(Mediaite)   Happy Wednesday, here's Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk discussing the "urge to have sex"   (mediaite.com) divider line
Alphax
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No thanks.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alphax: No thanks.


Ditto
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With each other?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
nope
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So we haven't yet evolved to deal with that because this is all fairly recent, the last 50 years or so for birth control.

Um.... Birth control has been a thing for a few centuries, at least.
 
WickerNipple [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reverse click bait.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Absolutely not
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stop airing this 'have more babies' BS.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CARLSON: War is less depressing.
MUSK: Yeah, I'd rather go out with a bang.

Ship out to Ukraine whenever you're ready.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That site is a clusterfark.  It refreshes itself at the speed of a strobelight.
 
buntz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, at first I was like "Am I curious?"

And I clicked the button and got like 15 seconds in and said "nope."
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some people are into the weirdest erotica. Looking at you, Submitter.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINDroog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the Norm MacDonald picture hasn't been posted yet.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And they just got down and did it. Hard.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Worst Threesome Ever.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
now kith
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why is there always some existential future panic among "thought leaders".

You still have people who worry about this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


The world does not have a global population growth problem.  Elon is fretting that not enough white babies are being born.  That's what all of this conservative handwringing is about.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: So we haven't yet evolved to deal with that because this is all fairly recent, the last 50 years or so for birth control.

Um.... Birth control has been a thing for a few centuries, at least.


Wow, controversial statement for the Fox News crowd...

Admitting to believing in evolution?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I'm sort of worried that hey, civilization, if we don't make enough people to at least sustain our numbers, perhaps increase a little bit, then civilization's going to crumble. The old question of like, will civilization end with a bang or a whimper? Well, it's currently trying to end with a whimper in adult diapers, which is depressing as hell."

Fark user imageView Full Size


A white african billionaire funded from the start w stolen colonial cash and a frozen food trust fund baby are lamenting the discontinuation of the societal pyramid scheme they decided to hamstring by hoarding wealth thereby making raising healthy children in a safe environment virtually impossible for a huge number of Americans? jfc
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Right: "Country's full. Bulging at the seams here. Fark off."

Also the Right: "Civilization's at an end if wimminfolk don't start popping out more babies."
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Happy Wednesday, here's Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk discussing destroying the "urge to have sex"
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sort of worried that hey, civilization, if we don't make enough people to at least sustain our numbers, perhaps increase a little bit, then civilization's going to crumble.

This man is supposed to be a genius.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MinatoArisato013: With each other?
[Fark user image 425x238]


They're perfect for each other.  Two manly mega-Chads sunning their colossal uglies in a totally heterosexual manner at the top of a mountain at sunrise.
 
