 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Euractiv)   Forget the high life. 2,400 cans of what passes for beer in the US destroyed by Belgium Customs due to the word "Champagne" appearing on the bottle. No Miller Time for the Germans who ordered it   (euractiv.com) divider line
7
    More: Stupid, Champagne, France, European Union, Germany, Belgium, Sparkling wine, Antwerp, Geographical indications and traditional specialities in the European Union  
•       •       •

101 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 19 Apr 2023 at 1:35 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like you're going to drink french beer.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Like you're going to drink french beer.


French cuisine has hundreds of sauces, and one beer.
English cuisine is the opposite.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Like you're going to drink french beer.


French beer, Polish wine, German vodka.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If there is no Miller time then there will be farking Hammerzeit. Gott verdammt nochmal.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not understanding why someone in Germany would want to import Miller High Life.

Germany has no shortage of lousy, watery lagers. Why go to the trouble and expense?
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stupid.
Drink Cava or Prosecco anyway. Screw the sparkling wine of fussy French regional origins.
 
The Yattering
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Beer, who cares. They take my Good-O, we're going to war!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.