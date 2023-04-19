 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   If you going to hide from police, please remember crossbeams hold a lot more weight than ceiling tiles or sheetrock   (nbc-2.com) divider line
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, after negotiating for nearly two hours for him to come out of the attic, deploying a K-9 unit, pepper spraying him, then tazing him, the cops were STILL nice enough to pour water over his head to relieve the stinging.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Crossbeams have an annoying tendency to go askew on occasion.


*diabolical acting*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Crossbeams have an annoying tendency to go askew on occasion.


*diabolical acting*



Have you been talking to Mr Wentworth?

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I dunno, Mr Wentworth told me to come in and say there's trouble at mill...I didn't expect the..."
 
Yaw String
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can sheetrock hold up the weight of a police dog?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"28-year-old Dylan Alexander Flore's residence"

Wow, don't do hard drugs kids.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good ol' solid Florida construction there.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Suddenly, a K-9 unit responded to the scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm shocked the suspect wasn't drunk and naked.
 
Snooza
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Falling through the ceiling? Brings back fond memories of this gem:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DLs-KAE5zr4

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Good ol' solid Florida construction there.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Framing? We don't need no stinking framing.
 
