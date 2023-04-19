 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   New Zealand cat-killing competition for children cancelled after unexpected opposition that literally nobody could have predicted   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Followup, New Zealand, Bird, Cat, Cruelty to animals, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Feral cat, Agence France-Presse, feral cats  
•       •       •

533 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2023 at 2:50 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A representative argued that children, along with adults, would not be able to differentiate between "a feral, stray or frightened domesticated cat", according to AFP news agency.


"Anyone who runs is a feral.  Anyone who stands still is a well-disciplined feral."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good...JFC that's just gross and totally unnecessary..Catch, fix,release..The problem will be solved in a few years in a natural and humane way..
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the dingo et my cat
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's because the cats fought back and attacked the kids, isn't it?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Youngsters were told to not kill pets, but they were otherwise encouraged to kill as many feral cats"

You know scores were going to be settled.  Call me Stinky Buttface?  Say goodbye to Mr Whiskers.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nobody could have predicted or expected, subby?
aholdencirm.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have they tried bringing in Chinese needle snakes and snake-eating gorillas?
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not reading the article I can only assume that this is about teaching masturbation in sex ed.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Surely there are more effective ways to control a feral cat population than a posse of kids with guns?
 
pacified
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cats are invasive and destroy the fragile NZ ecosystem. Kill em all
 
Pew
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Literally?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Good...JFC that's just gross and totally unnecessary..Catch, fix,release..The problem will be solved in a few years in a natural and humane way..


So you are just ok with the feral cat population decimating, some now believed to be exctinct, indigenous species.  I guess that's humane.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good.  What a horrific idea from the start.  There are humane ways to deal with them.

Trap, N/S, Release for the truly feral, try to home the ones that seem interested in human companionship.

And keep your domesticated pet kitties inside, dammit.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Surely there are more effective ways to control a feral cat population than a posse of kids with guns?


Yeah but this was only gonna cost them like 200 bucks
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Good...JFC that's just gross and totally unnecessary..Catch, fix,release..The problem will be solved in a few years in a natural and humane way..


I agree this was an unbelievably insane way to go about things, but this isn't going to work either.  The scale of the problem makes this idea completely impractical.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now having read the article, may I recommend the Lovecraft story The Cats of Ulthar.

It is a toss up between him being a racist piece of shiat and liking cats.
 
mikey15
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
read that as Cat Calling competition .."Hey good lookin' we'll be back to pick you up later"
 
jvl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Good...JFC that's just gross and totally unnecessary..Catch, fix,release..The problem will be solved in a few years in a natural and humane way..


What if I told you that your solution has repeatedly been tried and has never worked?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shooting cats is cruel!!1!

But it's totally not cruel for pigs, deer, and rabbits lmfao.

/Some animals are more equal than others
 
nursetim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: It's because the cats fought back and attacked the kids, isn't it?


This is in New Zealand, not Australia
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Good...JFC that's just gross and totally unnecessary..Catch, fix,release..The problem will be solved in a few years in a natural and humane way..


you might want to read up on the problem in New Zealand.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cats_in_New_Zealand
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't F**k With Cats.
 
meathome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Good...JFC that's just gross and totally unnecessary..Catch, fix,release..The problem will be solved in a few years in a natural and humane way..


no it won't. The damage they'd do to the native animal population (particularly NZ birds such as the kiwi) could be rather sizable.

Unfortunately, catch and release is not an option here.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Shooting cats is cruel!!1!

But it's totally not cruel for pigs, deer, and rabbits lmfao.

/Some animals are more equal than others


My heart tells me you are correct, but the brain parasites I got from cleaning the cat box tell me that you need to die slowly and painfully being eaten alive by cute kitties.
 
Dryad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Good...JFC that's just gross and totally unnecessary..Catch, fix,release..The problem will be solved in a few years in a natural and humane way..


This is not a few strays. In "a few years" they will literally have no remaining native wildlife.
Cats are insanely maladapted and destructive to that ecosystem. Think "The Last of Us" not "The Aristocats". You may like kitties more than literally an entire complex and rich gravely endangered ecosystem, but the people who live there think otherwise. If you have never lived there, please STFU.
 
Inertiaman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Americans out there pearl clutching like it's not functionally legal to shoot human kids in America.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Great Cat Culling reminds me of The Simpsons Whacking Day

Fark user imageView Full Size



Cats reproduce like crazy. I can see why some countries view them as pests. As a cat lover, I'm glad the cat culling has stopped but to say "catch, spay, and release" as a solution is to not understand the scale of the problem.
 
jammer2k
‘’ 1 minute ago  

foo monkey: A representative argued that children, along with adults, would not be able to differentiate between "a feral, stray or frightened domesticated cat", according to AFP news agency.


"Anyone who runs is a feral.  Anyone who stands still is a well-disciplined feral."


Kill em all and let Dog sort them out!
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The winning child gets $200 and life in prison for being a serial killer.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The Great Cat Culling reminds me of The Simpsons Whacking Day

[Fark user image image 320x180]


Cats reproduce like crazy. I can see why some countries view them as pests. As a cat lover, I'm glad the cat culling has stopped but to say "catch, spay, and release" as a solution is to not understand the scale of the problem.


If the problem is that bad, is having a cat-killing competition for children going to fix it?
 
usahole
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cats kill 2.5 billion songbirds in North America every year
 
replacementcool
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FNG: Good.  What a horrific idea from the start.  There are humane ways to deal with them.

Trap, N/S, Release for the truly feral, try to home the ones that seem interested in human companionship.

And keep your domesticated pet kitties inside, dammit.


releasing them ensures they continue killing endangered native species, so why the fark would that be an option?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.