(USA Today)   Adios, pendejos   (usatoday.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheech And Chong - Hey Pendejos!
Youtube XIdtwKgjLPY
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Consequences of getting a bad grade in Spanish: Your phone gets taken away for a week.
Consequences of killing your Spanish teacher: Your life is ruined. 25 years to life in prison

/you choose poorly.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good-bye, pubic hair.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sandler's the severe beating of a highschool Spanish teacher was not a guide it was comedy damnit!
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
After seeing the courtroom pics, a certain German word comes to mind.
 
That was for Vega Nine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: After seeing the courtroom pics, a certain German word comes to mind.


I don't see what you are referring to.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Good-bye, pubic hair.


meh, they'll be flossing with it shortly.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Good-bye, pubic hair.


hola, golpeando en el ano prisión
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jfc the two look like exactly what I would expect two white boys that murdered a Spanish teacher did.

Like two evil jocks out of a 1960s teen mystery novel cover. There's no question that they did the murder, the question was where the evidence was.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Smart choice kids. You don't want something like not doing well in high school Spanish class to follow you for the rest of your life. That could affect getting a job, applying to get an apartment, or even dating a really nice person if they decide to check your permanent record.
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
¡ Osmosis amoebas !
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Enjoy your time!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Good-bye, pubic hair.


My girlfriend said that several years ago. Me too. Makes sexy time slippery smooth.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Jfc the two look like exactly what I would expect two white boys that murdered a Spanish teacher did.

Like two evil jocks out of a 1960s teen mystery novel cover. There's no question that they did the murder, the question was where the evidence was.


Well, these two criminal masterminds hid her body under a tarp, bragged about it on snap chat, and told police that a roving gang of maskedyouths (in their town of 9000) had forced them to help hide her body after they had killed her.

It's safe to say these two weren't the sharpest tools in the drawer.

Along with, you know, being murdering pieces of shiat too farking stupid to earn a passing grade in high school Spanish.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder how important his GPA is going to be to him as he cleans out his prison wallet on a daily basis
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Smart choice kids. You don't want something like not doing well in high school Spanish class to follow you for the rest of your life. That could affect getting a job, applying to get an apartment, or even dating a really nice person if they decide to check your permanent record.


Nobody cares that your imaginary wife started shaving her pussy hair 25 years after the rest of the nation, at the same time as women who aren't imaginary started keeping it around again.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The town of Fairfield is home to some 9,400 people and is about 100 miles southeast of Des Moines.

As details of the ambush and killing emerged, it left the community of 9,600 in deep shock and mourning

So, did these guys kill 200 other people in addition to Sra. Graber?
 
tnpir
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These two little Einsteins are going to be a BIG hit in prison.

Enjoy the rest of your lives, dumbf*cks.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In a November 2022 court filing, prosecutors said Miller told investigators he'd met with Graber the day of her murder, that he felt "frustration" over her hurting his grade point average, and in their interview referred to her with a coarse pejorative.


USA Today, always looking out for suburban moms and hotel business travelers; making sure no one sees anything obscene in the murder news.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Eso es culpable!  ¡Culpable, culpable, culpable!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: After seeing the courtroom pics, a certain German word comes to mind.


"Zweiidiotenbringenihrenspanischlehrerwegenschlechternotenundbrutalervideospieleum?"
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: MythDragon: Smart choice kids. You don't want something like not doing well in high school Spanish class to follow you for the rest of your life. That could affect getting a job, applying to get an apartment, or even dating a really nice person if they decide to check your permanent record.

Nobody cares that your imaginary wife started shaving her pussy hair 25 years after the rest of the nation, at the same time as women who aren't imaginary started keeping it around again.


That would have been a lot more effective if you'd quoted the right person.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd say stupid wastes of human beings to throw away their lives over a high school grade, but I fully expect that these chuckleheads were up to other violence on lesser scales before stepping up to murder.

This is the kind of thing that the town Type-A bullies get up to when they think they're untouchable because they've never faced consequences for all the bullying, drinking, fights, and date-rapes.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 minute ago  
im curious how killing her was going to change their grades
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: MythDragon: Smart choice kids. You don't want something like not doing well in high school Spanish class to follow you for the rest of your life. That could affect getting a job, applying to get an apartment, or even dating a really nice person if they decide to check your permanent record.

Nobody cares that your imaginary wife started shaving her pussy hair 25 years after the rest of the nation, at the same time as women who aren't imaginary started keeping it around again.


You quoted the wrong post. And if you bothered to read, you'd see it was my imaginary girlfriend, not my imaginary wife. My imaginary wife didn't like the idea of shaving.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

