Fark Party
Host: Mr. Fuzzypaws
Description: NYS Craft Brewer's Festival - Canalside Buffalo, June 24, 2-6PM
Date/Time: June 24, 2023 - 02:00 PM (local time)
Party Info:
June 24th there's a Beer Fest thing at Canalside.


It is a ticketed event. Currently they have early bird for $55.


Go in, they gave you a little glass, and you can sample local beers for four hours. I'm sure there will food trucks, too.






There's a Facebook page for this but I can't see it.
 
Meet at: Canalside
Waterfront, Buffalo, NY, USA
(open map in new window)
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As of now there are no other big events going on that day, games/concerts.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might make this
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If drew comes I'm in
 
Your Black Muslim Credit Union
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I didn't think there were fark parties anymore, even before covid.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. I've recently been considering a Lakes trip in June.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a plan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the FARK party at Shakespeare in the Park last year where I asked a man if he was Mr Fuzzypaws from Fark.com, and he and his wife were convinced I was trying to pick him up
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I posted a picture of my chair under the big oak. Should have just came over and asked loudly.

----

Doing that again this year. June 22. Waiting for them to post about the opening reception.
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I once yelled back in line to other farkers "....Mr Fuzzypaws...." then I turned around again "...we're not furries!"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IIRC, there was one back in October
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i mean, cmon, dude is kinda furry.
 
