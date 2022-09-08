 Skip to content
(CNN)   Supreme court needs a couple more days to decide to ban abortion pills   (cnn.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna happen
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Alito's whipping for votes to uphold the ban
 
mononymous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It feels like something's about to drop. Maybe Friday.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't wait for lawsuits against cancer meds because "They're against Gods plans".
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Should know which way its gonna go if they start reinforcing the protective perimeter
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, those drama queens!
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.


Yes, give everyone plenty of time to drink and... Probably need some abortion pills in a few weeks.

Hell of a plan guys!
 
gwenners [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.


Was thinking the same thing. They're gonna ban 'em, they just want to drop it as 'quietly' as they can. Into the Friday Night Memory Hole. :-(
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
......let's see them enforce it.
 
realmolo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wademh: Not gonna happen


I think it *will* happen, unfortunately.

The SC is all about turning this into the Christo-Fascist States of America. They aren't going to let any opportunity for this kind of thing slip by.

At the very least, they're going to pull some kind of "It's up to the states!" crap. And we all know how that will turn out.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gwenners: Walker: LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.

Was thinking the same thing. They're gonna ban 'em, they just want to drop it as 'quietly' as they can. Into the Friday Night Memory Hole. :-(


That's such a stupid plan. Roe got repealed on a Friday and people are still pissed about it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Of course a court whose majority are members of a worldwide organization that has protected and enabled pedophiles would be against abortion. It cuts down on the children to the cabal can molest in the future.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gwenners: Walker: LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.

Was thinking the same thing. They're gonna ban 'em, they just want to drop it as 'quietly' as they can. Into the Friday Night Memory Hole. :-(


You think women will forget this?
 
etoof
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Can't wait for lawsuits against cancer meds because "They're against Gods plans".


Viagra first
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Didn't vote for this.  Ever.  The TFG SCOTUS represents a clear minority in this country.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

raerae1980: gwenners: Walker: LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.

Was thinking the same thing. They're gonna ban 'em, they just want to drop it as 'quietly' as they can. Into the Friday Night Memory Hole. :-(

You think women will forget this?


Millions of Republican women will keep being Republicans.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: Didn't vote for this.  Ever.  The TFG SCOTUS represents a clear minority in this country.


As does Congress. We are under minority rule and it was set up that way by the rich slavemasters who founded this country. Murica!
 
Befuddled
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They could easily dismiss this on the fact the plaintiffs do not have standing. That they are taking their time means the Christian Dominionists on the Court are looking for ridiculous arguments to uphold this insane ruling.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Begoggle: raerae1980: gwenners: Walker: LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.

Was thinking the same thing. They're gonna ban 'em, they just want to drop it as 'quietly' as they can. Into the Friday Night Memory Hole. :-(

You think women will forget this?

Millions of Republican women will keep being Republicans.


I guess it's a good thing that the majority of us aren't republicans.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Take it from me, when you're that aroused with anticipation... it's going to take a few days.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Can't wait for lawsuits against cancer meds because "They're against Gods plans".


No shiat. Welcome to the Caliphate of Jesustan
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Takes a couple of days fir the checks to clear on the bank accounts.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gwenners: Walker: LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.

Was thinking the same thing. They're gonna ban 'em, they just want to drop it as 'quietly' as they can. Into the Friday Night Memory Hole. :-(


Eh, that could be as much to try and avoid the outcry from the religious right that they overturned the ban as anything.

I think this could go either way.

The court conservatives have reached a spot where their corporate and religious sponsors are at odds.  As much as big pharma hates regulations, it would be so much worse for them if a judge could just overturn the FDA's opinions for religious/political reasons. They really don't want that to be possible.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This damn lawsuit is the most baseless POS to ever come in front of scotus. I honestly believe you'd have an easier time proving the FDA shouldn't be allowed to exist, than... whatever the hell this is. It's a farking turd in a punchbowl.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
this must mean something big is about to
 
gwenners [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

raerae1980: gwenners: Walker: LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.

Was thinking the same thing. They're gonna ban 'em, they just want to drop it as 'quietly' as they can. Into the Friday Night Memory Hole. :-(

You think women will forget this?


Oh, hardly. We haven't forgotten Dobbs, either.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Haha.  Do boner pills next.  What's controversial about medication?  Back in the day my wife had to take one of these drugs to remove an unviable fetus.  Much controversy.


It's embarrassing to have to live with the fact that I'd likely be a more well informed and capable than half of SCOTUS.  Of course, I can't do keg stands anymore so that counts against me.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whidbey: Didn't vote for this.  Ever.  The TFG SCOTUS represents a clear minority in this country.


You voted for people who wont fix the court though.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They want a sort of "Plan B" on deciding whether or not to outlaw Plan B.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.


I wonder what song Nancy is going to sing this time?
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

raerae1980: gwenners: Walker: LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.

Was thinking the same thing. They're gonna ban 'em, they just want to drop it as 'quietly' as they can. Into the Friday Night Memory Hole. :-(

You think women will forget this?


The Republican ones will.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're trying to figure out how to deem the FDA unconstitutional.

/That or Clarence is havin a hard time gettin through to his buddy Harlan
 
Moose out front
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: raerae1980: gwenners: Walker: LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.

Was thinking the same thing. They're gonna ban 'em, they just want to drop it as 'quietly' as they can. Into the Friday Night Memory Hole. :-(

You think women will forget this?

Millions of Republican women will keep being Republicans.


The women republicans who are rich don't care anyway. They will always be able to get abortions on demand for themselves, their daughters, and their husband's mistresses (presuming he's not in the closet). They only want to ban it to make life even more miserable for poor people and minorities.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Alito's whipping for votes to uphold the ban


He just wants time to leak the decision on Thursday.
 
freidog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Clarence Thomas  was on a luxury yacht in the South Pacific owned by a guy who totally is not influencing his vote.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: gwenners: Walker: LOL moving it to a Friday night newsdrop means it's gonna be bad news...for people who support choice anyway.

Was thinking the same thing. They're gonna ban 'em, they just want to drop it as 'quietly' as they can. Into the Friday Night Memory Hole. :-(

That's such a stupid plan. Roe got repealed on a Friday and people are still pissed about it.


Yeah, but we didn't do anything but complain...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Haha.  Do boner pills next.  What's controversial about medication?  Back in the day my wife had to take one of these drugs to remove an unviable fetus.  Much controversy.


It's embarrassing to have to live with the fact that I'd likely be a more well informed and capable than half of SCOTUS.  Of course, I can't do keg stands anymore so that counts against me.


They're already going after HIV medications because of religious freedom. If you work for a KKKristian company in Texas, you are exempt from staying alive, per His holy word.
https://www.npr.org/2022/09/08/1121690478/a-texas-judge-rules-coverage-of-anti-hiv-medicine-violates-religious-freedom
 
ShiniSenko
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

etoof: Reverend J: Can't wait for lawsuits against cancer meds because "They're against Gods plans".

Viagra first

Viagra first


Just think of what we could do with this money, not to mention all the money gun violence costs taxpayers.
 
funzyr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The way the Supreme Court is right now disgusts me. They are overreaching. There are people on the bench that lied to congress in order to get their seats. It's a ridiculous joke

And not a very good one. I can think of several names that need to resign a year ago.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mofa: Richard Freckle: Haha.  Do boner pills next.  What's controversial about medication?  Back in the day my wife had to take one of these drugs to remove an unviable fetus.  Much controversy.


It's embarrassing to have to live with the fact that I'd likely be a more well informed and capable than half of SCOTUS.  Of course, I can't do keg stands anymore so that counts against me.

They're already going after HIV medications because of religious freedom. If you work for a KKKristian company in Texas, you are exempt from staying alive, per His holy word.
https://www.npr.org/2022/09/08/1121690478/a-texas-judge-rules-coverage-of-anti-hiv-medicine-violates-religious-freedom


Another reason why tying healthcare to your what your boss thinks is absolutely insane.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: This damn lawsuit is the most baseless POS to ever come in front of scotus. I honestly believe you'd have an easier time proving the FDA shouldn't be allowed to exist, than... whatever the hell this is. It's a farking turd in a punchbowl.


It really does set a dangerous precedent. It basically illegitimizes the entire Federal government. Any order, policy, plan, or anything that ANY agency does, from the FCC to the EPA to the SEC, DOT, NSF, Social Security, and yes the FDA, etc.... can be rescinded by a judge. It effectively puts all power of the entire government into the hands of the judiciary, who can now rule by fiat.

I don't have much faith in the legislative branch to do much to stop this since its so bogged down in gridlock, but maybe the executive branch can push back, and run these overreaching judges out of office.
 
AeAe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
These farking Republicans are out of control.
 
