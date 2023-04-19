 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   Smarmy tiki torch carrying dicks in Charlottesville have been charged with "burning an object with the intent of intimidating a person or group of people". Jews will not replace them at their trials   (wtop.com) divider line
44
    More: Followup, Law, University of Virginia, Copyright, Associated Press, Social group, Crime, Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney, Murder  
•       •       •

804 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Apr 2023 at 8:30 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"felony charges"

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Thanks, subby, for brightening everyone's day.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Six years. And the article barely touches on the fact. When fascism is last night, the indictments are only six years away.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It feels like ancient history.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And they'll be harshly judged by a jury of their cousins.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: And they'll be harshly judged by a jury of their cousins.


Can a spouse really be on a jury?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know what? Lock em up with Trump
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we'll start hearing about how they were just tourists who had lost their way and needed torches to see. The whole Jew thing was just because before the tour started an unannounced bus from the local Yeshiva had arrived and several dozen students had tried, unsuccessfully, to claim spots on the tour that had already been claimed.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh noes.

That's a darned shame.

But, anyway, where were we? We should pack them up a care package?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Uh oh. I hope the mosquitoes in our neighborhood don't lawyer up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Between practicing and simply born in the ethnicity we're about 2.4% of the population.

Yes, I know the stereotype is that we work really hard, but I don't see so few of us replacing the Whites.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Very fine people on both sides according to a very stable genius.
 
scanman61
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Between practicing and simply born in the ethnicity we're about 2.4% of the population.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkingIceHole: [Fark user image image 465x638]


Every time I see that picture with the douche in the white shirt, I very badly want to see a baseball bat hitting him square in the face.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That seems like an oddly specific charge.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: "felony charges"

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Thanks, subby, for brightening everyone's day.


celebrating many years of marriage today...I will ride your coat tails here Doc if i may and echo the thanks to subs.  smiling anyway, but it's extra bright! goofy smiles kind of soften my triple bogie looks...
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So a bunch of tiki torches carrying flaming dicks in Charlottesville...
 
scanman61
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: That seems like an oddly specific charge.


How would you write an anti cross burning law that the Klan couldn't skate around by swapping in new objects to burn?
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know, if the actual crime is "burning an object with the intent of intimidating a person or group of people" we could get a lot of people thrown in jail for smoking cigarettes.  After all, wasn't the point of smoking to make you look cool or tough and intimidate people?
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: That seems like an oddly specific charge.


Sounds like it was put in place to make it illegal to use burning crosses to intimidate people, but the writers used very broad language so that someone couldn't burn a "T", or  "diagonal X" or a "it's not really a burning cross, it's just a vertical board with a horizontal board mounted perpendicular 60% of the way up that happens to be on fire, does it look like a cross to you? We haven't noticed".
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: FarkingIceHole: [Fark user image image 465x638]

Every time I see that picture with the douche in the white shirt, I very badly want to see a baseball bat hitting him square in the face.


He's as hiatler-looking as possible to achieve short of actually growing a toothbrush mustache and donning Hugo Boss.  And I suspect it wasn't even a conscious choice.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Between practicing and simply born in the ethnicity we're about 2.4% of the population.

Yes, I know the stereotype is that we work really hard, but I don't see so few of us replacing the Whites.


You're trying to apply reason.
Hate doesn't reason.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Between practicing and simply born in the ethnicity we're about 2.4% of the population.

Yes, I know the stereotype is that we work really hard, but I don't see so few of us replacing the Whites.


That's a worldwide (nationwide?) figure.

Charlottesville appears* to be 0% Jewish (and the Commonwealth as a whole is just 0.3% Jewish - although according to this map, there are between 1,000-5,000 Jews in C-ville, which has 45,000 people; that lower bound would be 2.2%).

Either way that strikes me as odd, since the antebellum South had a bunch of Jewish communities (IIRC, the oldest surviving synagogue in the country in in Alexandria). It's almost like something's happened in the South over the last... let's say 100 years, to "drive out" the Jewish population.

// who's been replacing whom?
* fark hates this link: https://www.bestplaces.net/religion/city/virginia/charlottesville
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't think most people understand just how bloody Charlotesville race riots were.

These scumbags need to be buried under a prison. Not join a white nationalist prison gang.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why the hell did it take 5+ years to charge them with Felonies?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not their fault. They were all going for a group walk, and the organizer was British. He said "we want to be safe mates, so bring your torches." The rest of them, being American, simply misunderstood that he meant flash lights. The real tragedy is when the organizer forgot his cigarettes and told the group he wanted to find some and smoke them. Boy, where their faces red when they learned what that slang word actually meant.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Between practicing and simply born in the ethnicity we're about 2.4% of the population.

Yes, I know the stereotype is that we work really hard, but I don't see so few of us replacing the Whites.


Some white people are easier to replace than others. Like no one could replace Phillip Seymour Hoffman. But for every white guy in that protest...


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: NathanAllen: Between practicing and simply born in the ethnicity we're about 2.4% of the population.

Yes, I know the stereotype is that we work really hard, but I don't see so few of us replacing the Whites.

That's a worldwide (nationwide?) figure.

Charlottesville appears* to be 0% Jewish (and the Commonwealth as a whole is just 0.3% Jewish - although according to this map, there are between 1,000-5,000 Jews in C-ville, which has 45,000 people; that lower bound would be 2.2%).

Either way that strikes me as odd, since the antebellum South had a bunch of Jewish communities (IIRC, the oldest surviving synagogue in the country in in Alexandria). It's almost like something's happened in the South over the last... let's say 100 years, to "drive out" the Jewish population.

// who's been replacing whom?
* fark hates this link: https://www.bestplaces.net/religion/city/virginia/charlottesville


You think a town with a large and well regarded University has no Jewish people in it?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scanman61: Creepy Lurker Guy: That seems like an oddly specific charge.

How would you write an anti cross burning law that the Klan couldn't skate around by swapping in new objects to burn?


R.A.V. v St. Paul

https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/505/377/
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: Chief Superintendent Lookout: FarkingIceHole: [Fark user image image 465x638]

Every time I see that picture with the douche in the white shirt, I very badly want to see a baseball bat hitting him square in the face.

He's as hiatler-looking as possible to achieve short of actually growing a toothbrush mustache and donning Hugo Boss.  And I suspect it wasn't even a conscious choice.


The guy just to his right offed himself a few months ago.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whaddabunchaf***inggoofs.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: DoctorCal: "felony charges"

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Thanks, subby, for brightening everyone's day.

celebrating many years of marriage today...I will ride your coat tails here Doc if i may and echo the thanks to subs.  smiling anyway, but it's extra bright! goofy smiles kind of soften my triple bogie looks...


Mazel tov!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hereinNC: Why the hell did it take 5+ years to charge them with Felonies?


economic anxiety.
 
JustinCase
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to the guy driving the car that ran over and killed a young female protester? Please, he's already in prison, right?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Dr Dreidel: NathanAllen: Between practicing and simply born in the ethnicity we're about 2.4% of the population.

Yes, I know the stereotype is that we work really hard, but I don't see so few of us replacing the Whites.

That's a worldwide (nationwide?) figure.

Charlottesville appears* to be 0% Jewish (and the Commonwealth as a whole is just 0.3% Jewish - although according to this map, there are between 1,000-5,000 Jews in C-ville, which has 45,000 people; that lower bound would be 2.2%).

Either way that strikes me as odd, since the antebellum South had a bunch of Jewish communities (IIRC, the oldest surviving synagogue in the country in in Alexandria). It's almost like something's happened in the South over the last... let's say 100 years, to "drive out" the Jewish population.

// who's been replacing whom?
* fark hates this link: https://www.bestplaces.net/religion/city/virginia/charlottesville

You think a town with a large and well regarded University has no Jewish people in it?


No, but it could easily be a statistical 0 - I provided the link because that kind of assertion should have evidentiary backup. (Also, they may be counting students based on their parents' home addresses.)

// having known Jewish people in/from Charlottesville, I do not presume there actually 0 Jews there
 
Rent Party
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: NathanAllen: Between practicing and simply born in the ethnicity we're about 2.4% of the population.

Yes, I know the stereotype is that we work really hard, but I don't see so few of us replacing the Whites.

That's a worldwide (nationwide?) figure.

Charlottesville appears* to be 0% Jewish (and the Commonwealth as a whole is just 0.3% Jewish - although according to this map, there are between 1,000-5,000 Jews in C-ville, which has 45,000 people; that lower bound would be 2.2%).

Either way that strikes me as odd, since the antebellum South had a bunch of Jewish communities (IIRC, the oldest surviving synagogue in the country in in Alexandria). It's almost like something's happened in the South over the last... let's say 100 years, to "drive out" the Jewish population.

// who's been replacing whom?
* fark hates this link: https://www.bestplaces.net/religion/city/virginia/charlottesville


Grant forced all Jewish people out of the war zone.   It pissed a lot of people off and Lincoln had to rescind the order.

That was more complex than outright antisemitism, though.   Grant's father had brought one of his partners with him to visist Sam, looking for preferential  contracts with the army.   Grant was already dealing with being forced to accept gold for confiscated cotton, which ended up right back in the hands of the confederates.   He wanted to accept Union script exclusively but the administration wouldnt let him.   So he issued the exusion error in a rare moment of anger.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scanman61: Creepy Lurker Guy: That seems like an oddly specific charge.

How would you write an anti cross burning law that the Klan couldn't skate around by swapping in new objects to burn?


Kind of a very nuanced issued, since it is ok to burn the American flag, I wonder if these trashers would have been fine if they were burning the State of Israel flag instead of tiki torches.
 
TXprof [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Eightballjacket: Dr Dreidel: NathanAllen: Between practicing and simply born in the ethnicity we're about 2.4% of the population.

Yes, I know the stereotype is that we work really hard, but I don't see so few of us replacing the Whites.

That's a worldwide (nationwide?) figure.

Charlottesville appears* to be 0% Jewish (and the Commonwealth as a whole is just 0.3% Jewish - although according to this map, there are between 1,000-5,000 Jews in C-ville, which has 45,000 people; that lower bound would be 2.2%).

Either way that strikes me as odd, since the antebellum South had a bunch of Jewish communities (IIRC, the oldest surviving synagogue in the country in in Alexandria). It's almost like something's happened in the South over the last... let's say 100 years, to "drive out" the Jewish population.

// who's been replacing whom?
* fark hates this link: https://www.bestplaces.net/religion/city/virginia/charlottesville

You think a town with a large and well regarded University has no Jewish people in it?

No, but it could easily be a statistical 0 - I provided the link because that kind of assertion should have evidentiary backup. (Also, they may be counting students based on their parents' home addresses.)

// having known Jewish people in/from Charlottesville, I do not presume there actually 0 Jews there


A quick search show at least two synagogues in Charlottesville.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: TWX: Chief Superintendent Lookout: FarkingIceHole: [Fark user image image 465x638]

Every time I see that picture with the douche in the white shirt, I very badly want to see a baseball bat hitting him square in the face.

He's as hiatler-looking as possible to achieve short of actually growing a toothbrush mustache and donning Hugo Boss.  And I suspect it wasn't even a conscious choice.

The guy just to his right offed himself a few months ago.


I love a happy ending!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

August11: Six years. And the article barely touches on the fact. When fascism is last night, the indictments are only six years away.


Charlottesville has a very Cavalier attitude.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: TWX: Chief Superintendent Lookout: FarkingIceHole: [Fark user image image 465x638]

Every time I see that picture with the douche in the white shirt, I very badly want to see a baseball bat hitting him square in the face.

He's as hiatler-looking as possible to achieve short of actually growing a toothbrush mustache and donning Hugo Boss.  And I suspect it wasn't even a conscious choice.

The guy just to his right offed himself a few months ago.


Good career move.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like they dusted off some old Anti-klan/cross Burning law and used it appropriately.   My only question is why did it take so long?   Apparenlty this law has a nice long statute of  limitations as well.

Expect VA's current AG to denounce this indictment and try to interfere in the case however.   He's a Trumpist toolshed
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JustinCase: Whatever happened to the guy driving the car that ran over and killed a young female protester? Please, he's already in prison, right?


Yep. Serving life + 400 years in state, also took a plea on Federal charges to get life instead of death.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.