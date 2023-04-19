 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark NotNewsletter: Draw this squirrel
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-04-19 12:38:55 PM, edited 2023-04-19 12:45:35 PM (17 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog

•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2023 at 12:57 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Since it's spring, it seems like a good time for this Fark activity: Draw this squirrel! The squirrel is posted at the top of the comments thread for this Fark NotNewsletter. She or he has been started for you with ears and a tail, so save the pic, print it, or whatever works for you, and fill the rest in. You can be as creative or uncreative as you want, and add a background or even a moose friend if you so desire. You can draw on it, Photoshop it, needlepoint it, whatever you want. Put your squirrel in a tree, on the moon, under the bed, floating in the void -- the only limit is your imagination and probably your artistic skills and like maybe how lazy or energetic you're feeling and definitely your apathy level. Please just keep your squirrel safe for work (even the Fark squirrel preserves his modesty with a layer of fur) and post the result in this week's Fark NotNewsletter comments thread.

I look forward to seeing your squirrels! (That's not a euphemism.)

XOXO,

DisseminationMonkey

________________________

A message from Drew Curtis:  
________________________ 

Hey everyone hope your week's been well.  

The New York Times reported yesterday that Reddit plans to sell API access to its data to companies looking to train up AIs.  While this might seem like a somewhat risky idea, turns out companies have already been using Reddit comments to train AIs for some time now.  Apparently having a huge trove of conversations where real people talk to each other is something highly sought after by AI researchers.  

So I checked Fark's database.  Looks like we have almost 13 million links with close to 161 million comments over 24 years.  Anyone want a crack at it for an AI project?  Can't imagine what a Fark-trained AI would be like though.  Talking nonstop about streetlights, pickles, and slatted chairs no doubt.  Caveat: Don't give it access to guns.  

This week on Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern -finally- its the Fark News Livestream.  I had to late-cancel last week due to my neighbor successfully locating my fiber internet connection with his lawnmower.  Whoops.  Anyhow, it's been up for a week now, as long as my laptop doesn't die we should be good to go!  What are the chances?  Anyhow, we're locked and loaded for weird news this week, I have over a hundred articles to pare down before then.  Come join us! 
________________________

End Drew transmission
________________________ 


Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
yahyahyah had comforting words for the father of a prank YouTuber who was shot when the family is harassed on the internet
bostonguy shared some information about the Fark community
OdradekRex knew why someone stole two million dimes from a trailer
HugeMistake tested the limits of ChatGPT
indylaw helped fight the H3N8 bird flu
optikeye wasn't happy to see a thread about the "new cow tipping champion" (a dairy farm explosion)
edmo reacted to an article's poor phrasing
MillionDollarMo considered the Dalai Lama asking a boy to suck his tongue
Petite Mel was unsurprised by Baloo Uriza's Okie talk
New Rising Sun noticed a standout photo in an article about a dangerous cave full of crystals

Smart:
Lady J shared a story about an asshat on a flight to Ibiza
yahyahyah had comforting words for the father of a prank YouTuber who was shot when the family is harassed on the internet
The Third Man had a question and then answered it
nmrsnr talked about what to do with your huge lottery winnings
dammit just give me a login shared how special it was to get an issue of Mad Magazine as a child
winedrinkingman confirmed what you probably figured about cops' feelings about body cameras
wademh discussed the position cops put George Floyd's entire body in when they killed him
TotallyHeadless had a theory about why the Forbes "30 Under 30" list seems to be a great place to find terrible people
foo monkey told us about a fun game with the neighbors and the one who kept it going

CSB Sunday Morning themeThe most unusual job you've ever had
Smarthubiestubert worked for a man who sold antiques and guns
Funnyclaytonemery had a temporary job in waste collection

Politics Funny:
whither_apophis found out why some panicky people are so threatened by Bud Light now
Crocoduck commented on the mass shooting in a bank in Louisville, KY
August11 pleaded with the Discord group that a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman allegedly shared top-secret info with
kudayta could tell that Bud Light was hiding something
adamgreeney found an extra reason to buy a new anti-woke beer

Politics Smart:
August11 had a pretty cool idea
gunga galunga described the huge change Bud Light made and how it affects everyone forever
NateAsbestos noticed how Tennessee House Republicans put their noses to the grindstone
weddingsinger suggested a companion to the baby boxes Florida is installing for their anti-abortion baby boom
BigMax looked at the person Ted Nugent referred to as a "Satan artist"


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week

Photoshops:
dlarsen222 found a Lebowski store
Excelsior opened a tattoo parlor
Octafrye's store was for people who're high
GoodDoctorB toyed with this dangling spelunker
RedZoneTuba mocked us and insulted our parents
samsquatch revealed what happens at ant school
jaylight2003 never heard the word impossible
Yammering_Splat_Vector put the tit in attitude
samsquatch rewarded a very good dog
Yammering_Splat_Vector had an unusual rook
Octafrye showed what happens when idiots are threatened by beer

Farktography themeIn the Dark of the Night
orionid showed us a stunning view of the Milky Way


Fark Headlines of the Week

A selection of some of the top headlines from last week

Fox sanctioned for not watching hen house

Now that it is April, western PA decides to take down the holiday trucks from the overpasses

Thirteen killed as bus filled with musicians drives off clef

Tennessee state legislator who wanted to add "hanging on a tree" to state's death penalty options has been removed from justice committee assignment and sent to Transportation, where he'll probably advocate for "back of bus" seating arrangements

Rupert Murdoch noped out of his engagement to Lesley Anne Warren just three weeks after it was announced, because Warren told Murdoch that she believed Tucker Carlson was a messenger from God, and if you can't tell God and Satan apart, well

Abortion drug that was banned, then unbanned, then restricted, is now unbanned. Alito didn't get enough Quid Pro Crow

What is the price of a human life? Well, based on the NRA bribes last election, about $819

Volcano in Kamchatka erupts, threatening many a Farker's Risk strategy

The steaks have never been higher

Judge judges Judge judgement in Judge's favor

Mad magazine legend Al Jaffee folds in at age 102

Seattle settles scanty swimsuit server suit satisfying sleepy sippers


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on this week's Quiz, although I still don't understand why Sonic calls their blue drink sticks "Ocean Water." Maybe it's popular among shark furries, I dunno. On the Quiz itself, three people made it into the 1000 club, where we're doing a Drink Stick sampler platter. Unfortunately, the fridge is on the fritz so we're gonna have to be doing them in warm water. runwiz came out on top with 1010, followed by Gibsongrl right behind with 1009, and freakingmoron made fourth with 1008. Tax Boy came in fourth with 989, and Edgewood Dirk rounds out the top five with a respectable 976. 

The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about a Bed Bath & Beyond thief's haul valued at $17,700. Only 38% of quiztakers knew that one guy was able to snag 33 vacuum cleaners in one smash-and-grab at the Youngstown, OH location. As of this writing, no arrests have been made or merchandise recovered, so the "sucks to be him" joke I was planning on putting here won't exactly work. 

The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which video game theme music was now part of the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. 95% of quiztakers heard the Super Mario Brothers theme in their heads when answering this one, and I'm betting the majority ended it with the "Blllt! Dun-dun-duh-dun-dun-duh-dun" when you hit that Koopa Troopa after the first pit in world 1-1. Hopefully they'll not bother with the music from the water levels. 

The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about where GenXer's grew up seeing New York's Hello Deli. Only 55% of quiztakers recognized the deli is just around the corner from the Ed Sullivan Theater, home of The Late Show with David Letterman (now The Late Show with Stephen Colber). Dave's regular bits with owner Rupert Jee made the deli famous and a NYC landmark. If you're in NYC, you should probably stop by for some corned beef and a selfie with Rupert, as he announced his retirement last week and is looking to sell. 

The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which country announced a landmark in preservation efforts of their wild tiger population. 83% of quiztakers knew that India now had more than 3,000 tigers living in the wild. while China apparently has fewer than Joe Exotic with less than 50 still roaming free. This is just me, but I'm not sure this is great for Indian tourism. "Come to India, see the Taj Mahal, tour the Golden Temple of Amritsar, get eaten by the wild tigers that roam freely!" Then again, people still go to Florida, so maybe imminent death by local fauna is not that big of a deal breaker.

If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it again on Friday.
· · ·

(view entire blog)
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the squirrel for you to draw:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can't imagine what a Fark-trained AI would be like though.

Badgey meets Gritty, with much alcohol.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Benoit.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I refused to undo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are those comments counting TFD? I would love to see an AI based on that. Starts out all fun and jovial then gets all judgey and gets together with the other AIs to gang up on people. After all that it starts AnonAI-DIT and immediately kills it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thank you for validating my existence.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Are those comments counting TFD? I would love to see an AI based on that. Starts out all fun and jovial then gets all judgey and gets together with the other AIs to gang up on people. After all that it starts AnonAI-DIT and immediately kills it.


AI knows better than to get involved in TFD.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: Here's the squirrel for you to draw:

[Fark user image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: Benoit.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had to late-cancel last week due to my neighbor successfully locating my fiber internet connection with his lawnmower.

Wow, does he mow with dynamite?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My cat Winnie helped

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do you really want ME to draw your squirrel, Fark? Do you?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A bot trained on our posts would have a complex vocab based mainly on lines from old movies and songs, and whenever someone complains they don't get it, "Welcome to Fark!"
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.