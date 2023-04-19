 Skip to content
(Vice)   Strong contender for Worst Boss, 2023: sell your dog and GTFBTW   (vice.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All he was asking, he said, is that people come into the office and give their "blood, sweat, and tears" to the company. "I challenge any of you to outwork me, but you won't," he added.

Right here, in a nutshell, the real reason Elon Musk is such a worthless piece of shiat. Because he's wealthy, famous, and notorious enough that talentless, meritless idiots like this think emulating him will make them business titans themselves. People like him are the same brand of dumbass who don't comprehend at all that what Donald Trump can get away with is vastly different from what they can, and that they have no hope of ever becoming him. The fact that would want to be him in the first place is just the rotten center core of their wretched existence.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and asking the company to increase productivity to "30 to 50 times our normal production"

Damn. Those are feral hog numbers!
 
groppet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The employee chose poorly.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is the C-suite okay?

/I feel like they've been worse than usual, lately.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: All he was asking, he said, is that people come into the office and give their "blood, sweat, and tears" to the company. "I challenge any of you to outwork me, but you won't," he added.

Right here, in a nutshell, the real reason Elon Musk is such a worthless piece of shiat. Because he's wealthy, famous, and notorious enough that talentless, meritless idiots like this think emulating him will make them business titans themselves. People like him are the same brand of dumbass who don't comprehend at all that what Donald Trump can get away with is vastly different from what they can, and that they have no hope of ever becoming him. The fact that would want to be him in the first place is just the rotten center core of their wretched existence.


Pay me more than you pay yourself (including vesting, stock options, bonuses, etc.) and I'll outwork you. Until then, fuck off.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just spent two minutes of my life thinking about that worthless CEO.  Not only will I never waste another brain cell on him, I want Subby to refund my two minutes.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Is the C-suite okay?

/I feel like they've been worse than usual, lately.


They've went mask off. I blame reality TV that celebrates shiatty behavior. People think being loud, near subhuman pieces of shiat devoid of empathy that reject nearly every human need and emotion makes them "winners."
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he took all that time explaining himself, what with having to be at the gym in 26 minutes and all.
 
1funguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a dick!

I could understand if it was a cat, but...


S/
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The real beauty here is that this asshole--undoubtedly a huge proponent of the free market--will be absolutely destroyed by it.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There could be a Utah tag and it would see some use.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby here. Yesterday, I found out we are getting no performance bonus despite being 4x goals. Everyone really thought we'd get it.

Owner just returned from 6 week vacation to New Zealand. I'm a little brine-crusted.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know some people are into this kind of work ethic, but it's still a buyer's market for workers. You don't have to put up with douche bosses and throw your health and happiness away for that paycheck.

CSB: As a demand-response bus driver, I spend a lot of glorious paid time on the driver's lounge couch reading a book waiting for rides. One of my coworkers (complete with Karen cut) prefers the routed side of things (always driving no matter what) and as my break coincides with her off time, she's always passing me by making snarky "get back to work" or "don't you even do anything around here?" comments (and I'm not the only one she harasses like that). All I say to her, every time and without even looking at her, is "and yet we're still making the same money." She doesn't understand why she's always being called in to HR over it because we apparently all love her!
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I challenge any of you to outwork me, but you won't"

Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the man you have to outwork.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do not come between me and my pup.  My 15-yo pup that only has so much time left with us.
 
triptheory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My work is saying this "we just work better together"  crap too. It's not in the least bit true. I don't understand why they can't just make it to where those who want to go in, can, and those who don't can work from home. My job is capable of being 100% remote. There's no reason for you to spend money on physical infrastructure for me. Save that money instead of laying people off. It seems elementary, but instead it's mandates that we ALL begin to come back in. And now I have the added responsibility of reserving my workspace each week.

This is not a better situation.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Decent hair plugs and eye work.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If anyone sold their children, they'd probably get a one year subscription to the jelly of the month club
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shostie: and asking the company to increase productivity to "30 to 50 times our normal production"

Damn. Those are feral hog numbers!


I would assume exactly no thought has been put into how to support employees in this wild eyed fever dream scheme
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

triptheory: My work is saying this "we just work better together"  crap too. It's not in the least bit true. I don't understand why they can't just make it to where those who want to go in, can, and those who don't can work from home. My job is capable of being 100% remote. There's no reason for you to spend money on physical infrastructure for me. Save that money instead of laying people off. It seems elementary, but instead it's mandates that we ALL begin to come back in. And now I have the added responsibility of reserving my workspace each week.

This is not a better situation.


Who doesn't live the smell of leftover fish warmed up in the microwave?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My hound is 14 and on her last months. I took most of the last month off to hang out with her because I thought it was going to be time to say goodbye. Dog is fine, employer is fine. I got an ovation for a job well done at a board meeting last night.
Don't work for horrible people.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also, more of this exposing asshole executives on Zoom calls thing, please. I'm all for it.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Shostie: and asking the company to increase productivity to "30 to 50 times our normal production"

Damn. Those are feral hog numbers!


And I'm absolutely certain he will raise employee wages 30 to 50 times what they are now. He seems like a fine and upstanding Judeo-Christian man that wouldn't abuse and exploit anyone.
 
tnpir
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Subby here. Yesterday, I found out we are getting no performance bonus despite being 4x goals. Everyone really thought we'd get it.

Owner just returned from 6 week vacation to New Zealand. I'm a little brine-crusted.


If you were at 5X goals you may have gotten a subscription to the jelly of the month club
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DRTFA: I just spent two minutes of my life thinking about that worthless CEO.  Not only will I never waste another brain cell on him, I want Subby to refund my two minutes.


HA! HA!

Made you think about him again!
 
Bob The Nob [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Somebody watches WAY too much TV.
 
groppet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tinderfitles: "I challenge any of you to outwork me, but you won't"

[Fark user image 425x425]
This is the man you have to outwork.


Yes he is shuffling papers, going to meetings, flying to meetings, lunch/dinner meetings, making sure his staff does his work for him, yes very hard work.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eagles95: atomic-age: Subby here. Yesterday, I found out we are getting no performance bonus despite being 4x goals. Everyone really thought we'd get it.

Owner just returned from 6 week vacation to New Zealand. I'm a little brine-crusted.

If you were at 5X goals you may have gotten a subscription to the jelly of the month club


No, 5X goal is a pizza party.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Waving the patriot or religious flag generally means they are neither.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They all look like this!
video-images.vice.comView Full Size

Why do they all look like this!?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: eagles95: atomic-age: Subby here. Yesterday, I found out we are getting no performance bonus despite being 4x goals. Everyone really thought we'd get it.

Owner just returned from 6 week vacation to New Zealand. I'm a little brine-crusted.

If you were at 5X goals you may have gotten a subscription to the jelly of the month club

No, 5X goal is a pizza party.


$5 single toppings from Little Caesar's.

All you can eat, pepperoni, cheese, or sausage!

*Limit 2 slices per employee.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder when we'll start seeing workers ground down to the point they say, "fark it.  I'm done.  There's no reason to keep living.  I think I'll take out Mr. Moneybags before I take the dirt nap though."
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Funny, I work for a multi-billion dollar global corporation and they don't feel the need to force people into office. In fact, they would prefer their IT staff work from home as it saves them money on rent.

Demanding people fit the old model is an eventual recipe for disaster, as it locks your talent pool to specific geographical locations, and salary requirements that go with that.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

groppet: The employee chose poorly.


I'm guessing the employee doesn't exist. Sell the family dog? Why? It can't be left alone for 8 hours? And sell it to whom? There are vanishingly few ways this scenario makes any sense.

CSB: My boss likes to tell a story about how he made a guy come into the office after his dog died. It's also completely made up. Because the guy was me, and the dog didn't die, I took her to get a haircut because my wife's car was in the shop. And my boss said it was fine when I told him I was leaving early.
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: eagles95: atomic-age: Subby here. Yesterday, I found out we are getting no performance bonus despite being 4x goals. Everyone really thought we'd get it.

Owner just returned from 6 week vacation to New Zealand. I'm a little brine-crusted.

If you were at 5X goals you may have gotten a subscription to the jelly of the month club

No, 5X goal is a pizza party.


What tier gets you the hot cocoa sampler box?
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Subby here. Yesterday, I found out we are getting no performance bonus despite being 4x goals. Everyone really thought we'd get it.

Owner just returned from 6 week vacation to New Zealand. I'm a little brine-crusted.


Sounds familiar. Worked for an AV company in AK as a service tech. I WAS their service dept. worked there for a year and a half. We had a meeting where he and his biatchy wife bragged about how the company was growing, including how we had already doubled the previous years service business only 6 months into the year. I got laid off a week or so later so they could go to Africa on a safari.
 
Bondith
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

triptheory: My work is saying this "we just work better together"  crap too. It's not in the least bit true. I don't understand why they can't just make it to where those who want to go in, can, and those who don't can work from home. My job is capable of being 100% remote. There's no reason for you to spend money on physical infrastructure for me. Save that money instead of laying people off. It seems elementary, but instead it's mandates that we ALL begin to come back in. And now I have the added responsibility of reserving my workspace each week.

This is not a better situation.


My employer chased us all off with a stick when COVID hit, then spent a giant chunk of change on office renos, then dragged us all back under threat of disciplinary action to sit at shiatty desks to justify them spending that giant chunk of change.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

groppet: The employee chose poorly.


100% this.  The boss using this as an example is a dick move, and the boss is a total dick, but why would someone get rid of their dog because they had to go to work?   That is pure bullshiat right there.   That employee didn't deserve a dog.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madstand: I wonder when we'll start seeing workers ground down to the point they say, "fark it.  I'm done.  There's no reason to keep living.  I think I'll take out Mr. Moneybags before I take the dirt nap though."


I'm beginning to hate my job.  I won't go out like that though.  I'd rather just quit and live under a bridge.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If anything is going to get companies to force workers back 100%, it's online meetings where idiot execs and director / supervisor / managers are being recorded and shown to be f*cking idiots.  The cost of commercial or industrial real estate is less than the cost of a publicly released repeatable digital recording of corporate stupidity.

Wait until the next gen of NDA comes out.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If your boss has no life outside of work, neither will you.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: triptheory: My work is saying this "we just work better together"  crap too. It's not in the least bit true. I don't understand why they can't just make it to where those who want to go in, can, and those who don't can work from home. My job is capable of being 100% remote. There's no reason for you to spend money on physical infrastructure for me. Save that money instead of laying people off. It seems elementary, but instead it's mandates that we ALL begin to come back in. And now I have the added responsibility of reserving my workspace each week.

This is not a better situation.

Who doesn't live the smell of leftover fish warmed up in the microwave?


BAH, that's nothing. Try working 12 hour shifts with a couple of guys who were deployed to Korea and developed a taste for kimchi.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ajgeek: They all look like this!
[video-images.vice.com image 600x337]
Why do they all look like this!?


He looks like a villain in a video game scene between levels.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, they do marketing and brand shait. Huge loss to the world if all employees quit, huge loss.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: eagles95: atomic-age: Subby here. Yesterday, I found out we are getting no performance bonus despite being 4x goals. Everyone really thought we'd get it.

Owner just returned from 6 week vacation to New Zealand. I'm a little brine-crusted.

If you were at 5X goals you may have gotten a subscription to the jelly of the month club

No, 5X goal is a pizza party.


cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: eagles95: atomic-age: Subby here. Yesterday, I found out we are getting no performance bonus despite being 4x goals. Everyone really thought we'd get it.

Owner just returned from 6 week vacation to New Zealand. I'm a little brine-crusted.

If you were at 5X goals you may have gotten a subscription to the jelly of the month club

No, 5X goal is a pizza party.


CSB: we had our yearly how are we doing meetup with HR recently. They asked about employee morale at the office I'm at and if pizza parties would improve. I literally lol'd. She asked if that was a good laugh or bad. I said, for the cost of a pizza party here, you could buy 8-10 $20 gas cards and do a raffle here and it would be a better experience. They said that they couldn't believe people hated pizza parties. After a quick surveymonkey they found out that over 90% of hate them and wish they'd just spend the money on us in terms of raises/gas cards since we are forced to work in office.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CNichols: too_amuzed: eagles95: atomic-age: Subby here. Yesterday, I found out we are getting no performance bonus despite being 4x goals. Everyone really thought we'd get it.

Owner just returned from 6 week vacation to New Zealand. I'm a little brine-crusted.

If you were at 5X goals you may have gotten a subscription to the jelly of the month club

No, 5X goal is a pizza party.

What tier gets you the hot cocoa sampler box?


Not sure, but I think 6x gets your manager a Dundie Award
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Civchic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

enry: Do not come between me and my pup.  My 15-yo pup that only has so much time left with us.


I have a 19 year old cat sleeping her last days away on the corner of my desk - I won't be coming back to full time office work until she has passed.  I feel like the hidden blessing of COVID is that she's probably had 2-ish extra years of love and comfort because I'm here with her all day.  She doesn't get around much anymore, and can't make it up the stairs for evening lovin's.  If I'd have been an office peon all this time, she would have been so depressed (and harassed by the bonehead younger cats).

I also have two kids in middle school that I'd have to worry about afternoon schedules and sports and summer camps and all that stuff.  But they are flexible.  It's the cat that keeps me WFH, honestly.
 
