(Twitter)   Screaming baby on a plane triggers screaming baby on a plane (NSFW language)
43
    More: Dumbass, shot  
posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2023 at 7:35 PM



43 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he's not wrong....
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the twit didn't get the memo that Elmo is in charge of twitland.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the guy filming
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never heard of this person, but "I love Jews, Please don't close my accounts" and the "certain communities..."  comment are such obvious red flags I'm thinking this is a parody account?

/Not to mention they're basically saying "they were asking for it".
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on a 12 hour flight to London and had a screaming toddler running up and down the aisles for over half of it. At one point I began hoping the plane would crash just so I could get some rest.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On both sides here.  I can't stand to hear a child crying uncontrollably.  And I know that baby ears don't always respond well to airplanes.  However, there are things parents can do to ease the situation-- something to suck on (for the baby), making sure the baby is asleep (adjusting naptimes, maybe.  I have been known to slip a little benedryl into the beverage...) and being prepared to entertain the tot.  But sometimes that can't be helped, and you have a meltdown.  In this case there were 2 babies having meltdowns.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it comes to children, the loudest, rudest, and generally most annoying are the children of middle class white people who think every little thing Dylen and Dakota do is the most precious thing ever, and any sort of correction and punishment is a stifling their creativity.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: he's not wrong....


Not opening a video on the Twatters. Both the account name and the tweet preview contain an "I'm not racist, but ..."

/ kids on planes are not fun but they don't want to be there either
// don't get mad, make silly faces at them
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not again 5: On both sides here.  I can't stand to hear a child crying uncontrollably.  And I know that baby ears don't always respond well to airplanes.  However, there are things parents can do to ease the situation-- something to suck on (for the baby), making sure the baby is asleep (adjusting naptimes, maybe.  I have been known to slip a little benedryl into the beverage...) and being prepared to entertain the tot.  But sometimes that can't be helped, and you have a meltdown.  In this case there were 2 babies having meltdowns.


I understand that flying with a baby is sometimes unavoidable.and a certain level of understanding is needed for those who can't control themselves.  Yes, it's uncomfortable, annoying, and a little sad to hear the l'il bastards scream their heads off, but sometimes you gotta suck it up.

I don't have kids, and when I was little my parents stayed home instead of taking me places I couldn't handle, but that's just me.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a thimble full of whisky helps the baby go to sleep, helps the baby go to sleep, helps the baby go to sleep.

Just a thimble full of whisky helps the baby go to sleep, and then have a delightful day.

//the world according to my grandma
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Noise canceling headphones.
2. Benadryl.
3. Being polite to the flight crew.

I've never had a poor in-flight experience.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: Just a thimble full of whisky helps the baby go to sleep, helps the baby go to sleep, helps the baby go to sleep.

Just a thimble full of whisky helps the baby go to sleep, and then have a delightful day.

//the world according to my grandma


Sugar cube tied in a silk hanky, dunked in whiskey.  A sugar titty is what my forbears called it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry if this deviates from the fark groupthink but I side with the guy.

If the shrieks of some ear-splitting Screech Goblin are even louder than the JET ENGINES that are only a few feet away, then the brat is just too damned loud.

Being trapped in a metal tube with such a nightmare for hours would drive anyone to madness.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You want me to scream?  I'll farking scream!"
 
ThunderPelvis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not as if headphones don't exist. If the kid was kicking his f*cking seat I'd be cheering him on, but in the age of in-flight entertainment and astonishingly high-quality headphones, this guy just looks like a giant-ass titty baby.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big baby is a lot more annoying than the little baby.
 
all_I_have_is_Fark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I was on a 12 hour flight to London and had a screaming toddler running up and down the aisles for over half of it. At one point I began hoping the plane would crash just so I could get some rest.


I was on a flight like that. The parents didn't give a shiat, just let him run and scream. Then we hit turbulence and he bounced off the ceiling.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: 1. Noise canceling headphones.
2. Benadryl.
3. Being polite to the flight crew.

I've never had a poor in-flight experience.


The guy said that he was wearing headphones and yet the Screeching Flesh Loaf still was impossible to block out.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Babies cry.  It's how they communicate.

When you feel that screaming is terrible but then scream at three flight attendants that it's ok to scream the same way as a baby, you've failed into adulthood.  No-fly list is the best way to go for this gentleman.  I assume he's terrible at coping most other things, too.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Sorry if this deviates from the fark groupthink but I side with the guy.

If the shrieks of some ear-splitting Screech Goblin are even louder than the JET ENGINES that are only a few feet away, then the brat is just too damned loud.

Being trapped in a metal tube with such a nightmare for hours would drive anyone to madness.


i don't like babies either. they are gross, loud and annoying. leave them at home with some food or something
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

all_I_have_is_Fark: Harry Wagstaff: I was on a 12 hour flight to London and had a screaming toddler running up and down the aisles for over half of it. At one point I began hoping the plane would crash just so I could get some rest.

I was on a flight like that. The parents didn't give a shiat, just let him run and scream. Then we hit turbulence and he bounced off the ceiling.


These parents pulled the not speaking English card when confronted by the crew.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, my favorite flavor of Fark thread emerges. The one where you discover that this place is stacked to the brim with single, middle-aged men.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewsclues: Ah yes, my favorite flavor of Fark thread emerges. The one where you discover that this place is stacked to the brim with single, middle-aged men.


They were smart enough to resist the MARRY AND REPRODUCE mindfark that society keeps trying to impose on everyone.
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the passenger was then comped a free stay in the airline hospitality lounge, which did not soothe matters.
22 Jump Street - Captain Dickson goes nuts at buffet
Youtube NPjAwYtm-h8
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: 1. Noise canceling headphones.
2. Benadryl.
3. Being polite to the flight crew.

I've never had a poor in-flight experience.


Exactly.  This isn't rocket science.  And you know what, flying is a miserable experience in general.  Suck it up and get over yourself, you are flying in a plane and will get to your destination in hours, not days.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: baronbloodbath: 1. Noise canceling headphones.
2. Benadryl.
3. Being polite to the flight crew.

I've never had a poor in-flight experience.

The guy said that he was wearing headphones and yet the Screeching Flesh Loaf still was impossible to block out.

[media.tenor.com image 498x273]


Seeing as how no one in the vicinity appears to be on the guy's side, I'm disinclined to take anything he says at face value. He's the only one losing his shiat because he's damaged, not because a baby made him do it.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than $80, great battery life, decent noise cancelling with a good transparency option. So much less stressful than losing your shiat on a flight, which has never ended well.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/pic is link
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're young enjoy to cry you're not old enough to fly.
 
alywa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seriously.  Noise cancelling headphones.  Buy a drink.  Relax.

Babies cry... sometimes it sucks and there is little a parent can do about it.  An annoying brat running up and down the aisle is one thing, but ear pain / pressure / confinement can be a horrible experience for babies.  

I tried to minimize flying when our kids were small partly due to this, but it can be unavoidable at times.

/Very happy to have teenagers now
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I recognize the difference between a cry of real distress and a cry of "I'm not getting what I want."  And the children who are rewarded for the latter will do it again and again... and will do it for 40 minutes if they know they can manipulate their parents with it.

And when they grow up, they'll continue to do it, except they'll use phrases like "if that were a black baby..."  (I was with him until that moment.)

Give the brat what it wants, preferably something laced with Xanax.

He's kinda big.  Better make it two.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/for both of them
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A baby can't consciously perform the Valsalva maneuver to equalize pressure in their ears. This guy CAN control his screaming, and is choosing not to. Yeah, it's irritating. But this isn't "kids running around the plane uncontrolled". If parents could "control" their baby's screaming, there would be fewer divorces and shaken babies. But they can't. Chalk it up to a life experience and move on. I know this won't be a popular point of view here. I never flew with my son when he was a baby. I didn't even take him to restaurants because I knew I couldn't control him if he wanted to start crying. Sometimes you don't get to choose when you have to travel.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Sorry if this deviates from the fark groupthink but I side with the guy.

If the shrieks of some ear-splitting Screech Goblin are even louder than the JET ENGINES that are only a few feet away, then the brat is just too damned loud.

Being trapped in a metal tube with such a nightmare for hours would drive anyone to madness.


What plane have you been on that subjected you to jet engine noises?
Every plane I've ever been on just has a consistent humming sound. (and I've been on some long ass flights - New England to NZ twice, New England to Beijing....)
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll tell you what's worse than a screaming baby. Sitting near the bathroom and someone drops a deuce at the beginning of the flight. There are no smell cancelling nosephones for that.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ThunderPelvis: It's not as if headphones don't exist. If the kid was kicking his f*cking seat I'd be cheering him on, but in the age of in-flight entertainment and astonishingly high-quality headphones, this guy just looks like a giant-ass titty baby.


My biggest meltdown was on a 15 hour flight from Beijing, a 4-year-old girl banged the back of my seat playing video games that was in the back of my headrest. I lasted 9 hours going back and forth with her mother who could have cared less. Couldn't get another seat so I locked myself in the bathroom for almost the rest of the flight.
/bad heartache times
 
chascarrillo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bughunter: I recognize the difference between a cry of real distress and a cry of "I'm not getting what I want."  And the children who are rewarded for the latter will do it again and again... and will do it for 40 minutes if they know they can manipulate their parents with it.

And when they grow up, they'll continue to do it, except they'll use phrases like "if that were a black baby..."  (I was with him until that moment.)


I see you also recognize the behavior of babies to make a poo and smile when they proudly show everyone the result of their labor.
 
debug
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who the F travels on a plane or any other form of mass transit without some kind of ear plugs or noise canceling headphones?  Why would you subject yourself to that?
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I'll tell you what's worse than a screaming baby. Sitting near the bathroom and someone drops a deuce at the beginning of the flight. There are no smell cancelling nosephones for that.


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'The Man' ft. Will Forte | I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube HkOguZfNJUo
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not judging
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

alywa: Seriously.  Noise cancelling headphones.  Buy a drink.  Relax.

Babies cry... sometimes it sucks and there is little a parent can do about it.  An annoying brat running up and down the aisle is one thing, but ear pain / pressure / confinement can be a horrible experience for babies.  

I tried to minimize flying when our kids were small partly due to this, but it can be unavoidable at times.

/Very happy to have teenagers now


And to add to this....if a baby or toddler is crying uncontrollably, 9 times out of 10 the parents are the ones least enjoying it. Not much worse than not being able to soothe a child.

We're lucky in that all our extended family lives within a 4 hour drive-time. Youngest is six and will likely get his first flight experience later this year.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I agree, I firmly believe that babies shouldn't fly. They have enough trouble even bouncing without assistance.
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
