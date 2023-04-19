 Skip to content
(Komo)   Just in time for 4/20, here is a list of the kindest cities in the US   (komonews.com) divider line
Do you even grift bro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NYC that low when you can buy CA weed in every bodega and smoke it on the sidewalk seems pretty... odd
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn, 40th. I love getting high in Seattle lol.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The best thing to do when high is to go to a neighborhood with lots of good food and order an appetizer at tons of restaurants in a row. It's like your own tasting experience.
 
cmb53208
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rockford is in a state that has legal weed, and it's still one of the worst places to get high. Sweet Jesus how did they manage to fark that up??
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

