 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KEZI Eugene)   Some minor league baseball teams have a blast with their names, this one involves the famous dynamite whale   (kezi.com) divider line
23
    More: Amusing, Whale, Management, General manager, Clothing, Oregon State University, Organization, Eugene Emeralds, Climate  
•       •       •

1125 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 19 Apr 2023 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is far better than the "Hardware City Rock Cats", which became Rock Cats because that was stupidly long, then they moved and changed to the Yard Goats (still dumb, but better).
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not easy being green.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get your own Exploding Whales merchandise here.

But be warned, from their website:

**Please note that due to the explosive demand for these products, please expect a three to four week delay in shipping. We are doing our best to fulfill the orders as fast as we can.**
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the emerald's logo .   Dat Bigfoot gonna beat someboy's ass.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was supposed to go as a chaperone for some high school kids on Saturday, but plans changed.
 
ColSanders
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

/ Sasquatch has some serious bud
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rocket City Trash Pandas would like a word.

al.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


There should be some Fark-friendly JC somewhere that has the Dynamite Monkey as their mascot, or any baby animal as long as Ugly-Ass is included int he name.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monster Island
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

"the Ems had been planning the identity before the COVID-29 pandemic"

I guess I need to catch up on my pandemics.
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Near the site today.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm not finding it on Youtube, but I saw an article on TV about the PR Firm that is apparently behind a number of these minor league name changes.  The merchandising along helped several teams survive the pandemic.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trucker: [Fark user image 850x638]
Near the site today.


I will be driving by shortly
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: I'm not finding it on Youtube, but I saw an article on TV about the PR Firm that is apparently behind a number of these minor league name changes.  The merchandising along helped several teams survive the pandemic.


Eugene needs it because they will be moving in a couple of seasons if they can't secure a new ballpark.
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
GET YOUR ENTRAILS HERE!  ENTRAILS!!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


The Geoducks
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Always liked this one...
 
balfourk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
milb.com is a great website to go to for cool merch. The minor league teams are always running new team names for extra sales. My favorite hat that I bought was for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. They were the Udder Tuggers for a short while to honor the dairy farmers of Wisconsin. The hat was amazing. My wife refuses to be seen in public with me when I wear it.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
mariner314
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Of course it's my hometown...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.