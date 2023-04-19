 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Looks like someone spilled the beans   (cbsnews.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

29 Comments     (+0 »)
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
800lbs? His calf muscles must be enormous!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A recent shipment of green beans in California was packing a lot more than essential vitamins. On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a shipment of the vegetable carrying more than 3.5 million fentanyl pills that have an estimated worth of $21.1 million.


Once again, Joe Biden is a complete failure at securing the southern border. Damnit, Margie, get on with that impeachment before another $21 mil is seized!!
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess police should stop handling or eating green beans ASAP!!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to sneak in drugs, ensure your paperwork is flawless, idiots.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is that I have an excuse to skip green beans at dinner.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops in 8 surrounding counties are currently seeking medical attention.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kingsmen "Jolly green giant"
Youtube oSlUq2dCOEA
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an exposure reaction just reading. The article
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic Sesame Street - Song: "Here Come the Beans"
Youtube X6fsmfq4F4s
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so much fentanyl that I overdosed just looking at this article.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Clearly law enforcement continues to fail at the border by letting all this fentanyl make it to the streets.

(Also, suggests a fairly organized method of distribution if they're smuggling inside shipping containers and professional trucking companies rather than bringing it in underground...)
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: That's so much fentanyl that I overdosed just looking at this article.


As a law enforcement officer, your post about that much fentanyl caused me to have a seizure that will require 100% disability pay and benefits.  And some sort of lump sum settlement.

(not really a cop)
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: A recent shipment of green beans in California was packing a lot more than essential vitamins. On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a shipment of the vegetable carrying more than 3.5 million fentanyl pills that have an estimated worth of $21.1 million.


Once again, Joe Biden is a complete failure at securing the southern border. Damnit, Margie, get on with that impeachment before another $21 mil is seized!!


Exactly what I came here say. ;)
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
relevantmagazine.comView Full Size
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a shipment of the vegetable carrying more than 3.5 million fentanyl pills that have an estimated worth of $21.1 million.

Another disaster for Biden's CBP!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
multivu.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"We're spilling the beans," CBP said in a statement.

TFA got to the low hanging fruit before you did, subby. That's just sad.
 
mysha
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Blazing Saddles Fart Scene
Youtube FXHkFZ-nG4Y
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
HO HO HO

Noncompliant!
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Green Beans
Youtube HAnPwbi4dDA
 
mysha
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They need to update the appearance pills "beans" used in this game:

Don't Spill the Beans Commercial!
Youtube cK9RUN6m6es

... and use a skull instead of a pot. Game ends when a pill bean causes the eyes close and the jaw drops as the skull rolls over.
 
mysha
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
... wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mysha: ... wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image image 425x398]


He's busy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's enough to kill every cop on the planet ten times over!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
actionagogo.comView Full Size
 
