trampoline owner's unspoken question...."
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Shut down all trampoline parks.  And all other group play parks.

Problem solved.

Make kids put on VR goggles in safety tubes if they want to play with others.  With strict bot and real meat monitoring.  If a kid can't afford VR networking, then they will just have to get random shocks into their brain to stimulate them.


I'm not sure I agree with the wisdom of giving children random shocks, not when we could use the poor kids as subjects in more controlled scientific application of shocks, for science.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jman144: 35 witnesses and no one stepped in?


Why stop the fight when there's a growing pot of dollar bills on which kid wins?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Feh.

Homer Trampoline
Youtube geHqnV4Mk_4
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jman144: 35 witnesses and no one stepped in?


Jump in to break it up and you risk being accused of assaulting a minor if the loser or one of them wants to leverage that to get back at you.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Shut down all trampoline parks.  And all other group play parks.

Problem solved.

Make kids put on VR goggles in safety tubes if they want to play with others.  With strict bot and real meat monitoring.  If a kid can't afford VR networking, then they will just have to get random shocks into their brain to stimulate them.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


It's just like i'm playing Virtual Skeeball!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: AmbassadorBooze: Shut down all trampoline parks.  And all other group play parks.

Problem solved.

Make kids put on VR goggles in safety tubes if they want to play with others.  With strict bot and real meat monitoring.  If a kid can't afford VR networking, then they will just have to get random shocks into their brain to stimulate them.

I'm not sure I agree with the wisdom of giving children random shocks, not when we could use the poor kids as subjects in more controlled scientific application of shocks, for science.


Good point.  The shocks will be applied to gather data.  We stride closer towards total unity.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And THAT'S why you don't horse around on the trampoline
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChicagoKev: The most detailed news article just says "passed out".

In childhood, the body is resilient, but only to a point.    I suffered "minor" injuries from incidents as a kid (e.g. falling off an 8-foot-tall brick wall), I wouldn't bounce back the same way today.


Well, of course not. When's the last time you were even near a trampoline?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The kid who died was 10, but how old was the other kid?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jman144: 35 witnesses and no one stepped in?


*jumped
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a greaaaaat countryyy / pass it onnnn
 
oopsboom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
what an unamerican outcome.  a fight.  someone died.
but no good kid with a gun standing his ground?
not a single outburst of high speed hot flying freedom?

clearly we need to lower the age for unlicensed carry again and deregulate some more if theres not at least 50% of random kids at trampoline parks carrying firearms
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: The kid who died was 10, but how old was the other kid?


His age doesn't matter because he's going to live forever. THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!
 
assjuice
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bet it was a bitter old white guy.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: jman144: 35 witnesses and no one stepped in?

That's a good way to get blamed for it.  Or get injured or killed.  Or get sued.

The only logical action is to slowly back away and record so that you can prove you were not involved.  And that's still not a gaurantee.  But it will help your case.

Call the authorities.  Do not defend yourself or others.


fark that. The day I see a kid in danger and do nothing is the day I give up on myself completely.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Authorities are searching for the winner of the fight in order to enrol him a special training course in tactical space combat.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: AmbassadorBooze: Shut down all trampoline parks.  And all other group play parks.

Problem solved.

Make kids put on VR goggles in safety tubes if they want to play with others.  With strict bot and real meat monitoring.  If a kid can't afford VR networking, then they will just have to get random shocks into their brain to stimulate them.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

It's just like i'm playing Virtual Skeeball!


Off topic, but does anyone remember the canon-based clone of Skee-ball, called Boom-ball?


Watch me Play the Classic Redemption Game Boom Ball at the Skylon Tower, Ontario Canada
Youtube 3UJ10Vuifdw



Fun fact: The company that created these things, went on to be a leading pioneer of raster graphics tech, and 3D object rendering (invented the Z-buffer) and also financed "the last starfighter". And a few of their FW engineering team (that I was on) subsequently left to go startup a 3D graphics movie company called "Pixar"
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ChicagoKev: The most detailed news article just says "passed out".

In childhood, the body is resilient, but only to a point.    I suffered "minor" injuries from incidents as a kid (e.g. falling off an 8-foot-tall brick wall), I wouldn't bounce back the same way today.


You are not getting enough love for that one.
 
