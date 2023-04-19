 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   Township official who stole money to buy drum set, popcorn cart, snow cone machine, wildebeest, owls, and hot tub sentenced to 5 years, reselling a wildebeest   (nbc4i.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's not gnus it's Fark
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fake Gnus

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can buy a wildebeest on an online auction site?

The internet is truly a miracle.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$340,000 In misappropriation? That's enough to buy a city block in Cleveland.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I thought all the purchases were legitimate except the popcorn machine. Who the fark buys a popcorn machine?
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Man, if buying a wildebeest with public funds is wrong, I don't want to be right.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wish they gave more details on the drumset.

/drummer
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

optikeye: Fake Gnus

[i.redd.it image 850x678]


Flanders And Swann - The Gnu Song
Youtube YqgPyqyh4X4
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did he just move into his first apartment and not realize he has utility bills due in a a few weeks?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: I wish they gave more details on the drumset.

/drummer


What do you call a drummer that tries to write lyrics for the band?

Unemployed
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: $340,000 In misappropriation? That's enough to buy a city block in Cleveland.


Vinton County is super poor, that's a ton of money for them. Second poorest County in Ohio with a per capita income of under $17k.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Ohio_locations_by_per_capita_income
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gym Jordan wants you to know that Ohio New York is THE festering swamp of crime and corruption.

/Way. To. Go. Ohio.
//Five hot tubs? That's a lot of time traveling.
///As we watch the gazebos gracefully bound across the undulating savannas of Ohio.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wildebeest, or Wontdebeest?
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Obituary Birthday: I wish they gave more details on the drumset.

/drummer

What do you call a drummer that tries to write lyrics for the band?

Unemployed


What do you call a drummer without a girlfriend?

Homeless.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MrBallou: You can buy a wildebeest on an online auction site?

The internet is truly a miracle.


You have to be really careful in the second hand wildebeest market though.
 
