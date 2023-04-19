 Skip to content
(NPR)   Tyre Nichols' family announces plans to sue pretty much everybody. Godspeed   (npr.org) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're suing the individual cops, the police department as a whole, and the city.

Spoiler alert: They city will pay them a few hundred thousand dollars; but the cops and the department won't lose so much as 1/100 of one cent, because there's enough of a difference between this police lynching and all others for Qualified Immunity™ to apply in this case (no matter how inconsequential that detail is).


/oh, and the money they get from the city will be taxable income
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The suit does not mention a specific dollar amount being sought by the Nichols family in damages. However, Ben Crump, one of the family's attorneys, said during a news conference Wednesday that the family is seeking $550 million in damages.
"This landmark lawsuit is not only to get the justice for Tyre Nichols in the civil courts, but it is also a message that is being sent to cities all across America who have these police oppression units that have been given the license by city leaders to go and terrorize Black and brown communities," Crump said.

Good.
 
