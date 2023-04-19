 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   NASA satellite that is the weight of 10 emus will crash to Earth today and 'may land on person's head'. In related news, Brit tabloids have a weird measurement system (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How many nanosubbymoms is that?
 
trezac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Exactly how much does an emu weigh?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
DEVO - 11/15/2009 - "Space Junk"
Youtube BnXoBDvbqzo
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

trezac: Exactly how much does an emu weigh?


Well, if it's orbit...nothing.
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

trezac: Exactly how much does an emu weigh?


About 40 ducks.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thoughtful to have a picture of 5 emus for reference.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The metric system is not weird subby, for example there are 100 rabbits in an emu  and your mom is 100 emus.  It's all intuitive.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
....and Doug.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are we talking male or female emu weight? Based on the averages, there's a material difference, you know! GOD!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khatores: trezac: Exactly how much does an emu weigh?

About 40 ducks.


How much does a hemming weigh?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

khatores: trezac: Exactly how much does an emu weigh?

About 40 ducks.


75 hedgehogs
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
how many Fahrenheits is that?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xanadian: khatores: trezac: Exactly how much does an emu weigh?

About 40 ducks.

How much does a hemming weigh?


xanadian: khatores: trezac: Exactly how much does an emu weigh?

About 40 ducks.

How much does a hemming weigh?


The same a "The Old Man and the Sea"?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This guy is just trying to adopt the 'gag' used by that writer for the Jerusalem Post where he makes nonsense size comparisons in his size articles. It was amusing originally, but he's beaten that horse to death, continued to beat it in death, and is slowly beating it into glue.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

trezac: Exactly how much does an emu weigh?


About 3.5 corgis.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope it falls on the head of whoever decided Fark mobile needed pop-up ads with auto-expand and 4 clicks to close. I hope all the falling satellite routinely smash into your stupid, greedy, emu-ass-licking, face.

Have a great Wednesday, everyone!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xanadian: ....and Doug.


One of the worst ad campains ever developed. It's not so much the acting, but the jingle at the end where they have to say the companies name like 3 or 4 times in a row. The commercials are on so much that I keep my remote close by and as soon as I hear "Limu" I hit the mute button until the next commercial starts.

If anything the ad worked, here we are talking about it. But at least I didn't mention the company name.

The older ones were better..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
EMUS ... IN ... SPAAAACE!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

trezac: Exactly how much does an emu weigh?


Article says the satellite weighs 300kg, so...

300 / 10 = 30kg

Honestly, I figured an emu would weigh more than that. But I also figured I'd never discover the weight of an emu based on the weight of a satellite but here we are.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Any one remember when Skylab was to come crashing down? I was in 8th grade and it was all our "Earth Science" class would talk about.

"I hope it falls on Mr Ruck's head"   Was one response. Mr Ruck was our school principle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
