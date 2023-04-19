 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Suicide attempts by injecting marijuanas up 17% in the United States. Since it's the DailyFail and marijuana has not been responsible for a single responsibly recorded death in human history, I am beginning to doubt the existence of Becky   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My brother died after injecting only 5 marijuanas and he didn't know what to say when our mom discovered his body.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So injecting marijuanas. . .where can I learn more about this horrible trend?
And is the 1st one free as is customary?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ghastly: My brother died after injecting only 5 marijuanas and he didn't know what to say when our mom discovered his body.


Brains!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just in time for 4/20 tomorrow. How fitting.

Ugh.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
AS A COLORADAN...

...I eat half of an indica gummy at bedtime and then read for a bit. Maybe stream something on my iPad.

See you at Burning Man.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How can you doubt her existence; look at her but.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Suicides are up across the board.  A pandemic and lack of economic opportunity are to blame. More marijuana in people committing suicide is correlation lacking causation. THC is now legal in 21 states, so use has probably increased accordingly. Looking at it differently, was "red dye #5" or whatever in more suicide victims after it started being used as a food additive?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: AS A COLORADAN...

...I eat half of an indica gummy at bedtime and then read for a bit. Maybe stream something on my iPad.

See you at Burning Man.


AS A WASHINGTONIAN.....

How about those Kraken?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cannabis-linked suicide attempts

Sounds like something a rogue ex-therapist might say in an SNL sketch.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Wadded Beef: AS A COLORADAN...

...I eat half of an indica gummy at bedtime and then read for a bit. Maybe stream something on my iPad.

See you at Burning Man.

AS A WASHINGTONIAN.....

How about those Kraken?


(Takes full gummy...)
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Daily Fail is equating correlation with causation I see,
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: Just in time for 4/20 tomorrow. How fitting.

Ugh.


oldie but goodie:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why on earth would you inject Marijuanas with anything? I mean, besides liquid keef or hash oil.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: How can you doubt her existence; look at her but.


It is so big.  She looks like one of those rap guys' girlfriends.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: Just in time for 4/20 tomorrow. How fitting.

Ugh.


That's exactly why this story is being published in the first place.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, depressed people try cannabis and it doesn't fix everything, so they decide to fix things through last means. It's the general mental healthcare problem.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: The_Sponge: Wadded Beef: AS A COLORADAN...

...I eat half of an indica gummy at bedtime and then read for a bit. Maybe stream something on my iPad.

See you at Burning Man.

AS A WASHINGTONIAN.....

How about those Kraken?

(Takes full gummy...)


Lulz.

I had been an Avalanche fan since high school, but now I fully admit I am one of those annoying sports fans with two favorite teams...with Seattle being my number one team.  I joke with my friends that the Kraken are my wife, and the Avs are my side chick.

/Cool that Colorado won the cup last season, but due to my allegiance, it didn't feel nearly as good as 2001.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's Becky!

Rumble Roses XX - Becky Entrance
Youtube tpuTJ71Yg_w
 
JAYoung [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: cannabis-linked suicide attempts

Sounds like something a rogue ex-therapist might say in an SNL sketch.


Chevy Chase did Gerald Ford trying to roll a joint and inject it in his arm, way back when.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've been trying to kill myself with cannabis for about 20 years. Its not super effective.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: That's exactly why this story is being published in the first place.


Yeah, I have the sense of dred because I love pot, since the age of 16 and I live in a very non-legal state and wouldn't you know? I'm totally out for tomorrow AND I have no connections to get any.

Also, they plan on making delta-8 illegal here too, so I heard.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Yeah, depressed people try cannabis and it doesn't fix everything, so they decide to fix things through last means. It's the general mental healthcare problem.


My younger brother is severely mentally ill, and for him, weed "is like gasoline on a fire".

/Didn't make him crazy, obviously.
//And booze has a negative effect as well.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Chevy Chase did Gerald Ford trying to roll a joint and inject it in his arm, way back when.


CSB  1981

At a house party once in HS, I got bored and found my way up to the upstairs bedroom when I found a Bert and Ernie puppet set. I took them out of the room, headed down to the basement bar and did a complete show of Ernie showing Bert how to role a joint. Never even saw the SNL bit...I did the voices just right and well, I guess you had to be there.

I got tons of laughs and the following Monday the girl who invited me to the party wanted to know what I was doing for next weekend..


Fark user imageView Full Size


This photo reminds me of that party.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA "Researchers behind the study caution that while they have bolstered the established link between weed use and suicide attempts, their results do not prove that weed use will lead to suicide.
The increase in legally-approved weed nationwide in various forms from joints to gummies is also believed to be driving up the attempted suicide rate.  "

Well no farking shiat...
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never forget

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: wildcardjack: Yeah, depressed people try cannabis and it doesn't fix everything, so they decide to fix things through last means. It's the general mental healthcare problem.

My younger brother is severely mentally ill, and for him, weed "is like gasoline on a fire".

/Didn't make him crazy, obviously.
//And booze has a negative effect as well.


Does for almost all the mentally ill.  Seems to act like acid on whatever mechanisms they use mentally to keep themselves on an even keel.  And even the apparently craziest person is still generally trying on some level not to go full nutcase.  Pull that and it's like the starting gun at a race, and crazy's in the lead by 4 lengths
 
AeAe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm looking for some high potency weed with real nice flavor. Any suggestions?
Also weed is legal where I am.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WHY YOU, BECKY?!? WHY YOOOOOOOOOOOOUUU???!!!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: JAYoung: Chevy Chase did Gerald Ford trying to roll a joint and inject it in his arm, way back when.

CSB  1981

At a house party once in HS, I got bored and found my way up to the upstairs bedroom when I found a Bert and Ernie puppet set. I took them out of the room, headed down to the basement bar and did a complete show of Ernie showing Bert how to role a joint. Never even saw the SNL bit...I did the voices just right and well, I guess you had to be there.

I got tons of laughs and the following Monday the girl who invited me to the party wanted to know what I was doing for next weekend..


[Fark user image 400x299]

This photo reminds me of that party.


I will say it again:

Damn you have the best stories.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to believe that April skips a day between the 19th and the 21st.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Suicides are up across the board.  A pandemic and lack of economic opportunity are to blame. More marijuana in people committing suicide is correlation lacking causation. THC is now legal in 21 states, so use has probably increased accordingly. Looking at it differently, was "red dye #5" or whatever in more suicide victims after it started being used as a food additive?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JAYoung: common sense is an oxymoron: cannabis-linked suicide attempts

Sounds like something a rogue ex-therapist might say in an SNL sketch.

Chevy Chase did Gerald Ford trying to roll a joint and inject it in his arm, way back when.


Why do you think the call it dope?

I was thinking of the sketch where the rogue ex-police killed a guy and convinced his girlfriend that she'd killed him while in a drugged stupor. When she jumped out the window in grief, they dismissed her suicide as "another marijuana-related death."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Damn you have the best stories.


Thanks. I remember that one because Kelly was in my English class that year.

Our English class was right after one of my free periods were my friends and I would go into the woods and smoke a few J's.

One such day, I get to class and I reek to high heaven (no pun intended) Kelly sat in front of me. I sit down, she turns around...

"Stek you reek man."
"Oh, sorry Kelly"
"It's ok, just wanted to let you know you reek. Hey got any for sale? I'm having a party this weekend..."


I would show you her HS yearbook photo, but I don't think she would like that.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
reality: depressed people are far more likely to smoke mj, and suicides are up for some reason unrelated to smoking mj
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Mad-n-FL: How can you doubt her existence; look at her but.

It is so big.  She looks like one of those rap guys' girlfriends.


Like a prostitute?
 
geggy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: Just in time for 4/20 tomorrow. How fitting.

Ugh.


Look for suicide rate to increase 10 fold in a single day.
 
vonster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, nobody ever got high and caused a fatal car crash.
 
JRoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Lack of access to high-quality cannabis may be driving a rising number of Americans to the brink of suicide."

There, I fixed it so it reflects my own personal reality. -49-year-old-heavy-cannabis-smoker-since-21.

Alcohol is what really made me feel suicidal, thank God and Jesus Christ I don't touch that crap anymore.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

i got to use this twice today !!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

geggy: Look for suicide rate to increase 10 fold in a single day.


add me to the list.

I suffer from depression. Not on any meds, I have no weed, being an addict and there's no chance I'll get any by tomorrow. I live in GA, I have no friends or connections.

The only thing left for me to do?  Scrape my bowl, collect the resin and burn out my poor lungs and stain my teeth.

Nasty.

Addiction is a biatch, best served cold.

something like that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here's a song I wrote, performed and recorded.

Enjoy

Jazz Lettuce
Youtube E1VEb6-EpVY
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vonster: Yeah, nobody ever got high and caused a fatal car crash.


That's not what subby meant and you know it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
oh and this one too...


Head In The Clouds
Youtube XV0mgwp3k_M
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: vonster: Yeah, nobody ever got high and caused a fatal car crash.

That's not what subby meant and you know it.


So, not to be snarky, but if someone is high, gets in a car, causes an accident and the driver dies, does that count as suicide?

Stupidity? Probably.
 
vonster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: vonster: Yeah, nobody ever got high and caused a fatal car crash.

That's not what subby meant and you know it.


marijuana has not been responsible for a single responsibly recorded death in human history

ummm...
 
kindms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I guess you could stab yourself with a really thick stem
 
vonster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: Neondistraction: vonster: Yeah, nobody ever got high and caused a fatal car crash.

That's not what subby meant and you know it.

So, not to be snarky, but if someone is high, gets in a car, causes an accident and the driver dies, does that count as suicide?

Stupidity? Probably.


no it counts as a fatal car crash with drugs as a possible cause
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They aren't wrong.  Inject enough marijuana into your veins, and it *will* kill you.
 
