 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Psychology Today)   How recent demographic forces created the Solo Generation. A bunch of people who like the worst "Star Wars" movie?   (psychologytoday.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, United States, France, Demography, Refugee, China, Family, India, Old age  
•       •       •

718 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2023 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least I watched Solo until the end. I don't think I ever made it through Episode II.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solo is better than the prequels and at least a couple of the sequels.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd watch Solo on repeat for days before I gave any one of the last three trilogy movies even 5 minutes of time.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst ST movie is inarguably AofC. The second worst is Rise of Skywalker.

Solo isn't great or remotely necessary but it's fun.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Solo movie has its moments. I quite enjoyed Emilia Clark's and Woody Harrelson's performances, for instance.

Yeah...it had problems. But, it wasn't the Christmas Special. Or those Ewok shorts from the 80's.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solo isn't the worst Star Wars movie. It's not even in the top three.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Solo movie is good enough.  A Star Wars spinoff with the Emfys Nest and Crimson Dawn groups and Woody Harrelson's gang and the Empire (basically everything except the focus on Solo/Chewbacca/Lando as main characters) could also have been great.

But I agree with everyone else that people aren't getting married anymore because Clones failed to meet our expectations.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Solo was a good origin story.  I think it's criminal that we didn't get a Lando movie.  Donald Glover absolutely crushed it.  And that film led to one of the greatest memes ever, regarding ownership of the Falcon.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Solo isn't the worst Star Wars movie. It's not even in the top three.


I don't follow, there are only three Star Wars movies to begin with.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

All metaphors for whoopie in an article about demographic forces.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow, so many nerds. ;)
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I apologized after taking my wife and son to see it in the theater but my wife enjoyed it and it has grown on me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I could've sworn they used the plot from the 1977 film with one of the later ones. I don't know the name of it, I don't keep up.

Major plot line: Fine the plans to the death star, destroy it before the bad guys blow something up with it

Minor plot line: One of the good guys dies...(Obi in the first one, Han in the later one)
                       New Jedi learning their trade  (Luke in the first one, the girl, in the later one)


and so on...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Solo was nice in that not once did I have to listen someone prattle on about The Force.  As soon as the word "midichlorians" was uttered I never wanted to hear about it again.
 
roddack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Solo is not the worst Star Wars Movie or did you forget about the stupidity of Rise of Skywalker and that stupid farking dagger scene
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kinect Star Wars "I'm Han Solo" Dancing
Youtube lg_FoEy8T_A
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: I could've sworn they used the plot from the 1977 film with one of the later ones. I don't know the name of it, I don't keep up.

Major plot line: Fine the plans to the death star, destroy it before the bad guys blow something up with it

Minor plot line: One of the good guys dies...(Obi in the first one, Han in the later one)
                       New Jedi learning their trade  (Luke in the first one, the girl, in the later one)


and so on...


The Force Awakens.

Honestly it wasn't that bad. It hit the notes of the original with a new cast of characters. It was like a palette cleanser of the prequels.

And then we got "The Last Jedi" and it all went to hell.

/ Solo was pretty underrated
// Rogue One gets way to much credit
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thingster: indylaw: Solo isn't the worst Star Wars movie. It's not even in the top three.

I don't follow, there are only three Star Wars movies to begin with.


You may want to sit down
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cfreak: Honestly it wasn't that bad.


It held my interest long enough for me to watch it and I have a very short attention span these days.

If anything, the effects were better than the original. Technology today is more advanced.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The worst three Star Wars movies:

1. Attack of the Clones: The only Star Wars movie that is truly unwatchable
2. The Last Jedi: "Subverts expectations" due to the fact that Ryan Johnson still gets work after this cinematic abortion. Pure dreck.
3. Rise of Skywalker: No comment necessary

No, Solo wasn't fantastic, but it doesn't even come close to the levels of abject failure that are the worst three.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Even 8 year old me thought "what in the actual fark is this unholy abortion of a festering turd?"
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No, subby, because then they'd be called the Rogue One Generation.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.