(CBS News)   I'm sure the South Floridians unable to fill up their cars at the gas pump understand that it's more important that Disney pay for their Wokeness and Insolence
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well meatball, where are your priorities?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Next DeSantis talking point: The gas is expensive cause it's woke! All these oil companies have Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs. They cost money so they have to raise the cost of your gas!
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
DeSatanist is a motherf*cking asshole.

He's the bully that no one will stand up to...and he's getting away with it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kb7rky: DeSatanist is a motherf*cking asshole.

He's the bully that no one will stand up to...and he's getting away with it.


Mickey Mouse stood up to him, and Mickey Mouse will kick your f*cking ass.

i.gifer.com

media.tenor.com
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That jackass thinks he is going to be president. Not a chance in hell.
 
Cheron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fixing problems doesn't dominate the news cycle.
 
uberalice
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SBinRR: That jackass thinks he is going to be president. Not a chance in hell.


That may be the biggest flash of Deja Vu I've ever had.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
High gas prices? That's nothing, wait till they get their home owner's insurance renewal.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's probably in a barking contest with the neighbors dog.Cause he'll show that damn labridoodle who's farking
boss on this street. Pooping in the dogs yard wasn't enough of a show of force...
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No matter how hard he scrubs, he's never washing that pudding off his hands.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: kb7rky: DeSatanist is a motherf*cking asshole.

He's the bully that no one will stand up to...and he's getting away with it.

Mickey Mouse stood up to him, and Mickey Mouse will kick your f*cking ass.

i.gifer.com

media.tenor.com
[media.tenor.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


I haven't been watching the latest South Park, but Matt and Trey really need to bring back their Mickey Mouse character for a DeSantis episode if they haven't already done so.
 
darinwil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

uberalice: SBinRR: That jackass thinks he is going to be president. Not a chance in hell.

That may be the biggest flash of Deja Vu I've ever had.


We better check the matrix
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All of this Farking Around and yes it will be Meatball Ron's Democrat opponent who does the Finding Out come election day. Florida, it's not just a state, it's also a curse.
 
darinwil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fark user image


What is it with the Tucker face, they both must have the same publicity agent.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Olthoi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Talking heads gibbering about long lines at gas stations like it's newsworthy is out of touch when affordable EV's have been around over a dozen years now.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: All of this Farking Around and yes it will be Meatball Ron's Democrat opponent who does the Finding Out come election day. Florida, it's not just a state, it's also a curse.


Is he eligible to run for Governor again? It was my understanding that Florida has term limits.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He won't lose much support.

Broward County is the bluest county in the state so Desantis already hates them. And the far-right Spanish language media in Miami will keep gaslighting its listeners/viewers into thinking Desantis and the Republicans aren't incompetent morons.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It too bad that Biden won't make Meatball repeal all of the stupid culture war laws before Meatball gets any federal relief.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: fragMasterFlash: All of this Farking Around and yes it will be Meatball Ron's Democrat opponent who does the Finding Out come election day. Florida, it's not just a state, it's also a curse.

Is he eligible to run for Governor again? It was my understanding that Florida has term limits.


Yep, he is done as florida governor after this run.

That's why disney isn't sweating him too much.
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Florida needs to be taught a valuable lesson as to why you don't have right wing jerkoffs in power, particularly during a natural disaster.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: He won't lose much support.

Broward County is the bluest county in the state so Desantis already hates them. And the far-right Spanish language media in Miami will keep gaslighting its listeners/viewers into thinking Desantis and the Republicans aren't incompetent morons.


Yup. It ain't "FAIL", subby, until they actually lose.

Think of all the hundreds of millions that Trump has grifted out of his supporters. He's way richer than he would have been otherwise. So is that really a "fail" for him?
 
darinwil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whidbey: Florida needs to be taught a valuable lesson as to why you don't have right wing jerkoffs in power, particularly during a natural disaster.


True, but I think those who don't forget because of dementia, will forget cause Florida man reasons
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: Florida needs to be taught a valuable lesson as to why you don't have right wing jerkoffs in power, particularly during a natural disaster.


Just watch.  Next hurricane or tornadoes to hit Florida, conservatives will say: "where's Biden?" and beg for federal relief and assistance.  If Biden visits the state, they'll say: "get the hell out, we don't want you here!".

Bastards should just get used to hoping Trump shows up with his expired name brand water and pallets of Goya beans.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kb7rky: DeSatanist is a motherf*cking asshole.

He's the bully that no one will stand up to...and he's getting away with it.


sorry the best governor in the country reminds you about your personal lack of a father figure. Maybe work on those underlying feelings
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SBinRR: That jackass thinks he is going to be president. Not a chance in hell.


Repost from June, 2015
 
