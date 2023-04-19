 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Terrorist storms the White House, sent to bed without dessert and a juice box   (wtop.com) divider line
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANGH
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: ANGH


Ya think?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's your in.

Our weakness exposed.

Next, the enemy will be sending in toddlers strapped with explosives.

It's good thing we're not tazing toddlers. (yet)
 
Still Brightfires
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Getting into politics early...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how they're just one-handing the kid.

wtop.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump/DeSantis/Bundy would have shot the toddler for fear of their own lives.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: I love how they're just one-handing the kid.

[wtop.com image 850x567]


Yeah, how heavy IS that little critter, anyway?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the police find a suspicious package they bring in the bomb squad to blow it up in a controlled explosion...for safety.  I fail to see why this situation should be treated any differently.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

Yeah, because we've all seen the stories of bomb laden children taught to slip between the WH fence, and make their way to the Oval Office, where the bomb in their diaper explodes...
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They treated pickles a lot better.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: I love how they're just one-handing the kid.

[wtop.com image 850x567]


They're probably experienced parents then. It doesn't take long to work out how much you can with one hand, while you hold your kid in the other.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

Yeah, because we've all seen the stories of bomb laden children taught to slip between the WH fence, and make their way to the Oval Office, where the bomb in their diaper explodes...


A very dirty bomb.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: I love how they're just one-handing the kid.

[wtop.com image 850x567]


"Under the minimum length. Toss it back, I just saw the game warden."

*hucks over the fence*
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am surprised they didn't beat him, his parents and lock them up.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I am surprised they didn't beat him, his parents and lock them up.


Trump's been out of office for sometime now.
 
FarkingStan [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At least he got a juice box.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

Yeah, because we've all seen the stories of bomb laden children taught to slip between the WH fence, and make their way to the Oval Office, where the bomb in their diaper explodes...


Terrorists in other countries have used children and the mentally disabled to blow up targets.  I'll let you guess what region of the world.

While unlikely, it's still a tiny possibility that some psychopath would do something that horrific.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Mikey1969: Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

Yeah, because we've all seen the stories of bomb laden children taught to slip between the WH fence, and make their way to the Oval Office, where the bomb in their diaper explodes...

A very dirty bomb.


Exactly what I was going for when I typed that! LOL
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Mikey1969: Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

Yeah, because we've all seen the stories of bomb laden children taught to slip between the WH fence, and make their way to the Oval Office, where the bomb in their diaper explodes...

Terrorists in other countries have used children and the mentally disabled to blow up targets.  I'll let you guess what region of the world.

While unlikely, it's still a tiny possibility that some psychopath would do something that horrific.


Yes, but re-read what I said, crawl through the fence, across the lawn, into the WH, and then into the Oval Office. That was the joke, I know kids have been used, but I was making a joke due to the complexity of the scenario, that's all.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkingStan: At least he got a juice box.


No, as the poster above you noted, Trump is no longer in the White House.

Oh, you mean the BABY got a juice box, my bad. Wrong toddler...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: OgreMagi: Mikey1969: Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

Yeah, because we've all seen the stories of bomb laden children taught to slip between the WH fence, and make their way to the Oval Office, where the bomb in their diaper explodes...

Terrorists in other countries have used children and the mentally disabled to blow up targets.  I'll let you guess what region of the world.

While unlikely, it's still a tiny possibility that some psychopath would do something that horrific.

Yes, but re-read what I said, crawl through the fence, across the lawn, into the WH, and then into the Oval Office. That was the joke, I know kids have been used, but I was making a joke due to the complexity of the scenario, that's all.


Just tell the child that the oval shaped room has free candy.  Nothing can stop a three year old on a mission.
 
phishrace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I know we're supposed to laugh at this, but it's a little disappointing to be reminded that they had to jack up the fences there because so many idiots were trying to cause trouble. I bet George Washington's crib didn't even have a picket fence.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did Mike Ditka bring him the juice box?
 
nhoj1962
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We don't need another person in the oval office filling their diaper and talking gibberish like a toddler, one's enough. But I see how that kid could have channeled sleepy joe as his spirit animal.
 
FarkingStan [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: FarkingStan: At least he got a juice box.

No, as the poster above you noted, Trump is no longer in the White House.

Oh, you mean the BABY got a juice box, my bad. Wrong toddler...


I farking love it.

Well done.

*Smooch*
 
