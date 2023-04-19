|
Fark NotNewsletter: Draw this squirrel
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-04-19 12:38:55 PM, edited 2023-04-19 12:45:35 PM
Since it's spring, it seems like a good time for this Fark activity: Draw this squirrel! The squirrel is posted at the top of the comments thread for this Fark NotNewsletter. She or he has been started for you with ears and a tail, so save the pic, print it, or whatever works for you, and fill the rest in. You can be as creative or uncreative as you want, and add a background or even a moose friend if you so desire. You can draw on it, Photoshop it, needlepoint it, whatever you want. Put your squirrel in a tree, on the moon, under the bed, floating in the void -- the only limit is your imagination and probably your artistic skills and like maybe how lazy or energetic you're feeling and definitely your apathy level. Please just keep your squirrel safe for work (even the Fark squirrel preserves his modesty with a layer of fur) and post the result in this week's Fark NotNewsletter comments thread.
I look forward to seeing your squirrels! (That's not a euphemism.)
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone hope your week's been well.
The New York Times reported yesterday that Reddit plans to sell API access to its data to companies looking to train up AIs. While this might seem like a somewhat risky idea, turns out companies have already been using Reddit comments to train AIs for some time now. Apparently having a huge trove of conversations where real people talk to each other is something highly sought after by AI researchers.
So I checked Fark's database. Looks like we have almost 13 million links with close to 161 million comments over 24 years. Anyone want a crack at it for an AI project? Can't imagine what a Fark-trained AI would be like though. Talking nonstop about streetlights, pickles, and slatted chairs no doubt. Caveat: Don't give it access to guns.
This week on Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern -finally- its the Fark News Livestream. I had to late-cancel last week due to my neighbor successfully locating my fiber internet connection with his lawnmower. Whoops. Anyhow, it's been up for a week now, as long as my laptop doesn't die we should be good to go! What are the chances? Anyhow, we're locked and loaded for weird news this week, I have over a hundred articles to pare down before then. Come join us!
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
yahyahyah had comforting words for the father of a prank YouTuber who was shot when the family is harassed on the internet
bostonguy shared some information about the Fark community
OdradekRex knew why someone stole two million dimes from a trailer
HugeMistake tested the limits of ChatGPT
indylaw helped fight the H3N8 bird flu
optikeye wasn't happy to see a thread about the "new cow tipping champion" (a dairy farm explosion)
edmo reacted to an article's poor phrasing
MillionDollarMo considered the Dalai Lama asking a boy to suck his tongue
Petite Mel was unsurprised by Baloo Uriza's Okie talk
New Rising Sun noticed a standout photo in an article about a dangerous cave full of crystals
Smart:
Lady J shared a story about an asshat on a flight to Ibiza
yahyahyah had comforting words for the father of a prank YouTuber who was shot when the family is harassed on the internet
The Third Man had a question and then answered it
nmrsnr talked about what to do with your huge lottery winnings
dammit just give me a login shared how special it was to get an issue of Mad Magazine as a child
winedrinkingman confirmed what you probably figured about cops' feelings about body cameras
wademh discussed the position cops put George Floyd's entire body in when they killed him
TotallyHeadless had a theory about why the Forbes "30 Under 30" list seems to be a great place to find terrible people
foo monkey told us about a fun game with the neighbors and the one who kept it going
CSB Sunday Morning theme: The most unusual job you've ever had
Smart: hubiestubert worked for a man who sold antiques and guns
Funny: claytonemery had a temporary job in waste collection
Politics Funny:
whither_apophis found out why some panicky people are so threatened by Bud Light now
Crocoduck commented on the mass shooting in a bank in Louisville, KY
August11 pleaded with the Discord group that a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman allegedly shared top-secret info with
kudayta could tell that Bud Light was hiding something
adamgreeney found an extra reason to buy a new anti-woke beer
Politics Smart:
August11 had a pretty cool idea
gunga galunga described the huge change Bud Light made and how it affects everyone forever
NateAsbestos noticed how Tennessee House Republicans put their noses to the grindstone
weddingsinger suggested a companion to the baby boxes Florida is installing for their anti-abortion baby boom
BigMax looked at the person Ted Nugent referred to as a "Satan artist"
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
dlarsen222 found a Lebowski store
Excelsior opened a tattoo parlor
Octafrye's store was for people who're high
GoodDoctorB toyed with this dangling spelunker
RedZoneTuba mocked us and insulted our parents
samsquatch revealed what happens at ant school
jaylight2003 never heard the word impossible
Yammering_Splat_Vector put the tit in attitude
samsquatch rewarded a very good dog
Yammering_Splat_Vector had an unusual rook
Octafrye showed what happens when idiots are threatened by beer
Farktography theme: In the Dark of the Night
orionid showed us a stunning view of the Milky Way
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Fox sanctioned for not watching hen house
Now that it is April, western PA decides to take down the holiday trucks from the overpasses
Thirteen killed as bus filled with musicians drives off clef
Tennessee state legislator who wanted to add "hanging on a tree" to state's death penalty options has been removed from justice committee assignment and sent to Transportation, where he'll probably advocate for "back of bus" seating arrangements
Rupert Murdoch noped out of his engagement to Lesley Anne Warren just three weeks after it was announced, because Warren told Murdoch that she believed Tucker Carlson was a messenger from God, and if you can't tell God and Satan apart, well
Abortion drug that was banned, then unbanned, then restricted, is now unbanned. Alito didn't get enough Quid Pro Crow
What is the price of a human life? Well, based on the NRA bribes last election, about $819
Volcano in Kamchatka erupts, threatening many a Farker's Risk strategy
The steaks have never been higher
Judge judges Judge judgement in Judge's favor
Mad magazine legend Al Jaffee folds in at age 102
Seattle settles scanty swimsuit server suit satisfying sleepy sippers
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, although I still don't understand why Sonic calls their blue drink sticks "Ocean Water." Maybe it's popular among shark furries, I dunno. On the Quiz itself, three people made it into the 1000 club, where we're doing a Drink Stick sampler platter. Unfortunately, the fridge is on the fritz so we're gonna have to be doing them in warm water. runwiz came out on top with 1010, followed by Gibsongrl right behind with 1009, and freakingmoron made fourth with 1008. Tax Boy came in fourth with 989, and Edgewood Dirk rounds out the top five with a respectable 976.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about a Bed Bath & Beyond thief's haul valued at $17,700. Only 38% of quiztakers knew that one guy was able to snag 33 vacuum cleaners in one smash-and-grab at the Youngstown, OH location. As of this writing, no arrests have been made or merchandise recovered, so the "sucks to be him" joke I was planning on putting here won't exactly work.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which video game theme music was now part of the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. 95% of quiztakers heard the Super Mario Brothers theme in their heads when answering this one, and I'm betting the majority ended it with the "Blllt! Dun-dun-duh-dun-dun-duh-dun" when you hit that Koopa Troopa after the first pit in world 1-1. Hopefully they'll not bother with the music from the water levels.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about where GenXer's grew up seeing New York's Hello Deli. Only 55% of quiztakers recognized the deli is just around the corner from the Ed Sullivan Theater, home of The Late Show with David Letterman (now The Late Show with Stephen Colber). Dave's regular bits with owner Rupert Jee made the deli famous and a NYC landmark. If you're in NYC, you should probably stop by for some corned beef and a selfie with Rupert, as he announced his retirement last week and is looking to sell.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which country announced a landmark in preservation efforts of their wild tiger population. 83% of quiztakers knew that India now had more than 3,000 tigers living in the wild. while China apparently has fewer than Joe Exotic with less than 50 still roaming free. This is just me, but I'm not sure this is great for Indian tourism. "Come to India, see the Taj Mahal, tour the Golden Temple of Amritsar, get eaten by the wild tigers that roam freely!" Then again, people still go to Florida, so maybe imminent death by local fauna is not that big of a deal breaker.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it again on Friday.
