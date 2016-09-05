 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Day 420 of WW3: The US Warns Russia Not to Touch Sensitive Technology at Ukraine's Enerhodar Nuclear Power Plant. Well that's a blunt warning. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
53
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see what you did there.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. It's Day 420 so here's your puff, puff, and pass overnight war news dump from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, April 19
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

420 Days and Counting - Putin is on Borrowed Time
'The website Dictionary.com defines the expression 'Dead Man Walking' as a person in a doomed or untenable situation - does that remind you of anyone we know?'

Russia Launches Drone Attack on Ukraine's Odesa
Ukraine's general staff said over the past day Russia had launched four missile and 60 air strikes, along with 58 rocket attacks, causing injuries to civilians.

'When You Go Out, You Don't Know if You're Coming Back': Ukrainian Troops Recount Bitter Bakhmut Fight
There are questions over how much longer Ukrainian forces can hold out in Bakhmut but military engineer Denis believes that his brigade will be there for a long time.

CNN: US Warns Russia Not to Touch Sensitive Technology at Ukraine's Enerhodar Nuclear Power Plant
The US Energy Department has sent an official letter of warning to Russia's state-run nuclear energy firm now occupying Ukraine's struggling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the biggest in Europe.

Under Fire, Brazil's Lula 'Condemns' Invasion of Ukraine
Brazil has not yet joined Western nations in imposing sanctions on Russia for its full-scale invasion, and has refused requests to supply ammunition to Ukraine.

Ukraine Receives Patriot Missile System From Germany
As promised in January, Germany has delivered one unit of the sophisticated surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine - just in time for the spring offensive.

Ukraine's Offensive Will Succeed, Says Former Top US General
General David Petraeus, former US commander in Iraq and Afghanistan, outlined his views about the where and what of the anticipated Ukrainian move to recover its territory.

Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 2 people.
Two people were killed by a Russian air strike launched on the city of Vovchansk on April 18, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported the next day.

FT: Ukraine likely to ask for more air defense missiles at upcoming Ramstein summit.
Ukraine is likely to make an urgent plea to western allies for more air defense missiles at the upcoming Ramstein Summit on April 21, the Financial Times reported on April 19.

4 US citizens, 3 Russian nationals charged with conducting 'multi-year foreign malign influence campaign' in US.
Four U.S. citizens and three Russian nationals were charged by a federal grand jury in Florida for allegedly working on behalf of the Russian government to "conduct a multi-year foreign malign influence campaign in the United States," the U.S. Justice Department reported on April 18.

Media: Russia possibly preparing to sabotage wind turbines, gas pipes, power cables in Nordic countries.
Russia may be preparing to sabotage wind farms, gas pipelines, and power and internet cables in the waters around Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden, Danish media outlet DR Nyheder reported on April 19.

Reuters: South Korea could provide military aid to Ukraine under certain circumstances.
South Korea could provide more than humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine in the case "there is a situation the international community cannot condone," President Yoon Suk Yeol told Reuters in an interview published on April 19.

Ukrenergo, ENTSO-E increase capacity for Ukraine, Moldova to import electricity.
Ukraine's Ukrenergo grid operator and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) have increased Ukraine and Moldova's capacity to import electricity from Europe, Ukrenergo said on Facebook on April 18.

And that's your lot. Enjoy your days folks.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fiercest battles are being fought for Bakhmut and Maryinka

According to the information of the General Staff, the Russians are still concentrating their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv and Marin areas. Last day, the Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 60 enemy attacks in these areas.

Also, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have launched 4 missile and 60 air strikes, shelled Ukraine 58 times with rocket launchers, and civilians have also been injured.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it looks like there is another error, a big one, in the APC/APV category. Both the Ukrainian General Staff report and the Kyiv Independent version of that report both have the error.

Yesterday the error in that group was 1. The APC prior day cumulative total was 7087. That day cumulative total was 7089. The difference was 2, but the current day daily activity showed 1. No biggie.

But today, APC prior day cumulative is 7089. Current day cumulative is 7110. The difference is 21, but the current day daily activity shows 12, on both reports. So that looks like a transposition? I'm assuming that the cumulative number is the correct one. A daily count of 21 is NOT an out-of-line number for APCs/APVs, but tomorrow's cumulative will automatically correct the issue. IF it appears that the 12 is correct, I'll retroactively make the change on the database.

And, just because I haven't posted it recently, below is the cruise missile status. It looks like the Russians have shot their wad here, since the normal "heartbeat" interval of attacks has disappeared.

Maybe they are saving them for the expected Ukrainian offensive?

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the Russian invaders cannot find new "policemen" in the occupied territories

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance.

"The occupiers plan to recruit new precinct officers from former local employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but there are fewer willing ones than expected. At the same time, the occupiers have reduced the requirements and do not even require official confirmation of seniority. A potential collaborator just needs to have "recommendations" from two current "employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs", - it says in the message.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

here's the Ukraine now numbers:

The Armed Forces eliminated 620 invaders, 23 UAVs and 4 enemy tanks

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.04.23:
personnel ‒ 183750 (+620)
tanks ‒ 3665 (+4)
armored vehicles ‒ 7110 (+12)
artillery systems - 2819 (+9)
RSZV - 538
air defense means ‒ 285
planes - 308
helicopters - 293
UAVs - 2376 (+23)
cruise missiles - 911
ships/boats ‒ 18
vehicles and tankers - 5692 (+16)
special equipment ‒ 330.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Ministry of Defense was urged not to notify about the death of soldiers until the official announcement

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.

"Relatives should not find out about the death of a serviceman from the Internet. The Armed Forces have a procedure for notifying relatives about the death of a serviceman," she said.

Hanna Malyar emphasized that only Territorial centers of recruitment and social support can report on the death of a defender, because they have experience and are specially trained in such communications.

"Not commanders, not comrades, not official pages of brigades, etc.," she stressed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍 Kharkiv region
Yesterday evening, the Russians carried out an airstrike on the city of Vovchansk. 2 residential buildings, farm buildings and a market were damaged. There was a large-scale fire, about 60 trade pavilions were on fire. The couple was injured.

In the village Petropavlivka, Kupyan district, as a result of enemy shelling, at least 5 residential buildings were damaged, an 18-year-old girl was injured.

A 77-year-old woman was wounded as a result of shelling in the village of Dvorichna, Kupian district. Hospitalized in serious condition.

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
Over the past day, communities on the contact line suffered 4 airstrikes, 1 from a UAV, 3 from an anti-aircraft missile, and 93 artillery shells. There were 21 reports of the destruction of infrastructure by the Russian military.

📍 Daughter
On April 18, the Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Bakhmut. Another 13 people in the region were injured.

📍 Kherson region
the Russian occupiers shelled Kherson Oblast 79 times. Yesterday, one person was killed and ten others were injured due to Russian aggression.

📍 Mykolaiv region
Yesterday, the enemy launched mortar and artillery fire on the water area and the coast of Ochakivsk community. There are no casualties.

📍 Sumshchyna
At night, the outskirts of the city of Seredyna-Buda were bombarded with grenade launchers - 3 attacks. In advance - without consequences.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recalled the ambassador from Belarus because of the meeting between the dictator Lukashenka and Pushylin

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns Oleksandr Lukashenko's April 18 meeting in Minsk with Denis Pushylin as an attempt to legitimize this representative of the Russian occupation administration in Donetsk.
"We consider the meeting with a representative of the Russian occupation administration, who is hiding from the Ukrainian investigation for committing serious crimes and is under Ukrainian and international sanctions, another and flagrant unfriendly act on the part of the Republic of Belarus aimed at supporting the aggressor state of the Russian Federation," the message reads .

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine decided to summon the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Belarus Ihor Kyzym for consultations.

We will remind: yesterday the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Lukashenko met with the leader of the "DPR" Pushilin. the Belarusian dictator offered help to Belarus in restoring the Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk region.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Patriot air defense systems from Germany are already in Ukraine This is stated on the website of the German government. According to updates to the list of lethal and non-lethal military support for Ukraine from Germany, the PATRIOT anti-aircraft missile complex with missiles, 16...
The Patriot air defense system, which Germany handed over to Ukraine, will be able to shoot down Russian targets at a distance of up to 150 km
Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon.
"The complex is long-range, the complex will be able to reach (targets) at a distance of up to 150 km, and this will make it possible to drive Russian aircraft away from our borders," he said.
We will remind: on the website of the German government, it is stated that the country has already handed Ukraine the Patriot air defense system and its missiles.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Ukraine, 1.5 thousand households and 330 houses were flooded, transport connections to 30 settlements were disrupted Seasonal water level rise occurs within the Vyt, Dnipro, Desna, Seim, Sozh, Pripyat, Horyn and Zahidny Bug rivers in the territories of Volyn region...
More than 1,600 households were flooded in Ukraine
According to the State Emergency Service, 1,618 households remain flooded. The largest number was in the Chernihiv region - 488. Also, 340 houses were flooded, and 21 thousand 100 hectares of agricultural land were flooded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Rivne, Cherkasy, and Poltava regions.
The State Emergency Service noted that transport connections to 30 settlements were disrupted: Chernihivska - 29 and Kyivska - 1.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long before the war, a powerful information campaign was conducted against Ukraine. Propaganda media, pro-Russian TV channels, and paid bloggers worked in the Ukrainian media space. With the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the attacks became even more. Often, even those resources that at first glance appear to be honest, it turns out that they may have Russian funding, be created in order to sow doubts, panic or spread misinformation.

Today, every Ukrainian should consciously approach the choice of information.

Therefore, the Telegram channel of verified and honest news Ukraine NOW, together with the English-language information platform about Ukraine and the war in Ukraine WeAreUkraine.info ( active page on Instagram ), are starting cooperation to create and distribute useful materials about our history, culture and focus on important events of the current Russia's war against Ukraine.

Let's consume quality and reliable information. Together to victory!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We break into our first joint with WeAreUkraine.info material . And today it is about our native, unique and inimitable Ukrainian language.

Ukrainian is the only official language in Ukraine, and it has a long history. Its formation began over a thousand years ago. For centuries, it was oppressed by Russia. It was forbidden to speak, learn, and write Ukrainian. And those who opposed these bans were persecuted, tortured and killed. But even under such circumstances, the Ukrainian language survived. Moreover, it developed and became rich. To date, it has approximately 256,000 words.

After hundreds of years of repression, speaking Ukrainian today is a conscious act of decolonization.

In the infographic, you will find several interesting facts from the history of the Ukrainian language
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Switzerland does not allow Berlin to supply the Swiss ammunition it has to the Defense Forces of Ukraine

The Swiss government is blocking the German government's supply of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft guns in service with the Armed Forces, adhering to its tradition of "neutrality," Suddeutsche Zeitung reports.

The publication writes that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tried to convince him on this issue during the visit of Swiss President Alain Berse to Berlin.

"We discussed this issue. This war in Europe calls on all of us to critically review our self-image and be ready to make sometimes uncomfortable but correct decisions," Scholz said.

According to him, Germany also had a tradition of not supplying weapons to countries that are in an active state of war, but "gave up this position in order to help Ukraine."

"Anyone who wants to be neutral in such a criminal war of aggression is indirectly beneficial to the Russian aggressor," Scholz added.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't forget the more common issue: when each reporting party has a slightly different interpretation of what counts as a destroyed vehicle and what counts as an APC/IFV.

Figuring out WW2 equipment losses can be infuriating for this exact reason and there are still some questions about how many of each tank, plane and ship were destroyed from each major belligerent to this very day.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: We break into our first joint with WeAreUkraine.info material


I don't if the Ukraine Now staff was being witty like subby. I'm sure they know it's day 420, The term has become fairly ubiquitous in meaning.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning you filthy Farkers!  Here's an update from Artem, The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S19sokwaTXc

And no sunflowers because it's a WATERMELON WEDNESDAY:

static.standard.co.ukView Full Size

st.depositphotos.comView Full Size

thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size

westend61.deView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 8 through April 14 (Days 409 to 415) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Switzerland does not allow Berlin to supply the Swiss ammunition it has to the Defense Forces of Ukraine

The Swiss government is blocking the German government's supply of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft guns in service with the Armed Forces, adhering to its tradition of "neutrality," Suddeutsche Zeitung reports.

The publication writes that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tried to convince him on this issue during the visit of Swiss President Alain Berse to Berlin.

"We discussed this issue. This war in Europe calls on all of us to critically review our self-image and be ready to make sometimes uncomfortable but correct decisions," Scholz said.

According to him, Germany also had a tradition of not supplying weapons to countries that are in an active state of war, but "gave up this position in order to help Ukraine."

"Anyone who wants to be neutral in such a criminal war of aggression is indirectly beneficial to the Russian aggressor," Scholz added.


The SVP, the Schweizerische Volks Partei, are the biggest bunch of xenophobic racist cultural myth believin' bunch of asstards in europe, or at least are every bit as up there with Germany's AfD and France's Lepen. I personally hate them passionately, as they have very literally impacted my life as one of their referendums in 2014 barred me from moving back to switzerland even after i had received job offers from swiss companies.

To the SVP, all the glorious swiss myths are fact; the white man in his appenzell traditional red vest, with his alpenhorn and jodeling away in the glorious pristine mountain meadows...
The SVP National myths: Switzerland is:

A bastion of freedom and democracy in europe, successfully resisting the destructive wars which destroyed their most powerful neighbor to the north, which left it bankrupt and occupied for 50 years....

A model of efficiency, stability and growth, the envy of its neighbour to the west, which is constantly on strike and overrun with brown and black people from their former colonies, many of whom are *shudders*...MUSLIMS...who now just commit crimes, cause unrest, and shoot Parisians in cafes or run them over with trucks in Nice on the place d'anglais...

And wealthier, more politically stable and infinitely more pragmatic and efficient than the chaos of the neighbors to the south, whose masses still to this day flee over the alps from Italy to work in our restaurants, kitchens etc.

....completely disregarding the reality of their national myths, which like all national myths, have a grain of truth to them but are vastly more complicated.

Let's start with swiss neutrality and staying out of wars: Going back to napoleon, the swiss were occupied without a fight and contributed thousands of men to napoleon's war effort as well as to the powers of the various Coalitions fighting the French, their lands were occupied and annexed and then given back and reorganized after Napoleon's defeat. The swiss confederation did nothing against napoleon as a political body, it just supplied troops. To both sides. Napoleon made modern Switzerland in many ways, and yes, while the original "Eidgenossenschaft" oath of 1300something made that was the original swiss confederation, its got as much to do with the contemporary swiss state as romus and remus sucking wolf teats does to Italy's.

Prior to napoleon, going back to the 1550s or so, the swiss supplied tens of thousands of mercenaries all over europe from England, Spain/Spanish netherlands, Austria, France, and to armies levied by the Holy Roman emperor (the German Princedoms/Duchys) to fight against the turks along the Germanic world's SE frontier in today's balkans and wallachia/Hungary. (its important to remember, the Turks were Germanic Europe's original enemy, from 1500s till 1720s or so, when the ottomans got weak and the French started to get really strong and rapey/pillagey/conquery)

So the swiss have never been neutral until the modern era (post napoleon), they just were too loosely politically confederated to fight as a national body; the just sent troops out at the cantonal level to whomever could pay them. (Which makes it kinda freakin' ridiculous they wont give gephard ammo to the UA army; they've been the weapons in the hands of european powers since phalanxes of pikemen were a thing)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Moving on to the modern manifestation of the swiss state: after napoleon's collapse, the Swiss realized they needed to have a more federal structure and be stronger centrally or they were going to be either assimilated by the great powers whom they love to sneer at today.

They transformed Bern from the sleepy village it was to the limestone facaded very nice city it is today, created some Federal institutions, and a national army. This is when the swiss myth of their miinute man comes from, and why swiss kept their guns at home. In places in switzerland that are very geographically remote in the era before telegraphs and phones, it was impractical for mobilized men to have to go to an arsenal to get kitted out and then to the depot, so they just tried to shave time off mobilization by letting the guns be kept at home. This has been grabbed onto by the SVP and others in the Swiss Right as this cowboy style freedom fighter every bit as ridiculous as the Texas "armed society is polite society" schtick the American Republicans have. Its origins are saving time mobilizing in the event of invasion.

Anyway i thought i'd go on about how the Swiss economic boom was built on the backs of foreigners who came into the country after ww2, and the very foreigners the SVP assholes want to keep are the same who helped switzerland grow from a poor rural backwater, net-exporter of people to a world class highly successful country today where specialists and the highly skilled/educated from around the world have gone to set up their businesses and bring their expertise. Not to mention a LOT of US Marshal Plan capital went thru swiss banks, and left their fees. Some also like to point out a lot of holocaust assets ended up in swiss vaults and were never claimed; while that's undoubtedly true it was a comparative drop in the bucket and, to be fair, not something i think is fair to hold against them at this point.

tl;dr: the SVP are assholes pushing a racist, xenophobic, short-sighted and stupid agenda in the name of patriotism and traditionalism, which doesnt hold up to historical scrutiny at all, and theyre hurting themselves with their policies in very similar ways to how trumpism damages the US. that is all.

Here's an actual SVP political poster. This is recent, i remember seeing them in 2010-3.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Musk labels CBC "69% Government-funded" as more news outlets quit Twitter

CBC stops posting on Twitter, says "our journalism is independent."
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Musk labels CBC "69% Government-funded" as more news outlets quit Twitter

CBC stops posting on Twitter, says "our journalism is independent."


He's a farking child.

Alternatively, bless his heart, he just tries so hard.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: 4 US citizens, 3 Russian nationals charged with conducting 'multi-year foreign malign influence campaign' in US.
Four U.S. citizens and three Russian nationals were charged by a federal grand jury in Florida for allegedly working on behalf of the Russian government to "conduct a multi-year foreign malign influence campaign in the United States," the U.S. Justice Department reported on April 18.


So when are Hannity, Ingraham, Carlson, and the dozen or so Congresspersons being arrested for the same reasons?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Donate before April 17 for a special Easter egg: https://preview.mailerlite.io/emails/webview/36519/84888000730761164

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Mr. skaw
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now there's a fantastic reason for 420 two day celebrations each year.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holy 💩
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: RobSeace: Musk labels CBC "69% Government-funded" as more news outlets quit Twitter

CBC stops posting on Twitter, says "our journalism is independent."

He's a farking child.

Alternatively, bless his heart, he just tries so hard.

And on the topic of Cruz:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: RobSeace: Musk labels CBC "69% Government-funded" as more news outlets quit Twitter

CBC stops posting on Twitter, says "our journalism is independent."

He's a farking child.

Alternatively, bless his heart, he just tries so hard.

thats a fantastic image.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"blunt warning" in the #420 thread.  Not sure if I saw what subby did there.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Don't forget the more common issue: when each reporting party has a slightly different interpretation of what counts as a destroyed vehicle and what counts as an APC/IFV.

Figuring out WW2 equipment losses can be infuriating for this exact reason and there are still some questions about how many of each tank, plane and ship were destroyed from each major belligerent to this very day.


That's not the issue here. The spreadsheet math, and my entry procedure, together, are designed to catch errors. Here's how:

Fark user imageView Full Size


- The cumulative totals for the given day are manually-entered in the "2/24/22 thru mm/dd/yy XXX Days" column (shown above as the light blue background seventh column).

- This column increments, daily, with the prior day(s) cumulative totals kept, to the left (and hidden from view).

- To the right side of the image, the last seven current-day totals are calculated by Excel., by subtracting the current day cumulative totals from the prior day cumulative totals.

- Since prior day cumulative totals "are what they are" they therefore "drive" the single-day totals.

- In the above, the calculated number is 21.

- As part of the input process, I manually compare the calculated daily number with the daily number that shows up on the original report. In this case, it was 21 -vs- 12.

- Therefore EITHER the original report cumulative number of 7,110 is wrong, OR the original report daily number of 12 is wrong. Has to be one or the other. Historically, in all but (IIRC) two cases, it was the daily number that appears to have been wrong. The errors were either a "transpo" (transposition of digits, i.e.: 12, 21) or simply an input typo of some sort (as yesterday's error of 1 seems to have been).

- It is possible that they miscounted and the cumulative total is incorrect. In that case, they will either issue a correction (as happened in both of the exceptions I mentioned) or tomorrow's cumulative number will mysteriously DECREASE by a net change of 9 (transpos are always a multiple of 9).*

*/The hair-tearing part of bookkeeping is when you have compound errors, such as a transposition error (say 9786 -vs- 9876) along with an input error (original document says 9785; input says 9786). So the total error from the original document is 9785 - 9876 = (91). But the transpo is 9786 - 9876 = (90), and the input error is (1). The problem is that, literally, a penny error on a set of books can be a compound error that is hiding a $9,000,000.00 transposition and a $9,000,000.01 billing error (or embezzlement). You simply can't ignore it. and say "Oh, it's only a penny."
 
TheDavil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
fasahd:

Wouldn't it be fun if aliens invaded and ONLY attacked the Swiss, knowing full-well that we're a grudgy enough species that there would be a whole lot of 'well, we'd like to help, but we are trying to maintain a state of neutrality as far as intergalactic, country-specific invasions go... '? Man, that would be fantastic :D
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Germany should donate the ammo accidentally
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fasahd: "Anyone who wants to be neutral in such a criminal war of aggression is indirectly beneficial to the Russian aggressor," Scholz added.


At least he's all in after almost a year of waffling on the matter.

I just hope that Hungary and other authoritarian-currently-in-charge regimes don't continue to use crap like 'oh but think of the cost' arguments completely ignoring the long-term costs of saying that any country can take whatever land it wants from its neighbors.

Apathy and inertia are difficult to overcome
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: RobSeace: Musk labels CBC "69% Government-funded" as more news outlets quit Twitter

CBC stops posting on Twitter, says "our journalism is independent."

He's a farking child.

Alternatively, bless his heart, he just tries so hard.


Fark user imageView Full Size


So... Hannibal Lector in the bottom left corner and Rodney Dangerfield in the top right?
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A Ukrainian drone commander said Russian troops would sit around and get shot at the start of the war, but have learned from their mistakes
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: bertor_vidas: RobSeace: Musk labels CBC "69% Government-funded" as more news outlets quit Twitter

CBC stops posting on Twitter, says "our journalism is independent."

He's a farking child.

Alternatively, bless his heart, he just tries so hard.

And on the topic of Cruz:


Also this, implicating him of collusion with Fox against dominion.Cruz side thread today?
https://www.nbcnews.com/media/fired-fox-news-producer-says-found-evidence-relevant-dominion-case-rcna80134?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Germany should donate the ammo accidentally


They could use the same storage techniques method as Poland uses with their tanks.

"We left a few crates of ammo right here on the border.  We only turned our back for a minute.  Maybe we shouldn't have left them in trucks with the keys in the ignition and the engines running"
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Germany should donate the ammo accidentally


Ve are Djörmanns. Ve dont make it ze accidents.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Patriot air defense systems from the USA, the Netherlands and Germany have arrived in Ukraine

This was reported by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk.

"Such anti-aircraft defense systems will allow protection against Russian cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles," he emphasized.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
South Korea's Yoon Opens Door for Possible Military Aid to Ukraine
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'It was scary': acts of resistance in Russian-occupied Kherson

Risky actions of Ukraine's secretive grassroots Yellow Ribbon movement recalled in Brussels exhibition
 
goodncold
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

here's the Ukraine now numbers:

The Armed Forces eliminated 620 invaders, 23 UAVs and 4 enemy tanks

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.04.23:
▪ personnel ‒ 183750 (+620)
▪ tanks ‒ 3665 (+4)
▪ armored vehicles ‒ 7110 (+12)
▪ artillery systems - 2819 (+9)
▪ RSZV - 538
▪ air defense means ‒ 285
▪ planes - 308
▪ helicopters - 293
▪ UAVs - 2376 (+23)
▪ cruise missiles - 911
▪ ships/boats ‒ 18
▪ vehicles and tankers - 5692 (+16)
▪ special equipment ‒ 330.


I wonder in the vehicles and tankers category they are counting that 2-wheeled tractor that has a couple drums of diesel that was hiat by a UAV?

Are they counting non-conventional vehicles in these counts?
It would be interesting for transport and tankers if they could estimate how many tons/liters of capacity was taken out of the logistics equation.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fasahd: And on the topic of Cruz:

Also this, implicating him of collusion with Fox against dominion.Cruz side thread today?
https://www.nbcnews.com/media/fired-fox-news-producer-says-found-evidence-relevant-dominion-case-rcna80134?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark


I don't know about collusion in that specific article.  The article says that he said Fox needs to make sure they have real evidence and not just allegations ... which they didn't bother to do

/suspects that the 'suitcases full of ballots' were standard ballot transfer cases
//some of which have extendable handles like a rolling suitcase
///
electionworks.comView Full Size

////our county uses hard cases with two locks and security seals
//also not thrilled about effectively defending that used car salesman looking weasel
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Possibly Significant Upcoming Dates for the non-regulars:

April 21st:  Next Ramstein Summit (when allied countries discuss what new toys to send them)

May or early June: when some Ukraine spokesperson they'd be ready to counter attack (so an attack in April, weather permitting?)

May 1st: "Day of Spring and Labor" (russian holiday; aka May Day; aka International Worker's Day; https://jordanrussiacenter.org/news/may-day-a-history/ )

May 4th: Star Wars Day.  Expect Zelinskyy to break out his x-wing tshirt, and maybe something with Mark Hamill: https://u24.gov.ua/dronation

May 9th: competition to land a Ukrainian marked drone in red square: https://mil.in.ua/en/news/competition-for-uavs-to-land-on-red-square-announced-in-ukraine/ (also the day that russia usually celebrates 'winning' the 'great patriotic war' with a parade in moscow, but parades may be on hold for security reasons / lack of tow vehicles for their tanks )

May 18th: Vyshyvanka (embroidered shirt) Day: https://kyivindependent.com/vyshyvanka-traditional-ukrainian-embroidered-shirt/
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A verbal slip by Russia's Vladimir Putin on a rare visit to occupied Ukraine suggested the trip happened days earlier and was kept secret
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fasahd: Switzerland does not allow Berlin to supply the Swiss ammunition it has to the Defense Forces of Ukraine

[...]

"Anyone who wants to be neutral in such a criminal war of aggression is indirectly beneficial to the Russian aggressor," Scholz added.


The spirit of Desmond Tutu lives on (and even Scholz appears to have received the email).
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Oneiros: At least he's all in after almost a year of waffling on the matter.


Yeah, you'd think the Belgians would be the ones doing that.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just realized that an average 30 y.o. in Ukraine (like myself) has spent one third of his or her life amid Russia's war.
And 20 year old soldiers fighting now were like fifth graders when Putin unleashed this all in 2014.
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 18, 2023
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harlee: bertor_vidas: RobSeace: Musk labels CBC "69% Government-funded" as more news outlets quit Twitter

CBC stops posting on Twitter, says "our journalism is independent."

He's a farking child.

Alternatively, bless his heart, he just tries so hard.

So... Hannibal Lector in the bottom left corner and Rodney Dangerfield in the top right?


I'd apologize to him but, he's never gotten any respect.  Let's replace Rodney Dangerfield with Volodymyr Zelensky.  Pre-war, the guy had some really funny moments in his career!  We could also put Zelensky in the lower left corner because he's turned into a no bullshiat, hard as nails war-time leader that no one should be betting against.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RobSeace: A Ukrainian drone commander said Russian troops would sit around and get shot at the start of the war, but have learned from their mistakes


I hope all of the talk of shell shortages on the Ukrainian side are because they are stockpiling for the massive, upcoming counteroffensive.
 
