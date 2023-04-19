 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Alpha techbro who stabbed other alpha techbro to death, allegedly, about making time with his sister now on suicide watch. But the main point is no drugs were involved with two alpha techbros. None   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Heart, San Francisco, Stabbing, Law, Arrest, The Streets of San Francisco, stabbing of CashApp founder Bob Lee, Marriage  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he feels he deserves the death penalty, why is anyone standing in his way?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, it is possible that insanity is at play here and not cocaine.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And don't forget, now that it's rich techbros, it's no longer a symptom of a massive violent crime wave that has San Fran deep in it's clutches, it's just "boys-will-be-boys" and "to make an omelet you have to break some eggs".

Funny how quickly the crime wave narrative got abandoned once it was apparent that the perpetrator wasn't a homeless druggie...
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: If he feels he deserves the death penalty, why is anyone standing in his way?


So the truth will come out and Elmo will be worried.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutors say video footage from Elyassnia's apartment shows Momeni and Lee in an elevator together at 2:03 a.m., then leaving in a white BMW.

Now this may strike some viewers as harsh...
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a Momeni of silence for the tragedy.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: And don't forget, now that it's rich techbros, it's no longer a symptom of a massive violent crime wave that has San Fran deep in it's clutches, it's just "boys-will-be-boys" and "to make an omelet you have to break some eggs".

Funny how quickly the crime wave narrative got abandoned once it was apparent that the perpetrator wasn't a homeless druggie...


The murder was just another sad byproduct of San Francisco's homeless problem, since the killer was not at home at the time.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: abbarach: And don't forget, now that it's rich techbros, it's no longer a symptom of a massive violent crime wave that has San Fran deep in it's clutches, it's just "boys-will-be-boys" and "to make an omelet you have to break some eggs".

Funny how quickly the crime wave narrative got abandoned once it was apparent that the perpetrator wasn't a homeless druggie...

The murder was just another sad byproduct of San Francisco's homeless problem, since the killer was not at home at the time.


We also know that the sister is ready to party.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, right, it's just the Islam code of honor
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: And don't forget, now that it's rich techbros, it's no longer a symptom of a massive violent crime wave that has San Fran deep in it's clutches, it's just "boys-will-be-boys" and "to make an omelet you have to break some eggs".

Funny how quickly the crime wave narrative got abandoned once it was apparent that the perpetrator wasn't a homeless druggie...


That's why I'm surprised the NYPost is still covering this.
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: And don't forget, now that it's rich techbros, it's no longer a symptom of a massive violent crime wave that has San Fran deep in it's clutches, it's just "boys-will-be-boys" and "to make an omelet you have to break some eggs".

Funny how quickly the crime wave narrative got abandoned once it was apparent that the perpetrator wasn't a homeless druggie...


Not only are you not safe on the streets, you're not safe with industry acquaintances.  Yet another reason why SF is a shiathole.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide watch in jail is ridiculous. They take away all your clothes and put you in a "turtle" jacket, which is basically a large, non-tearable blanket with velcro straps. They take away your mattress and blankets and you're not allowed any books. At meal time, you don't get a tray or a plastic spork, but a piece of wax paper with your food wrapped inside. Hard to eat cereal like that, by the way.
So, you're trapped inside a small cell, alone, half naked, and cold, with nothing to lay on and nothing to keep your mind occupied.
This situation doesn't help a person who wants to die, it only makes those feelings worse.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was banging his own sister?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Testosterone can be a hellava drug. Makes you do stupid shiat.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nice to see a story like this that doesn't involve a gun.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Streets of San Francisco Theme (Intro & Outro)
Youtube mijBMpnS3a4
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You know, it is possible that insanity is at play here and not cocaine.


Well, tech bros from Silicon Valley aren't exactly all that well put together mentally.

I mean, thats certainly a good trait when it comes to creativity. Not so much when it comes to trying to function in a normal society.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In a related note, the police station interrogation breakroom now has pinot grigio, caviar, and freshly lit $100s on tap...
 
