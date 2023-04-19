 Skip to content
(Metro)   King Charles' coronation will include fragments from the true cross on which Jesus was crucified. Prince Baldrick will have several bones, shrouds, and sandals for sale in the lobby   (metro.co.uk) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In February 2020 a piece of the True Cross was was meant to be placed on board Moskva, a Russian missile cruiser with a chapel on board.

The ship sank last April during the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it's thought the fragment may have gone down with the ship.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they put them on a Jesus cracker and wash them down with some Jesus juice?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Do they put them on a Jesus cracker and wash them down with some Jesus juice?


It's like a white truffle. They grate a little bit onto the main dish with a microplane to finish iat. It's too strong of a flavor to be on its own, not to mention too expensive.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
With all the pieces of the execution apparatus people thought to save, it's amazing we don't have any chairs or tables remaining made by a carpenter who supposedly lived 2,000 years ago whose father was literally God.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks outside my window at the wooded area around my house...IMMA MAKE A FORTUNE SELLING "CROSS" FRAGMENTS!!!
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Interesting, considering the True Cross is still hotly disputed as to who has it, where it is, or even if it still exists. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem claims a few shards, Notre Dame in Paris claims a few shards and the Crown of Thorns, you name it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are enough pieces of the True Cross to rebuild Noah's Ark.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: With all the pieces of the execution apparatus people thought to save, it's amazing we don't have any chairs or tables remaining made by a carpenter who supposedly lived 2,000 years ago whose father was literally God.


Through transubstantiation any wooded object can be an object made by the king of kings.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Phillies/WhiteSox 2-2 TOP3 MLB
 
uncoveror
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Medieval relics sold by relic hunters were fake. There were enough pieces of the "true cross" to make hundreds of crosses, dozens of alleged holy grails and countless other fraud. The ark of the covenant that the Ethiopian Coptic Church says they have but will not show is certainly one of them, but they don't want it to get out that they were tricked.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They didn't mention it but they are also going to include Thunderfury, which is a lot cooler and just as realistic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
<rant>

"And he called his twelve disciples together and began sending them out two by two, giving them authority to cast out evil spirits. He told them to take nothing for their journey except a walking stick - no food, no traveler's bag, no money. He allowed them to wear sandals but not to take a change of clothes."

Yeah.  It ABSOLUTELY makes sense to have a huge coronation with all that much pomp and circumstance when you want to claim to be the head of Jesus's church.

Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God's.  Merging church and state corrupts both institutions.  There is no divine right of kings.

</rant>
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I will personally pay for the radiocarbon dating of these splinters. It's actually pretty cheap, which is why so few religious icons ...
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: With all the pieces of the execution apparatus people thought to save, it's amazing we don't have any chairs or tables remaining made by a carpenter who supposedly lived 2,000 years ago whose father was literally God.


Jesus was more into general carpentry and drywall.
 
Veloram
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there aren't people on the street selling iron filings "from the nails that tacked Jesus to the cross". That would probably sell pretty well. Or maybe a monogrammed hankey that was "used to dab the bleeding brow of Jesus". More street cart fodder.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Considering that it took decades for this particular offshoot of Judaism to gain traction that was some serious foresight on someone's part to save the cross, cup, crown of thrones, etc
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Veloram: I'm surprised there aren't people on the street selling iron filings "from the nails that tacked Jesus to the cross". That would probably sell pretty well. Or maybe a monogrammed hankey that was "used to dab the bleeding brow of Jesus". More street cart fodder.


I want the dice the Roman soldiers used to gamble for Jesus' stuff. I'll bet they're hot.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How has this not been handled?  The Queen died months ago!  How will Britain survive?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They say if you added up all the pieces of 'the true cross' out there, the cross in question would be something like 300 feet tall.
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This one is real, haters.  It came from the Pope.
 
fark account name
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: <rant>

"And he called his twelve disciples together and began sending them out two by two, giving them authority to cast out evil spirits. He told them to take nothing for their journey except a walking stick - no food, no traveler's bag, no money. He allowed them to wear sandals but not to take a change of clothes."

Yeah.  It ABSOLUTELY makes sense to have a huge coronation with all that much pomp and circumstance when you want to claim to be the head of Jesus's church.

Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God's.  Merging church and state corrupts both institutions.  There is no divine right of kings.

</rant>


The Lady of the Lake would disagree.
 
cleek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
begs the question of Jesus' actual existence.
 
fark account name
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: They say if you added up all the pieces of 'the true cross' out there, the cross in question would be something like 300 feet tall.


That would only be one-third of Jesus's full stature.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

uncoveror: Medieval relics sold by relic hunters were fake. There were enough pieces of the "true cross" to make hundreds of crosses, dozens of alleged holy grails and countless other fraud. The ark of the covenant that the Ethiopian Coptic Church says they have but will not show is certainly one of them, but they don't want it to get out that they were tricked.


'"it reduplicates itself; we got it"
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Looks outside my window at the wooded area around my house...IMMA MAKE A FORTUNE SELLING "CROSS" FRAGMENTS!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fark account name: Name_Omitted: <rant>

"And he called his twelve disciples together and began sending them out two by two, giving them authority to cast out evil spirits. He told them to take nothing for their journey except a walking stick - no food, no traveler's bag, no money. He allowed them to wear sandals but not to take a change of clothes."

Yeah.  It ABSOLUTELY makes sense to have a huge coronation with all that much pomp and circumstance when you want to claim to be the head of Jesus's church.

Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God's.  Merging church and state corrupts both institutions.  There is no divine right of kings.

</rant>

The Lady of the Lake would disagree.


You can't expect to wield supreme executive power just 'cause some watery tart threw a sword at you!
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jackmalice: Glorious Golden Ass: With all the pieces of the execution apparatus people thought to save, it's amazing we don't have any chairs or tables remaining made by a carpenter who supposedly lived 2,000 years ago whose father was literally God.

Jesus was more into general carpentry and drywall.


A friend of a friend of a friend of mine did a remodel and inside the wall was written Jesus 32 AD and Romani ite domum.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Phillies/WhiteSox 2-2 TOP3 MLB


Not even Jesus can save those two loser teams this season.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

monkeypapa: This one is real, haters.  It came from the Pope.


Yeah - he keeps a dispenser on his desk.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

monkeypapa: This one is real, haters.  It came from the Pope.


This is a C of E ceremony, so they won't come within a light-year of anything Catholic.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's so impressive about a cross that didn't even permanently kill its occupant?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Glorious Golden Ass: With all the pieces of the execution apparatus people thought to save, it's amazing we don't have any chairs or tables remaining made by a carpenter who supposedly lived 2,000 years ago whose father was literally God.

Through transubstantiation any wooded object can be an object made by the king of kings.


"I made a nice bookshelf"

Jesus:  "I did that!  It's mine!". *transubstantiates*

"God damnit Jesus!"
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Be polite walk on the right: Phillies/WhiteSox 2-2 TOP3 MLB

Not even Jesus can save those two loser teams this season.


Need 👁 remind ewe one of thøs3 2 t34ms

media.phillyvoice.comView Full Size


Andrew Buntintended str!ke5 øu+ sw!ng!ng

3-2 Philadelphia
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: monkeypapa: This one is real, haters.  It came from the Pope.

This is a C of E ceremony, so they won't come within a light-year of anything Catholic.


Parts of the CoE are pretty darned Catholicky.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: How has this not been handled?  The Queen died months ago!  How will Britain survive?


The job has been reduced to "Chairman/woman of the Board" since 1688 but it dies best when the government knows how to use the monarchy as cover for themselves. Disreali got away with a ton by slapping Queen Vic's face as the symbol of the Empire. The Queen since at least the 70s was great for keeping foreign heads of state off balance like they were going to their very formal grandmother's house and had to be on their best behavior.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Let me ✅ My Kinng James' Bible

/yup
//annotates in Roman Numerals
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Chuck better hurry up and get crowned. He's not a young man.
 
AbortionsForAll [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: With all the pieces of the execution apparatus people thought to save, it's amazing we don't have any chairs or tables remaining made by a carpenter who supposedly lived 2,000 years ago whose father was literally God.


It's probably more likely that Yeshua the Nazarene was a day-laborer or general contractor, not specifically a carpenter.

https://leadership.lifeway.com/2017/04/04/the-forgotten-jesus-part-2-was-jesus-a-carpenter-or-a-stonemason/

https://www.patheos.com/blogs/kermitzarleyblog/2021/12/was-jesus-a-carpenter-or-a-stonemason/
 
