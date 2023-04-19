 Skip to content
(CNN)   Problem: Russian spy ships "running dark" to invade Western territorial waters. 2,500-Year-Old Solution: Up-armored bows on NATO ships   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Russia, North Sea, NATO, Norway, Boat, Radio, Espionage, Sweden  
•       •       •

Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a special reinforced 'feeler'?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Completely ignoring the whole violating sovereign waters part, I assume "running dark" is a violation of international law.  Let's sink a few.
 
loudboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why cant we all just get along
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We were conducting live fire training in our territorial waters.  Did you lose another sub, Vlad?"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians think they are hiding, but NATO has a way to find them in those waters. It's called the Nordic-Track system, and they've been running exercises on it for a while now.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loudboy: Why cant we all just get along


We can't because people like Putin see the desire to get along as a sign of weakness and attempt to capitalize on it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they are constantly generating a smoke screen as well.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rams didn't work all that great for the victorians.

Look at the absolutely idiotic sinking of the HMS Victoria
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red October "This business will get out of control..."
Youtube YZuMe5RvxPQ
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


What a count-ry!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: Rams didn't work all that great for the victorians.

Look at the absolutely idiotic sinking of the HMS Victoria


It's worked great for the US Navy... Often against the US Navy. Or fishing boats.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Completely ignoring the whole violating sovereign waters part, I assume "running dark" is a violation of international law.  Let's sink a few.


Well, it depends... a lot of a countries owned or joint venture maritime installations are beyond the territorial waters of a given country (oil platforms, subsea manifolds, capped wells, subsea cables etc) but interfering with another foreign powers infrastructure (often officially designated as critical national infrastructure) is generally frowned upon... if you can catch them in the act. Simply validating navigational data points on a sea chart likely falls on the legal side of things. Of course those maps can then be passed on to others for... purposes.

This of course assumes that's all they are doing. Still, de-lousing maritme infrastructure is what gives miltaries all kinds of useful training exercisis, It ain't all just storming ashore for photo-ops after all.

I'm not a COLREG's expert (COLREG - Preventing collisions at sea) but switiching off a transponder probably isn't sufficient to fall foul of international treaties as long as other other steps are taken to prevent collisions at sea.

Caveat: it's sus as all fark, however.

NATO navies & security services know it, non-NATO navies & security services know it and this is all just part of the great ongoing game of international silly bu$$ers called politics.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Completely ignoring the whole violating sovereign waters part, I assume "running dark" is a violation of international law.  Let's sink a few.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copenhagen_Convention_of_1857

Its international waters per treaty, and the toll has been permanently been waived as well.

Denmark lost some nasty wars, eventually losing what is now South-West Sweden, because it controlled this very important shipping lane, and got to greedy.

Obviously the convention doesn't deal with "running dark", since transponders wasn't as big then.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: Rams didn't work all that great for the victorians.

Look at the absolutely idiotic sinking of the HMS Victoria


The ram on the Camperdown worked perfectly...

The Ramming of the HMS Victoria
Youtube iZDmPhaRE2E
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: The Russians think they are hiding, but NATO has a way to find them in those waters. It's called the Nordic-Track system, and they've been running exercises on it for a while now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Completely ignoring the whole violating sovereign waters part, I assume "running dark" is a violation of international law.


What's a little international law violation between fr... Russia and literally anyone else?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: OgreMagi: Completely ignoring the whole violating sovereign waters part, I assume "running dark" is a violation of international law.  Let's sink a few.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copenhagen_Convention_of_1857

Its international waters per treaty, and the toll has been permanently been waived as well.

Denmark lost some nasty wars, eventually losing what is now South-West Sweden, because it controlled this very important shipping lane, and got to greedy.

Obviously the convention doesn't deal with "running dark", since transponders wasn't as big then.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copenhagen_Convention_of_1857

They can go right through Danish straits in their discuised fishing vessels all day.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy a non-story.

NATO won't do idiotic ramming over somebody in international waters, we don't do it when they sit off the west coast or Hawaii except maybe a cheeky invite into port.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: OgreMagi: Completely ignoring the whole violating sovereign waters part, I assume "running dark" is a violation of international law.

What's a little international law violation between fr... Russia and literally anyone else?


The USN runs with AIS off, so it's nbd.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has a fleet of suspected spy ships operating in Nordic waters as part of a program for the potential sabotage of underwater cables and wind farms in the region

Current head of the UN Security Council everyone.

/the UN is a joke
//always has been
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: loudboy: Why cant we all just get along

We can't because people like Putin see the desire to get along as a sign of weakness


Cannot be repeated enough. Far too few Westerners understand this, that the Russian worldview is fundamentally different than ours.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
F*ck it...start sinking them.

Nothing of value will be lost.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gentlemen. I know the negatives of nuclear war are thrown around a lot... but think of the positive effects on global warming? Nuclear winter HAS winter in it!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kb7rky: F*ck it...start sinking them.

Nothing of value will be lost.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: And they are constantly generating a smoke screen as well.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When it comes down to it...Don't you only need appropriate running lights and a flag? AIS seems like
more of a "nice thing" for cargo/cruise ships, most probably as part of their insurance coverage demanding
it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
the Admiral Vladimirsky

that's a joke name, right?
 
Theeng
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: When it comes down to it...Don't you only need appropriate running lights and a flag? AIS seems like
more of a "nice thing" for cargo/cruise ships, most probably as part of their insurance coverage demanding
it.


You are correct, though in the international waters the rules really only apply when there's a collision to assign fault percentages.
 
jvl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: When a TV crew from Danish public broadcaster DR approached the ship on the sea between Sweden and Denmark, a masked man emerged on deck who appeared to be wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle, with the incident caught on camera.

Do Russian's even know what "plausible deniability" is?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Completely ignoring the whole violating sovereign waters part, I assume "running dark" is a violation of international law.  Let's sink a few.


Let's sink em, and not say anything.  They just disappeared.  That's what happens when you run dark.

No survivors.  How could there be any?  Nobody knows where they were sailing.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

loudboy: Why cant we all just get along


we get along, it's them that are the problem
 
darinwil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jvl: FTFA: When a TV crew from Danish public broadcaster DR approached the ship on the sea between Sweden and Denmark, a masked man emerged on deck who appeared to be wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle, with the incident caught on camera.

Do Russian's even know what "plausible deniability" is?


They have a word for that, niet...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jvl: FTFA: When a TV crew from Danish public broadcaster DR approached the ship on the sea between Sweden and Denmark, a masked man emerged on deck who appeared to be wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle, with the incident caught on camera.

Do Russian's even know what "plausible deniability" is?


They never saw a need for it since whatever your superior states is always the truth, no matter how ridiculous.  It doesn't work when dealing internationally, but they haven't realized that yet.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We need rockets that go up and over the ships.  Then come straight down.  With bunker buster tips to punch a hole straight through to the water.  And sub munitions to pepper the deck and outer hull.  Have a sensor that sets off a large explosion just as it touches sea water, or is at sea level.  After it punches the hole, it blows the bottom out.

We also need balloons that release anti personal magnetic mines onto the ships.  Make it so they can't even operate.

Let's declare total war and finally finish these mother farkers off.  Let's get to the new age of aquarius.  Let's open the blood gate to the future.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Intelligence Ship Under Attack | For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Youtube A8dalGrOR30
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the Nordic states wanted to sink the Ruskies they would.  They all run professional, modern Navies.

Except the Russians.   They will probably have to row themselves back home.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rent Party: If the Nordic states wanted to sink the Ruskies they would.  They all run professional, modern Navies.

Except the Russians.   They will probably have to row themselves back home.


Farmers with amphibious tractors could take down the Russian Navy
 
