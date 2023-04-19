 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   If you're in an online relationship with Kate Beckinsale or her cat I have some bad news for you   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

1045 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 19 Apr 2023 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the Kate Beckinsale I'm in an online relationship keeps telling me to f*ck off and leave her alone, so maybe she's the real thing?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Celebrity culture is too weird
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: My sister-in-law announced she was leaving her husband of 7 years because she was in love with another man. She had politely waited until after hubby's birthday so he could have a good day.

During a 2nd phone call a few days later we learn the other man is Kane Brown, country singer. Who got married 3 months ago. Don't worry, that was just a P.R. thing the label made him do. This was love. They met on Instagram and could be together just as soon as she signed the NDA.

3rd phone call (its now been a week) Kane has offered to give her the $2500 for the lawyer fees for the NDA. He did it by paying in her Visa bill. Now she needs to run to the post office and get a money order. My wife and I were screaming for her to stop but she hung up with 'my husband's home'.

When she called back we explained she was catfished and she didnt asmit it but it was pretty clear she had mailed the $2500. She got off the phone quickly.

We didn't hear from her for a little over 3 months when she joyously announced...she's pregnant! My wife yelled at me when I asked whether the baby was her husband's or Kane Brown's.

The twisted thing is it means she got pregnant around hubby's bday. So did she sleep with him knowing she was leaving him a few days later OR did they make up quickly after she tried to leave him?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you guys. I'm actually Kate Beckinsale and by reading this, you're all in a relationship with me.
 
Grognard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: CSB: My sister-in-law announced she was leaving her husband of 7 years because she was in love with another man. She had politely waited until after hubby's birthday so he could have a good day.

During a 2nd phone call a few days later we learn the other man is Kane Brown, country singer. Who got married 3 months ago. Don't worry, that was just a P.R. thing the label made him do. This was love. They met on Instagram and could be together just as soon as she signed the NDA.

3rd phone call (its now been a week) Kane has offered to give her the $2500 for the lawyer fees for the NDA. He did it by paying in her Visa bill. Now she needs to run to the post office and get a money order. My wife and I were screaming for her to stop but she hung up with 'my husband's home'.

When she called back we explained she was catfished and she didnt asmit it but it was pretty clear she had mailed the $2500. She got off the phone quickly.

We didn't hear from her for a little over 3 months when she joyously announced...she's pregnant! My wife yelled at me when I asked whether the baby was her husband's or Kane Brown's.

The twisted thing is it means she got pregnant around hubby's bday. So did she sleep with him knowing she was leaving him a few days later OR did they make up quickly after she tried to leave him?


Wow... ummm, that sounds like some weird basis for a novel, a very very bad novel.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have spent hours thinking about Kate's.....cat.
 
cefm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But my Canadian girlfriend is totally legit.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I have spent hours thinking about Kate's.....cat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
weddingsinger:

My wife yelled at me when I asked whether the baby was her husband's or Kane Brown's.

We should hang out sometime.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You won't be seeing her puppies either.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just start shooting when they get to your door. That's a thing people do now. So it's probably cool.
She was banging a guy half her age during the pandemic. Good for you, way to reverse the rich guy roles.

/Highly recommend when you're in your 20s to have some fun with a hot 40 divorced mom.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No, she loves me.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Jokes on you guys. I'm actually Kate Beckinsale and by reading this, you're all in a relationship with me.


Why would you put yourself. I never let on that I'm actually Scarlett Johansen. It's too disruptive in an online forum.

Oh, wait, dammit!
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Well the Kate Beckinsale I'm in an online relationship keeps telling me to f*ck off and leave her alone, so maybe she's the real thing?


All I know is that I don't have this problem, since I'm already married to my wife, Morgan Freeman.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I didn't know Kate Beckinsale had such a furry pussy.

Now I'm intriguded.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Grognard: weddingsinger: CSB: My sister-in-law announced she was leaving her husband of 7 years because she was in love with another man. She had politely waited until after hubby's birthday so he could have a good day.

During a 2nd phone call a few days later we learn the other man is Kane Brown, country singer. Who got married 3 months ago. Don't worry, that was just a P.R. thing the label made him do. This was love. They met on Instagram and could be together just as soon as she signed the NDA.

3rd phone call (its now been a week) Kane has offered to give her the $2500 for the lawyer fees for the NDA. He did it by paying in her Visa bill. Now she needs to run to the post office and get a money order. My wife and I were screaming for her to stop but she hung up with 'my husband's home'.

When she called back we explained she was catfished and she didnt asmit it but it was pretty clear she had mailed the $2500. She got off the phone quickly.

We didn't hear from her for a little over 3 months when she joyously announced...she's pregnant! My wife yelled at me when I asked whether the baby was her husband's or Kane Brown's.

The twisted thing is it means she got pregnant around hubby's bday. So did she sleep with him knowing she was leaving him a few days later OR did they make up quickly after she tried to leave him?

Wow... ummm, that sounds like some weird basis for a novel, a very very bad novel.


I've an uncle who, iirc, have over $40k to a Nigerian prince.

I really wish I was making that up.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
gave
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
intriguded

I'm gonna pretend that was intentional.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Isn't she Charlie Sheen's ex-sister-in-law?

/old enough to be a cat lady
 
cocozilla
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Jokes on you guys. I'm actually Kate Beckinsale and by reading this, you're all in a relationship with me.


If your Kate then show us a picture of your cat!

Get your mind out of the gutter, I mean a real cat
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: CSB: My sister-in-law announced she was leaving her husband of 7 years because she was in love with another man. She had politely waited until after hubby's birthday so he could have a good day.

During a 2nd phone call a few days later we learn the other man is Kane Brown, country singer. Who got married 3 months ago. Don't worry, that was just a P.R. thing the label made him do. This was love. They met on Instagram and could be together just as soon as she signed the NDA.

3rd phone call (its now been a week) Kane has offered to give her the $2500 for the lawyer fees for the NDA. He did it by paying in her Visa bill. Now she needs to run to the post office and get a money order. My wife and I were screaming for her to stop but she hung up with 'my husband's home'.

When she called back we explained she was catfished and she didnt asmit it but it was pretty clear she had mailed the $2500. She got off the phone quickly.

We didn't hear from her for a little over 3 months when she joyously announced...she's pregnant! My wife yelled at me when I asked whether the baby was her husband's or Kane Brown's.

The twisted thing is it means she got pregnant around hubby's bday. So did she sleep with him knowing she was leaving him a few days later OR did they make up quickly after she tried to leave him?


I hope that doesn't run in her family lol
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First of all, I avoid people who smear makeup on their cats.  Also, I've been sending Amazon gift cards to Kate Baconsdale, but I'm starting to suspect she's not real.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, that's my chances ruined. I'm far too old for her.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Grognard: weddingsinger: CSB: My sister-in-law announced she was leaving her husband of 7 years because she was in love with another man. She had politely waited until after hubby's birthday so he could have a good day.

During a 2nd phone call a few days later we learn the other man is Kane Brown, country singer. Who got married 3 months ago. Don't worry, that was just a P.R. thing the label made him do. This was love. They met on Instagram and could be together just as soon as she signed the NDA.

3rd phone call (its now been a week) Kane has offered to give her the $2500 for the lawyer fees for the NDA. He did it by paying in her Visa bill. Now she needs to run to the post office and get a money order. My wife and I were screaming for her to stop but she hung up with 'my husband's home'.

When she called back we explained she was catfished and she didnt asmit it but it was pretty clear she had mailed the $2500. She got off the phone quickly.

We didn't hear from her for a little over 3 months when she joyously announced...she's pregnant! My wife yelled at me when I asked whether the baby was her husband's or Kane Brown's.

The twisted thing is it means she got pregnant around hubby's bday. So did she sleep with him knowing she was leaving him a few days later OR did they make up quickly after she tried to leave him?

Wow... ummm, that sounds like some weird basis for a novel, a very very bad novel.


Or maybe a porn.... wait, I really dont want to see a porn with any of us in it.... scratch that.
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cocozilla: foo monkey: Jokes on you guys. I'm actually Kate Beckinsale and by reading this, you're all in a relationship with me.

If your Kate then show us a picture of your cat!

Get your mind out of the gutter, I mean a real cat



Oh, You!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Just start shooting when they get to your door. That's a thing people do now. So it's probably cool.
She was banging a guy half her age during the pandemic. Good for you, way to reverse the rich guy roles.

/Highly recommend when you're in your 20s to have some fun with a hot 40 divorced mom.


Funny thing is that at my age now thats like banging a hot 20yr old when you are 45 / 50. Pretty sure a hot 40yr old would kill me now but what a way to go.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rambino: Carter Pewterschmidt: Well the Kate Beckinsale I'm in an online relationship keeps telling me to f*ck off and leave her alone, so maybe she's the real thing?

All I know is that I don't have this problem, since I'm already married to my wife, Morgan Freeman.


I went from morgan Fairchild to Morgan Freeman in like .3 seconds in my head and choked on my coffee. Appreciate that.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bughunter: I didn't know Kate Beckinsale had such a furry pussy.

Now I'm intriguded.


It looks angry too. Like it could bite.
 
groppet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A year ago wasn't Charlize Theron having problems on a dating app because they thought she was a scammer?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.