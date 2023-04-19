 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Globe and Mail)   "Throughout the comments section were commenters mansplaining to us about our research on mansplaining - which was just very meta"   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
68
    More: Spiffy, Research, Gender, Oxford English Dictionary, Knowledge, Woman, Dictionary, New York City, Man  
•       •       •

810 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 19 Apr 2023 at 12:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I RTFA
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At the core of it, it's about undermining somebody's competence,"

Not about about ethics in gaming journalism?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for the misogynistic assholes from the Elmo thread to find their way over here.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see, ladies, mansplaining is when a man explains something to you that you already know. Do try to remember that.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it only count as mansplaining if you interrupt someone while they are speaking?  I always wait until they finish then start my comments with "Let me mansplain this to you."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want to murder your ego? Ask your wife/GF/Sig-O to call you out when you start mansplaining. You feel like a dick for a bit but you start to catch it on your own after a while.
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a great article and imma let you finish but...
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you undermine competence? Maybe undermine others' perception of a person's competence? Confusing.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverborama: Does it only count as mansplaining if you interrupt someone while they are speaking?  I always wait until they finish then start my comments with "Let me mansplain this to you."


No! Don't use the term "mansplain" - that's almost like admitting fault.

The proper way to start comments is "OK, so for those of us who were too busy staring at her jugs to pay attention, let me sum up..."
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You get bonus points for manspreading while mansplaining..
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it my fault Broads need a more thorough explanation?
 
HutchSFA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think what this woman is getting at, is that it's really rude to re-iterate just because the person speaking
is a minority or some lesser caste in the room....

/sarcasm....
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a trap! Any comment from a man in this thread makes him a "mansplainer" no matter what his intent.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My all time favorite was when a man explained to me how periods work.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

atomic-age: My all time favorite was when a man explained to me how periods work.


Was he right?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My favorite mansplain example is from a woman who recalled when she was in labor and her husband was watching the fetal monitor readout and insisted that her last contraction "wasn't that bad."
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The previous place I worked there was a mansplaner no one liked except the boss. The mansplaner got a huge raise and became one of the highest paid people there. I wouldn't be surprised if he got even worse after that.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

atomic-age: My all time favorite was when a man explained to me how periods work.


Being a male gynecologist is the ultimate in mansplaining.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

atomic-age: My all time favorite was when a man explained to me how periods work.


"You don't need a tampon right now, you can just hold it in like pee!"
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dromaeosaur: You want to murder your ego? Ask your wife/GF/Sig-O to call you out when you start mansplaining. You feel like a dick for a bit but you start to catch it on your own after a while.


This happened to my husband and I. My dad had to be put into care and I was selling his house. There were many meetings with doctors, bankers and attorneys. My husband kept getting pissed that I was doing all of this on my own. He said he wanted to be included so I told him I would bring him to the next meeting on two conditions. He could not interrupt me and he could not talk over me. He agreed. On the way home he said "damn, I caught myself like three times and bit my tongue," He knows now.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gender-neutral, please.
 
patrick767
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bingethinker: It's a trap! Any comment from a man in this thread makes him a "mansplainer" no matter what his intent.


Similarly, what if someone uses the term "mansplain" a lot and you believe they are overusing it by applying it to things that are not that? Attempting to say so is a trap. Consider:
"Thanks for mansplaining that to me" /s.
"I don't think that's what I was doing."
"Oh, so now you're going to mansplain to me what mansplaining is?!?"
 
atomic-age
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: atomic-age: My all time favorite was when a man explained to me how periods work.

Was he right?


Not even close.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bingethinker: It's a trap! Any comment from a man in this thread makes him a "mansplainer" no matter what his intent.


*reported*
 
1funguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eKonk: Reverborama: Does it only count as mansplaining if you interrupt someone while they are speaking?  I always wait until they finish then start my comments with "Let me mansplain this to you."

No! Don't use the term "mansplain" - that's almost like admitting fault.

The proper way to start comments is "OK, so for those of us who were too busy staring at her jugs to pay attention, let me sum up..."


"Figure it out on your own, Brittany.  That's what I had to do"  seems to start an entirely different argument.

If you can fake cry at the end it kind of brings it back to center though.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dromaeosaur: You want to murder your ego? Ask your wife/GF/Sig-O to call you out when you start mansplaining. You feel like a dick for a bit but you start to catch it on your own after a while.


I find mansplaining ranges from "condescendingly explaining something to a woman when she is perfectly competent in a field of knowledge" to "having an independent opinion."
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Not even close.


Heh heh,

CSB one day in 5th grade they were showing a movie in the girl's section of the gym. Now, I hate gym with a passion and was so jealous that the girls were going to watch a film and I would be stuck, climbing a rope...

so I tried sneaking in. The female gym teacher found me, told me it wasn't a film for boys and sent me on my way...

Well, later one of the girls in my class, told me about the film but didn't go into any details...

I had to ask my female cousin what it was all about.

She explained it in way that I could understand.
 
WillOfThePeople
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Someone is about to eat a cookie that contains peanuts they are so allergic to?  They probably already know what's in that cookie.  Don't be rude.  If they wanted you to tell them they would have asked.  If they didn't know, they will probably figure it out on their own.

In my experience it is best not to offer any information to anyone at anytime... but you probably already knew that.
 
1funguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

atomic-age: My all time favorite was when a man explained to me how periods work.


Sad, though, that either of you felt it necessary...


/s
 
DRTFA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From TFA: "I was one of none," says Ms. Donaldson, who is Black, female and looked young for her age at the time.

Can someone mansplain to me how you can be one of none? I mean, if you're one of a group there must be at least one person there, right? I bet she gives 110% and agrees 1000%.
 
clborgia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have trouble with any study that uses self reported data based upon memory. However, I am curious if you showed people recorded interactions, if there would be a gender bias in the perception of what was seen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

clborgia: I have trouble with any study that uses self reported data


I never trust statistics. 95% of them are fake.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: atomic-age: Not even close.

Heh heh,

CSB one day in 5th grade they were showing a movie in the girl's section of the gym. Now, I hate gym with a passion and was so jealous that the girls were going to watch a film and I would be stuck, climbing a rope...

so I tried sneaking in. The female gym teacher found me, told me it wasn't a film for boys and sent me on my way...

Well, later one of the girls in my class, told me about the film but didn't go into any details...

I had to ask my female cousin what it was all about.

She explained it in way that I could understand.


This guy claimed cramps couldn't possibly be as bad as we say they are.

I lack testicles. You will *never* hear me opine about what getting kicked in them does or does not feel like.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: atomic-age: Not even close.

Heh heh,

CSB one day in 5th grade they were showing a movie in the girl's section of the gym. Now, I hate gym with a passion and was so jealous that the girls were going to watch a film and I would be stuck, climbing a rope...

so I tried sneaking in. The female gym teacher found me, told me it wasn't a film for boys and sent me on my way...

Well, later one of the girls in my class, told me about the film but didn't go into any details...

I had to ask my female cousin what it was all about.

She explained it in way that I could understand.


Go on...
 
SansNeural
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My father was inclined to engineering - cars, structures, and mechanical things.  My mother was more inclined to general science - astronomy, biology, how Nature works.  My dad was kind of quiet and not the over-sharing kind.  So my general science education started with and formal schooling was bolstered by mom.

Now I'll "Sansplain" to anyone who makes the mistake of showing interest in what I think I know, though I'm still learning to recognize when their eyes start glazing over.

Interrupting in conversation is something I hate and used to never do myself.  Over the years I have taken my hate of interruptions and redirected it to interrupters - If a conversant interrupts me several times, I will deliberately begin interrupting them often and unnecessarily.  At that point I'm done* with the conversation anyway and just entertaining myself at their expense.

* this assumes someone for whom I don't have any respect and don't expect to ever want to be around again
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

atomic-age: This guy claimed cramps couldn't possibly be as bad as we say they are.


When dating a very nice woman back in 2003, she flat out told me she suffered from nasty PMS and wanted to know right then and there if I wanted to continue to date her.

"it's a really bad week and my hormones go crazy and so do I"

I wound up marrying her.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ok, I'll join in.  A survey isn't research.   It's just a farking survey which will reflect the experiences and biases of the people surveyed.

I'm sure there's probably a lot that can be said about how men and women communicate differently, but it's not in this article.  Which seems to be more about how "girl bosses" can deal with the other borderline sociopaths in the boardroom.  Turns out, by also acting like a sociopath.

"body language expert"

Also, this isn't a thing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

atomic-age: steklo: atomic-age: My all time favorite was when a man explained to me how periods work.

Was he right?

Not even close.


Just remember to put commas and periods within quotation marks, except when a parenthetical reference follows. If you need any more help, just let me know.
 
clborgia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In my experience, there have been cases were at work, we have gotten new equipment. If it needs maintenance, I go to watch because next time it may be my turn and I need to be familiar with it. I have noticed that men tend to just work and use me as a gofer. I have to be a bit more careful for some women. They have worried that I am there to critique and show them. So, we have had to have conversations that I just want to see and learn from watching them.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: atomic-age: This guy claimed cramps couldn't possibly be as bad as we say they are.

When dating a very nice woman back in 2003, she flat out told me she suffered from nasty PMS and wanted to know right then and there if I wanted to continue to date her.

"it's a really bad week and my hormones go crazy and so do I"

I wound up marrying her.


You are a fine person!
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Waiting for the misogynistic assholes from the Elmo thread to find their way over here.


And on today's episode of "Sentences I never thought I'd read"...
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
mansplainers - men who offer unsolicited explanations and advice, often with a side of overconfidence and cluelessness

Welcome to Fark?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

atomic-age: You are a fine person!


I'm also the kind of guy that will go out to the CVS at zero-dark thirty, and buy any female hygiene products she wants. I'm not embarrassed.

Of course she needs to send me a screen shot from her phone so I buy the right things. I hate making two trips to the same store in the same night.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.