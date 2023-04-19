 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Take a gander at Fox News' main page this morning and see if you can spot any missing newsworthy stories   (foxnews.com) divider line
94
    More: Facepalm, Mutual Fund, Law, real-time, FOX News Network, FactSet, Financial data vendor, All rights reserved, Market data  
•       •       •

2452 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Apr 2023 at 10:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



94 Comments     (+0 »)
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
integrity, but that's always been the case.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess one would have to have seen the page sometime or other in the past to spot what's missing.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FOX who?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How does Hunter Biden's Laptop fit into all of this?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No clickey Fox news link - but I will guess it's the 'But her emails tab....?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox news is not having a good week
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut 'em a break. All the newswriter are out selling cookies door-to-door to pay for their salaries.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would paying a small fee to be able to continue their behavior be news?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it missing a story where everything is legal with enough money?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Fox news is not having a good week


Really? Do they still exist? Will they still make an insane profit? Will they continue being dangerous and disingenuous?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone said that they were going to go to TV Jail and Tucker Carlson would have to wear a shirt that says FART on it, but they only have to pay 65% of their profit which they will get back anyway by doubling their carriage fees which Comcast will just accept because they're idiots so freedom is dead and an eagle cried and then he died and then he cried again.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nah, still not clicking on anything fox
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see anything about the sale at Penny's!
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby: "and see if you can spot any missing newsworthy stories"

if they're missing, HTF am I supposed to spot them?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smartmatic is suing for even more money than Dominion did.  Hopefully, their case is as strong and in the settlement that Fox will surely offer, Smartmatic requires that on-air apologies, full-page ads and other concessions be made on a regular basis.  And if they want to be especially prickly, they can demand Fox apologizes to Dominion at the same time.

Burn it down, gentlemen.  Burn it down, and salt the earth.
 
exparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's a sale at Penney's?
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try. No clicky.

/of course they exist in their own derpverse.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I want to see a site who admits they constantly just make stuff up to make their patrons angry?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Is it missing a story where everything is legal with enough money?


This.  Even though it was a civil trial, my understanding of law through repeated viewings of LA Law is that the judge should have declared that it was a crime and sent everyone to TV Jail.
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find on page: "Dominion"

0 results.
 
omg it itches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The website reads like a tabloid.
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has there ever been newsworthy stories on Fox News' website?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that front page story about Afghanistan doesn't include the fact that the Trump administration determined the exit timeline then did nothing to further the exit, leaving the Biden administration to scramble.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faux News cannot show the fact that they are liars .
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they lose enough money that they have to start charging subscription rates just to watch their channel, and Cable providers will be forced to offer Fox as an ala carte addition people have to deliberately select to add to their programming.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one gun shot report.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: nah, still not clicking on anything fox


for the same reason I don't drink out of the toilet
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Smartmatic is suing for even more money than Dominion did.  Hopefully, their case is as strong and in the settlement that Fox will surely offer, Smartmatic requires that on-air apologies, full-page ads and other concessions be made on a regular basis.  And if they want to be especially prickly, they can demand Fox apologizes to Dominion at the same time.

Burn it down, gentlemen.  Burn it down, and salt the earth.


If there's one thing I've learned in life, it's that karma is a motherfarking biatch.
I would love to see nuclear fire, but I can live with The Death of A Thousand Cuts.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing there about Gym Jordan's field hearing!
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That story about Matt Walsh getting hacked isn't being reported.

FAKE NEWZZZZ!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Hopefully they lose enough money that they have to start charging subscription rates just to watch their channel, and Cable providers will be forced to offer Fox as an ala carte addition people have to deliberately select to add to their programming.


They already have a subscription streaming service. Fox Nation. I imagine that is where a lot of the slime will slink to, making people pay to have crap fed to them. They are taking a page right out the Trump handbook.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Smartmatic is suing for even more money than Dominion did.  Hopefully, their case is as strong and in the settlement that Fox will surely offer, Smartmatic requires that on-air apologies, full-page ads and other concessions be made on a regular basis.  And if they want to be especially prickly, they can demand Fox apologizes to Dominion at the same time.

Burn it down, gentlemen.  Burn it down, and salt the earth.


I'd like to think the Smartmatic suit includes a public apology - a big one.  But their only purpose is to get Smartmatic back to financially whole, I get that.  Still, throw us a bone, guys.  Take 200 million bucks less for a 10 minute, hourly apology.  Please?
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smartmatic may be setting up thier own lawsuit.

But the real way to affect the folks at fox is to ask the cable carriers to take them off your plan.   They make 70% of thier income from cable subscriptions.

Once Comcast and the like see fox as a liability rather than an asset they carrier fees will drop.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: No clickey Fox news link - but I will guess it's the 'But her emails tab....?


Right now (11am east coast) it's "Biden Afghanistan wharrrrrrrgarble"
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday I visited foxnews.com for probably the first time in 15 years. I wanted to see how they were covering it. The answer is, they are not. Their 84 year old fanbase will never know how much they are being lied to on an daily...no, hourly basis. The money doesn't matter. It's not like they are just going to cut a giant check and be done. They will appeal the amount, they may even get some shaved off. They will use every accounting trick in the book to divert, delay, and spread out the payment. It will be paid over 20 years during which time they will make plenty more back. They did not get exposed. Therefore Fox won and I hate everything.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Everyone said that they were going to go to TV Jail and Tucker Carlson would have to wear a shirt that says FART on it, but they only have to pay 65% of their profit which they will get back anyway by doubling their carriage fees which Comcast will just accept because they're idiots so freedom is dead and an eagle cried and then he died and then he cried again.


No one told me the "Fart" t-shirt was an option. Now I'm furious.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not worth clicking.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Hopefully they lose enough money that they have to start charging subscription rates just to watch their channel, and Cable providers will be forced to offer Fox as an ala carte addition people have to deliberately select to add to their programming.


The new Eeyore talking point is that Fox will just raise their carriage fee and they'll make all the money back.  It's an interesting concept.  If this was true, then Fox could have been sued for $100B and would still not care because all of that cost can be foisted on cable companies who will gladly pass that cost to their customers who will gladly pay it.

In reality, no business can just raise its prices to cover its costs, especially one with a low demand.  Sure, it's the most watched cable news channel, but only 1.4M Americans watch it each day.  Its demand is not inelastic.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just Fox News, but the entire right-wing echo chamber that's silent on the settlement.  Checking Breitbart, RealClearPolitics, The Daily Caller, etc, there are no articles at all.

Perhaps they are busy trying to figure out how to pin this on Hunter or Hillary?
 
Karate Explosion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday, their top headline was:

"Biden Cabinet Secretary Breaks Federal Law during 2022 election"

Ok- I'll play. Clicked it, it was a hatch act violation. Which trump admin did nearly DAILY.... yet, there are going to be people that see the headline and say "See, it was rigged!!"
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: Yeah, that front page story about Afghanistan doesn't include the fact that the Trump administration determined the exit timeline then did nothing to further the exit, leaving the Biden administration to scramble.


Yep, they can't handle Trump stated he started the process, they can't stop it, they can't change it.
Never let this die:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1427051039404957697
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got home later last night and missed the world of television, but I assume Fox also didn't put it on TV and instead just continued lying about other subjects.
 
Mr. carrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Smartmatic is suing for even more money than Dominion did.  Hopefully, their case is as strong and in the settlement that Fox will surely offer, Smartmatic requires that on-air apologies, full-page ads and other concessions be made on a regular basis.  And if they want to be especially prickly, they can demand Fox apologizes to Dominion at the same time.

Burn it down, gentlemen.  Burn it down, and salt the earth.


We've been in UNprecedented farking around for a decade, in that every new way they figure out to fark around is unprecedented. But so far every time the finding out comes around the circumstances are entirely precedented, and either fizzles out entirely or fines are paid and nothing of value is learned, whether we're talking about Fox, Trump, or the GOP.

It is well past time we enter UNprecedented finding out, but it hasn't happened yet.
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven thousand and twenty one lies.

Dominion submitted 7,021 pieces of evidence that Fox News lied.
 
gdtredmtn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a "report" about 2/3 of the way down the page that states Faux Digital is the #1 digital news platform " beating CNN and NY Times" with a big rotating billbox in the graphic.

Blaarrrggggg...
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Yesterday I visited foxnews.com for probably the first time in 15 years. I wanted to see how they were covering it. The answer is, they are not. Their 84 year old fanbase will never know how much they are being lied to on an daily...no, hourly basis. The money doesn't matter. It's not like they are just going to cut a giant check and be done. They will appeal the amount, they may even get some shaved off. They will use every accounting trick in the book to divert, delay, and spread out the payment. It will be paid over 20 years during which time they will make plenty more back. They did not get exposed. Therefore Fox won and I hate everything.


It's a settlement. No appeal, it's been agreed.
 
alltim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SMOTHERS BROTHER SMOTHERS OTHER
SMOTHERS BROTHER, OTHERS

lastfm.freetls.fastly.netView Full Size
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sisters of Mercy - Dominion
Youtube qWvOHT0zfXY
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Smartmatic is suing for even more money than Dominion did.  Hopefully, their case is as strong and in the settlement that Fox will surely offer, Smartmatic requires that on-air apologies, full-page ads and other concessions be made on a regular basis.  And if they want to be especially prickly, they can demand Fox apologizes to Dominion at the same time.

Burn it down, gentlemen.  Burn it down, and salt the earth.


can one of the settlement requirements be that they have a new reality show where laura and sean and tucker and the fox and friends crew and bill oreilly and glenn beck and trump and bannon and stephen miller and seb gorka are stranded on an island with no communications or basic infrastructure, or food or water... in hurricane season... with one of them infected with leprosy... no camera persons or doctors.. just a fleet of remote drones that monitor them 24-7 until they are all gone.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why would paying a small fee to be able to continue their behavior be news?


They have to pay more than the entire world-wide box office of "The Batman".
 
