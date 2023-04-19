 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Sorry we killed your son by mistake, here's a huge check, we good now? Sincerely, the mob   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think the Mob would have ONE cannibal somewhere in it.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Weird that the Mafia is somehow more relatively decent than the American police but these are strange times.
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
this... kinda happened in my family.

My Great or Great-Great grandpa was an accountant for the Irish Mob during prohibition and was killed in a car-train collision while he and his wife were driving to their summer home in Detroit, from Chicago. Their vehicle was rammed from behind at full speed and the car that hit them burned rubber pushing them into the train.

He died. Wife lived severely injured. Apparently, it was a mistaken hit. The opposing gang thought someone else was in the car, not the accountant.

Anyways, the Irish Mob paid my great-whatever grandma out. My family was briefly rather wealthy, like servants and a brownstone in Chicago rich. They spent it all of course, but my grandma has been quoted as saying "I never thought I'd be so poor I couldn't have hired help" because she remembered the last gasps of wealth.

We only know of this because we have Christmas cards signed off with an alias used by one of the mob bosses. I've never seen them but a more direct relative has them archived and managed to pump the living relatives for the story.

/Irish Mob on mom's side, government rocket scientist on my dad's side
//if you want to envision my family, think Bob's Burgers dynamics, but two kids and nuclear not a burger shop
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like he took that acid bath like a champ.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Weird that the Mafia is somehow more relatively decent than the American police but these are strange times.


Yeah they pretty much just bypassed the whole lawsuit phase. But at least they said they were wrong which we don't get from our police.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Probably not just to be nice though.

"Alessandro Motta, a lawyer representing the victim's family, explains that the mobsters had a good reason for doing it: "Under Italian law, you can get a third off your sentence if you pay compensation for a crime".
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sorry, I'm a little jaded.... but the check to compensate for the murder is pretty farking small.  And a house worth $120,000 (I know, the article says euros... but it's close) is a shack.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When the Mafia lives by a better code than the LEOs...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They can blame it on poor wiring.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: Sorry, I'm a little jaded.... but the check to compensate for the murder is pretty farking small.  And a house worth $120,000 (I know, the article says euros... but it's close) is a shack.


If you think a bunch of scumbags are going to offer anything near an appropriate sum, you've got another thing coming.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only way to truly make this right is a hit for a hit. One of the family members should get to whack the mob boss' son.
 
dywed88
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Weird that the Mafia is somehow more relatively decent than the American police but these are strange times.


What is decent about trying to buy out part of their prison sentence?
 
dywed88
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope the family is careful in any police order them into a car in the near future after turning down this offer.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dywed88: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Weird that the Mafia is somehow more relatively decent than the American police but these are strange times.

What is decent about trying to buy out part of their prison sentence?


I didn't intend to make any secret of the fact that the word "relatively" was doing a lot of heavy lifting for me in that sentence.

If the mob wanted to get really policed up, they'd find a way to make the compensation in taxpayer money rather than their own.
 
Shryke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Weird that the Mafia is somehow more relatively decent than the American police but these are strange times.


Nah. RTFA.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe stop making TV and Films about how nice/funny the Mafia is, and start portraying them as the selfish ruthless murderous scumbags they truly are.

Same goes for Cops.
 
