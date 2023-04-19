 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Screaming Trees, Talk Talk, Hunters & Collectors, and XTC. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #456. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
51
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kuci.orgView Full Size


SoCal Holiday Camp

The Who - Bernie's Holiday Camp (Tommy: The Movie) [HD]
Youtube Vg0IdsKao48
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello everyone.
I finished all the doors today & put some shelves up for good measure.
About ready to move in finally & spend the next two weeks cleaning.
Go me!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pista: Hello everyone.
I finished all the doors today & put some shelves up for good measure.
About ready to move in finally & spend the next two weeks cleaning.
Go me!


images.theconversation.comView Full Size

How d'you do, I
See you've met my
Faithful handyman
He's just a little brought down because
When you knocked
He thought you were the candy man
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My body is ready.

Bring it. We can take it.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
XTC - Making Plans For Nigel
Youtube s29RKnB7l7o
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omigod. Can I have the poetry people back? This deep analysis of "Gossip Girl", um, is guiding me towards an unoccupied noose.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Perspectives in my knowledge frame, to test myself in my limited potential!"

Fark.

Can I have "Gossip Girl" back?

Can I firebomb SoCal's Holiday Camp, to fend off the next round of these...?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: Buenas tardes, denizens!


Valerie enjoyed the recommendation on the track yesterday. Said to tell you thanks.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: enjoyed the recommendation on the track yesterday. Said to tell you thanks.


I enjoyed her show this morning!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Present and accounted for!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ricky gervaise , anyone?

Seona Dancing - More To Lose (Razzmatazz, 07/06/83)
Youtube ABjYSxyUD98
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Uranus: ricky gervaise , anyone?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ABjYSxyUD98]


That's a surprise
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This presenter is really confusing
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nucal: Uranus: ricky gervaise , anyone?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ABjYSxyUD98]

That's a surprise


Almost as surprising as Bill Paxton in Martini Ranch
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And yes, I replied to myself
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image image 634x435]


yeeps does that remind me of my life sometimes
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He's awfully sprightly this week. New high-test coffee?
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: He's awfully sprightly this week. New high-test coffee?


I'll have what he's having
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
note: a/c is working once again and is currently set to "Antarctica" so I'm doing laps in the studio to keep warm
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: He's awfully sprightly this week. New high-test coffee?


Or they've fixed the thermostat
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Weird - never hear this cover of T.D.

(Like T.D. better...)
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey everybody!
I'm present but I'll remain silent. I'm having a strange day.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is very groovy....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Uranus: This is very groovy....


Quite Shriekback-y isn't it?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: note: a/c is working once again and is currently set to "Antarctica" so I'm doing laps in the studio to keep warm


welllll....that is where the penguins are.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
concertarchives.orgView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pista: Uranus: This is very groovy....

Quite Shriekback-y isn't it?


it is....almost as if the Shrieks hired Nile Rogers....metronome funk.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hey everybody!
I'm present but I'll remain silent. I'm having a strange day.


Strange Day you say? Me too.

A Strange Day (Remastered Version)
Youtube SHsrOXiP15A
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That is a fun song.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Floki: [concertarchives.org image 444x1200]


ah, yes....the days before ticketmaster
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I must say , this block is killing it!
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Floki: [concertarchives.org image 444x1200]


Those ticket prices!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hi, everybody!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nucal: Floki: [concertarchives.org image 444x1200]

Those ticket prices!


Avatar photo checks out.😉
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm late, but not for Church service! Damn I needed that sleep.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm late


this is exactly why i'm not worried about running into you at the damned
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: I'm late

this is exactly why i'm not worried about running into you at the damned


Oh, you should be worried. :p
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Floki: [concertarchives.org image 444x1200]


~Sigh~ Those were the days; that place is about 10 minutes out from the house. It went The WRONG Way -
Emerald City Disco Nightclub Commercial - 70's 80's Philly South Jersey Cherry Hill Pulsations Delco
Youtube 0h-vfISaH4s


It's now the Subaru USA headquarters.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is what sunlight on water sounds like.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never heard this song. Lovely. Thank you for the dive, SCNW.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ooh.
The Cult
 
