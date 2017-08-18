 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Civil War reenactor pleads guilty to placing non-period-correct bomb on battlefield (and blaming it on antifa)   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was apparently "expelled" from his "unit" in 2014.

How awful do you have to be to get thrown out of a civil war reenactment group?
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, if any articles from when these incidents occurred could be amusing if they have any comments.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: He was apparently "expelled" from his "unit" in 2014.

How awful do you have to be to get thrown out of a civil war reenactment group?


more baffling: IN VIRGINIA
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confident that's every terrorist act conducted by "antifa" is actually a MAGAt committing terrorism to blamed on antifa. Mostly because antifa doesn't exist except in MAGAts' heads.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gawdzila: I'm confident that's every terrorist act conducted by "antifa" is actually a MAGAt committing terrorism to blamed on antifa. Mostly because antifa doesn't exist except in MAGAts' heads.


Antifa doesn't organize because it doesn't have to. It lets the Fa do the organizing, then it just goes and does the Anti part. Fools like this will never truly wrap their minds around this simple concept.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: He was apparently "expelled" from his "unit" in 2014.

How awful do you have to be to get thrown out of a civil war reenactment group?


I was going to say the exact same thing. That's like the gunk you scrape off the crud at the bottom of the barrel. Also, subby, headline correction needed: Former Civil War reenactor...
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This defendant sought to intimidate and harm innocent people, and further, he tried to sow discontent by falsely claiming that the attempted bombing was politically motivated," said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Christopher Kavanaugh, whose office prosecuted the case.

It probably was politically motivated.  As in the rest of the unit of people that tossed him out in 2014 didn't like his idiocy.  Since then, he was probably looking for a way to get back at them and this is what he came up with.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: He was apparently "expelled" from his "unit" in 2014.

How awful do you have to be to get thrown out of a civil war reenactment group?


Thinking about examples here, it's unwillingness to adhere to period standards; too much drunkeness; sexual assault of other reenactors.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unsafe behavior too, like farking around with muskets or bringing live ammunition or a modern firearm or screwing around on artillery drill or smoking near a caisson.  Those can get people banned from groups and events.
 
zbtop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dude has a sex offense history and was kicked out of his reenactment group for sneaking people into events without paying almost a decade ago, this guy might as well run a movie theater for as much as he's projecting with his "antifa" bomb hoaxes.

It's almost like every accusation is a confession with this crowd.
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What good is a victim complex if no one will victimize you? Sometimes ya gotta take things into your own hands.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: smoking near a caisson


OK.  This brought a shiver to my spine.  That'll light up the night.  O.o
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: I'm confident that's every terrorist act conducted by "antifa" is actually a MAGAt committing terrorism to blamed on antifa. Mostly because antifa doesn't exist except in MAGAts' heads.


See how insidious the antifa is, turning muricans into terrists
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The battle at this particular place ended in a Union victory.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Cedar_Creek

You can't have a Civil War reenactment without someone to play the Yankees, and I suppose they want their victories, too.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zbtop: Dude has a sex offense history and was kicked out of his reenactment group for sneaking people into events without paying almost a decade ago, this guy might as well run a movie theater for as much as he's projecting with his "antifa" bomb hoaxes.

It's almost like every accusation is a confession with this crowd.


Is that his back story?  It's hard to find information when searching from a phone.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fittingly, neo confederates sure do love their false flags.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
JFC don't these people have anything better to do?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: He was apparently "expelled" from his "unit" in 2014.

How awful do you have to be to get thrown out of a civil war reenactment group?


on the Confederate side, kept trying to "win"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Proof of antifa, but it was actually a MAGAt?! Surely, Fox News is all over this story.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I signed up to be a Confederate reenactor once, but got kicked out the first day when I unfurled the white flag I brought.

I thought they were all about historical accuracy.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His mugshot is exactly like you pictured.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: His mugshot is exactly like you pictured.

[Fark user image image 342x492]


I didn't picture him as an angry, drunk Rob Corddry.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, daddy-o.  I'm from antifa and I'm here looking for some patriots to bomb into gay marrying each other.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: I'm confident that's every terrorist act conducted by "antifa" is actually a MAGAt committing terrorism to blamed on antifa. Mostly because antifa doesn't exist except in MAGAts' heads.


Yep. Stochastic terror is terror all the same, and these 'Antifa' false flag opps prove it. Networks that broadcast the Antifa narrative should be held to account for perpetuating the violence resultant.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would take away his uniform , metal detector, and his collection of mini balls.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Antifa came to my place once.  They drank all my beer, ate all the Pecan Sandies, and poured oatmeal on my cat.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: I'm confident that's every terrorist act conducted by "antifa" is actually a MAGAt committing terrorism to blamed on antifa. Mostly because antifa doesn't exist except in MAGAts' heads.


ROFL.  If you get to make things up then so do I.  I am now King of Earth and everyone gets free beer!

The fascists at the New York Times seem to think Antifa exists.
https://www.nytimes.com/article/what-antifa-trump.html

So do the fascists at CNN.
https://www.cnn.com/2017/08/18/us/unmasking-antifa-anti-fascists-hard-left/index.html

The fascists at Slate made a podcast on it.
https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/the-anti-fascists-aka-the-antifa/id1093260018?i=1000391216224

There are even flags :)
Fark user imageView Full Size



Antifa exists.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: I'm confident that's every terrorist act conducted by "antifa" is actually a MAGAt committing terrorism to blamed on antifa. Mostly because antifa doesn't exist except in MAGAts' heads.


^

Every farking time one of their own gets caught doing something vile it turns out to be them.  They're masters of no true Scotsman.

Matt Walsh riling up a mob and causing death threats against a children's hospital?

It's the left/antifa masquerading to make them look bad.

They freak out over a single can of beer celebrating a trans person?

Death threats against the processing plants for Budweiser?

False flags perpetrated by left/antifa to make them look bad.

One of them caught in the act?  FBI plant by the leftist deep state and was never one of them.

It's the same shiat they do with religious folks who get caught doing something wrong.  They were never christians because if they were they wouldn't do that horrible act.

Same with good guys with a gun.  Anyone legally carrying a gun is just a good guy with a gun upholding 2nd amendment.... Until they're the bad guy with a gun.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Antifa!"
Nope, it's a Republican
"Democrat voter fraud!!"
Nope, it's almost exclusively Republicans
"Gay trans child molester groomers!"
Nope, it's Republicans

I'm starting to sense a pattern.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If Antifa had a tenth of the weapons that the fascists accused them of having, the fascists would already be dead.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Gawdzila: I'm confident that's every terrorist act conducted by "antifa" is actually a MAGAt committing terrorism to blamed on antifa. Mostly because antifa doesn't exist except in MAGAts' heads.

ROFL.  If you get to make things up then so do I.  I am now King of Earth and everyone gets free beer!

The fascists at the New York Times seem to think Antifa exists.
https://www.nytimes.com/article/what-antifa-trump.html

So do the fascists at CNN.
https://www.cnn.com/2017/08/18/us/unmasking-antifa-anti-fascists-hard-left/index.html

The fascists at Slate made a podcast on it.
https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/the-anti-fascists-aka-the-antifa/id1093260018?i=1000391216224

There are even flags :)
[Fark user image image 850x432]


Antifa exists.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Bigfoot exists.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every time one of these threads comes up, I search for an old Kathleen Madigan standup bit where she talks about her Civil War reenactor boyfriend, but can never find it.

Something along the lines of "you gotta go real deep into the geek forest to get to the civil war reenactors."  And a discussion about hard tack and weevils, and why women aren't allowed...

A month of TF for the first farker to find me a link to the video of it.

Difficulty: I saw it on broadcast TV in the mid-late nineties.

/ultrafark: it may not even be Kathleen Madigan
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: His mugshot is exactly like you pictured.

[Fark user image 342x492]


Cotton Hill?
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: JFC don't these people have anything better to do?


I don't know, it could be fun.  I've been to the Collings Foundation's Battle for the Airfield event and it was entertaining to watch.  They camp overnight with period equipment and fight with blanks and some propane canons on the larger guns.  They had jeeps, Stuarts, Shermans, Wolverines, a post war tank, a U.S. tank rebuilt to look like a Stug III assault gun, armored cars, a motorcycle with sidecar and an 88 Flak.

Fark user imageView Full Size
arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-advancelocal.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
bostonherald.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Them sneaky antifa for years they have been the cause of so much havoc and keep slipping through law enforcements traps and keep framing good hard working god fearing muricans. But then again everyone knows law enforcement is a big bunch of lefties. I still remember the guy planting stuff around the capitol before Jan 6th was supposed to be antifa and they have yet to catch him.
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There were 2 instances of a group of people who dressed in black calling themselves antifa who showed up at a protest and linked arms to form a human wall between protestors and counter protesters. Something people have done at abortion clinics to protect patients for decades. One older woman swears she would have been trampled if not for them. It's highly unlikely these groups were coordinated. It's thought one was copying the other. And that's it.
It gave the GOP the boogeymen they desperately needed. They took it and ran. Everything else is stuff they made up.
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Gawdzila: I'm confident that's every terrorist act conducted by "antifa" is actually a MAGAt committing terrorism to blamed on antifa. Mostly because antifa doesn't exist except in MAGAts' heads.

ROFL.  If you get to make things up then so do I.  I am now King of Earth and everyone gets free beer!

The fascists at the New York Times seem to think Antifa exists.
https://www.nytimes.com/article/what-antifa-trump.html

So do the fascists at CNN.
https://www.cnn.com/2017/08/18/us/unmasking-antifa-anti-fascists-hard-left/index.html

The fascists at Slate made a podcast on it.
https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/the-anti-fascists-aka-the-antifa/id1093260018?i=1000391216224

There are even flags :)
[Fark user image 850x432]


Antifa exists.


Why would someone who buys things in British Pounds be so concerned with convincing themselves that Antifa is a threat to them?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he wore grey that day.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Hey, daddy-o.  I'm from antifa and I'm here looking for some patriots to bomb into gay marrying each other.

[Fark user image 179x512]


Hi, I'm from the internet. Would you like to come to the lemon party and do some goatse?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: Every time one of these threads comes up, I search for an old Kathleen Madigan standup bit where she talks about her Civil War reenactor boyfriend, but can never find it.

Something along the lines of "you gotta go real deep into the geek forest to get to the civil war reenactors."  And a discussion about hard tack and weevils, and why women aren't allowed...

A month of TF for the first farker to find me a link to the video of it.

Difficulty: I saw it on broadcast TV in the mid-late nineties.

/ultrafark: it may not even be Kathleen Madigan


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jhbdn9nXyNQ

However, I'm not dying for tf.  Just think well of me.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: His mugshot is exactly like you pictured.

[Fark user image 342x492]


I was actually picturing the perp to have a goiter that resembled a ballsack and a tightly puckered facial sphincter
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Having been to a few SCA events, I can concur that reenactments can be fun.


/They do however bring out some crazies
//I'm not just talking about the women..
///Yes I am
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: Every time one of these threads comes up, I search for an old Kathleen Madigan standup bit where she talks about her Civil War reenactor boyfriend, but can never find it.

Something along the lines of "you gotta go real deep into the geek forest to get to the civil war reenactors."  And a discussion about hard tack and weevils, and why women aren't allowed...

A month of TF for the first farker to find me a link to the video of it.

Difficulty: I saw it on broadcast TV in the mid-late nineties.

/ultrafark: it may not even be Kathleen Madigan


Jackie Kashian Effinfunny Stand Up - War Reenactment Guys
Youtube Jhbdn9nXyNQ
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BunchaRubes: Gawdzila: I'm confident that's every terrorist act conducted by "antifa" is actually a MAGAt committing terrorism to blamed on antifa. Mostly because antifa doesn't exist except in MAGAts' heads.

ROFL.  If you get to make things up then so do I.  I am now King of Earth and everyone gets free beer!

The fascists at the New York Times seem to think Antifa exists.
https://www.nytimes.com/article/what-antifa-trump.html

So do the fascists at CNN.
https://www.cnn.com/2017/08/18/us/unmasking-antifa-anti-fascists-hard-left/index.html

The fascists at Slate made a podcast on it.
https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/the-anti-fascists-aka-the-antifa/id1093260018?i=1000391216224

There are even flags :)
[Fark user image image 850x432]


Antifa exists.


Small-minded Americans are hilarious.

A lot of protests and strikes occurring in the 1880s?  It can't be that workers are upset, it must be a conspiracy by communists.

A mine foreman was robbed and killed, and the Irish workers are all forming a private fraternity of Irish ex-pats?  Two and two make four, so it must be the Molly Maguires.

A bunch of people are angry about the creeping fascism in this country?  It can't possibly be grassroots, it must be Soros planning and organizing a nationwide Antifa club.
 
