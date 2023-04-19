 Skip to content
(UPI)   Wallaby on the loose in Austria. Police having trouble telling it apart from all the other wallabies   (upi.com) divider line
17
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mini roo in lederhosenland? Wallaby damned!
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they considered calling Really, Really Big Man for help?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's a master of disguise.

/ Be Hot
// Be Naughty
/// Be Courteous
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just grab the first wallaby they see, like when they arrest the first black guy they see.
 
emiliogtz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that like a dingo? Is it lethal?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, now someone is REALLY pushing for the Austria/Australia confusion.

/are there any ski mountains in Australia?
//They should rename them the alps
///also, anyone have any idea why the ads on Fark are promoting...Fark?
 
1funguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
HOTM
good work
 
groverpm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

emiliogtz: Is that like a dingo? Is it lethal?


Yes. Wallabies are vicious killer that can have your head off in one bite but they prefer to immobilise you with the venom in the stinger and then they eat you very slowly starting  from the toes.
 
groverpm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Ok, now someone is REALLY pushing for the Austria/Australia confusion.


Welcome to Fark!
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Ok, now someone is REALLY pushing for the Austria/Australia confusion.

/are there any ski mountains in Australia?
//They should rename them the alps
///also, anyone have any idea why the ads on Fark are promoting...Fark?


I'm guessing you're not gonna like that Australia also formed an empire with Hungry in the late 1800s/early 1900s.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Austria, eh?

Well, let's put another shrimp on the barbie!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Watch me wallabies feed, mate
Watch me wallabies feed
They're a dangerous breed, mate
So watch me wallabies feed
Altogether now!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Watch me wallabies feed, mate
Watch me wallabies feed
They're a dangerous breed, mate
So watch me wallabies feed
Altogether now!


Came here to post tie your wallabies down spot.

Good job.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dibs on the follow-up "Walla-was on the loose" headline.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Ok, now someone is REALLY pushing for the Austria/Australia confusion.

/are there any ski mountains in Australia?
//They should rename them the alps
///also, anyone have any idea why the ads on Fark are promoting...Fark?


Read the article watched the video...that is funny.  Bonus firefighting looking guy running with net before wallaby bounds away!
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not so long ago I bought some Wallabies on the intertubes, and they aren't quite as comfortable as I remember when I had a pair back in the '70's when I had one pair of shoes to my name .I guess I'll have to wear them continuously for the next 6 months to break them in properly.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

