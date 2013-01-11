 Skip to content
"From even the greatest of horrors irony is seldom absent." ― H.P. Lovecraft, Tales of H.P. Lovecraft. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Horrifyingly Ironic edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howard Phillips Lovecraft (August 20, 1890 - March 15, 1937) was an American writer of weird, science, fantasy, and horror fiction. He created the Cthulhu Mythos, which was arguably the first open-source project - he encouraged other writers to work in his mythos and with his characters, and quite a few other writers took up his offer. He inspired generations of writers and created horror through fear of the unknown and unimaginable, the use of evocative purple prose which enticed without explanation, and his own horrifying racism.

I've been trying to avoid profiling problematic authors in these columns, but recent trends here in the USA are showing the dangers of ignoring the past. We cannot and should simply ignore our own history of racism, and the worst mistake we can do is to cover it up or expunge it from our classrooms out of fear of causing offense of discomfort. The past is horrifying if studied closely, and crawling with hideous things, but it still needs to be remembered.

As a horror writer, H. P. Lovecraft's influence is impossible to calculate. He's cited as an inspiration by practically everyone. He invented an entire practically single-handedly, building off of Poe, Arthur Machen, Algernon Blackwood and others to construct cosmic horror, typified by the fear of the unknown and humanity's own utter insignificance in the face of a universe in which the fundamental truths of reality are hostile and dangerous. His writing style itself was unique, blending archaic language with over-the-top prose to generate a sense that what was being described simply could not be put into words. There's quite a few people out there who'd have never heard of eldritch or Cyclopean or squamous without his writing.

This article details H. P. Lovecraft's advice for aspiring writers. He takes some nuances with popular wisdom ("Yes, you have to read to write, but don't read garbage") and describes how important finding the exact word is. There's also a list of fairly important grammar errors that many of us make, which is worth reading as well.

It is sadly ironic that his personal views now cause horror in ways that his writing does not, even as someone who is remembered as the principal inspiration for horror fiction. The H. P. Lovecraft Historical Society probably says it best:

The Curse of Race Prejudice
The HPLHS is pleased to reissue the pamphlet "The Curse of Race Prejudice" written by Lovecraft's friend and correspondent, James F. Morton, Jr. This essay is an expanded version of a speech which Morton delivered on January 21, 1906 in New York. In it, Morton argued that racial hatred is injurious to both its victims and its perpetrators. He asserted that a culture which harbored racial prejudice was headed into contraction and decline.

James F. Morton, Jr. was among H.P. Lovecraft's numerous correspondents. In many ways he differed greatly from Lovecraft and the two were somewhat improbable friends. When they first became acquainted through the amateur press movement, Lovecraft was a self educated arch-conservative. Morton, twenty years Lovecraft's senior, held undergraduate and graduate degrees from Harvard and promoted highly progressive ideas. In spite of this the two maintained a lasting friendship.

As an organization, the HPLHS deeply regrets Lovecraft's opinions about race. But HPL has been dead for nearly a century, and nothing we can do will ever change his views. Lovecraft and Morton debated racism along with many other topics. We are embracing this opportunity to share Mr. Morton's timely and insightful opinions.

In 1906, this pamphlet was sold for the price of twenty five cents. We are honoring Mr. Morton's legacy by continuing to offer his 64-page pamphlet at its original price.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

Are there topics which are too taboo for you to write about?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)

This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!

If you'd like to check out previous years' Fark Fiction Anthologies, here they are:

Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology
Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology
Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology
 
thekingcobra
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What was his cat's name again?
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's worth noting that Lovecraft changed his views fairly dramatically over the course of his too-short life. When he began his career, he was a hardcore reactionary, and a housebound recluse due to an undiagnosed chronic illness (he had dropped out of high school for the same). It's during this period that he wrote some pretty horrid stuff. As he started contributing to the pulp magazines and corresponding with other writers and artists with quite different backgrounds and views, his positions began to change. And as he learned to cope with his condition, he began to travel. He'd meet up with his correspondents, and even lived for several years in NYC with his wife, a Russian Jewish immigrant (though unfortunately the marriage did not last). He would go on to travel extensively all up and down the eastern seaboard, from Quebec all the way down to the southern tip of Florida. By the time of his death, he was no longer a reactionary, but identified as a socialist. This is not to excuse his earlier writings, but to show how someone who was essentially the 1920s version of an incel can better themselves by getting out of their little bubble and being exposed to the greater real world.

I'll end with two quotes from Lovecraft's later correspondence. First:

"As a person of very retired life, I met very few different sorts of people in youth-and was therefore exceedingly narrow and provincial. Later on, when literary activities brought me into touch with widely diverse types by mail-Texans like Robert E. Howard, men in Australia, New Zealand, &c., Westerners, Southerners, Canadians, people in old England, and assorted kinds of folk nearer at hand-I found myself opened up to dozens of points of view which would otherwise never have occurred to me. My understanding and sympathies were enlarged, and many of my social, political, and economic views were modified as a consequence of increased knowledge. Only correspondence could have effected this broadening; for it would have been impossible to have visited all the regions and met all the various types involved, while books can never talk back or discuss." ( SL4.389)

Second:

I can better understand the inert blindness & defiant ignorance of the reactionaries from having been one of them. I know how smugly ignorant I was-wrapped up in the arts, the natural (not social) sciences, the externals of history & antiquarianism, the abstract academic phases of philosophy, & so on-all the one-sided standard lore to which, according to the traditions of the dying order, a liberal education was limited.

God! the things that were left out-the inside facts of history, the rational interpretation of periodic social crises, the foundations of economics & sociology, the actual state of the world today ... & above all, the habit of applying disinterested reason to problems hiatherto approached only with traditional genuflections, flag-waving, & callous shoulder-shrugs! All this comes up with humiliating force through an incident of a few days ago-when young Conover, having established contact with Henneberger, the ex-owner of WT [Weird Tales, a pulp magazine], obtained from the latter a long epistle which I wrote Edwin Baird on Feby. 3, 1924, in response to a request for biographical & personal data.

Little Willis asked permission to publish the text in his combined SFC-Fantasy, & I began looking the thing over to see what it was like-for I had not the least recollection of ever having penned it. Well .... I managed to get through, after about 10 closely typed pages of egotistical reminiscences & showing-off & expressions of opinion about mankind & the universe. I did not faint-but I looked around for a 1924 photograph of myself to burn, spit on, or stick pins in!

Holy Hades-was I that much of a dub at 33 ... only 13 years ago? There was no getting out of it-I really had thrown all that haughty, complacent, snobbish, self-centred, intolerant bull, & at a mature age when anybody but a perfect damned fool would have known better! That earlier illness had kept me in seclusion, limited my knowledge of the world, & given me something of the fatuous effusiveness of a belated adolescent when I finally was able to get around more in 1920, is hardly much of an excuse.

Well-there was nothing to be done ... except to rush a note back to Conover & tell him I'd dismember him & run the fragments through a sausage-grinder if he ever thought of printing such a thing! The only consolation lay in the reflection that I had matured a bit since '24. It's hard to have done all one's growing up since 33-but that's a damn sight better than not growing up at all."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Love stories.   Deep emotional attachment.   Romance.   Those kinds of things.   They're taboo for me because I am even worse at that than I am at everything else.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What was his cat's name again?


Murgatroyd
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We cannot and should not simply ignore our own history of racism

FTFY
 
palelizard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

What are the rules on submissions in already published commercial RPG universes? Like set in Dragonlance, or Shadowrun?


What are the rules on submissions in already published commercial RPG universes? Like set in Dragonlance, or Shadowrun?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: We cannot and should not simply ignore our own history of racism

FTFY


farking hell. Yes, that's a fix.

/Even editors need editors
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

toraque: The Weekend Baker: We cannot and should not simply ignore our own history of racism

FTFY

farking hell. Yes, that's a fix.

/Even editors need editors


Happens to the best of us.

/with luck, I'll have something to submit for next year's anthology
 
