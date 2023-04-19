 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABL13 Houston)   Two cheerleaders accidentally try to get into your car in a Texas grocery store parking lot. Do you: 1) accept their apology and laugh it off? or 2) pull a gun and shoot at them, sending one to the ICU?   (abc13.com) divider line
14
    More: Murica, Facebook, Parking, Closed-circuit television, Competition, Cheerleading, Woman, Twitter, Blood  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2023 at 7:30 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Pornhub version of this story has a happier ending.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sgygus: The Pornhub version of this story has a happier ending.


They fix the cable?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
3)  Pull out your "gun" and make more cheerleaders
 
jennycom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Man, WTF is happening this week? I've seen a few insane stories like this, there was another one in NY state where a car pulled in the wrong driveway and the owner of the house shot at the car, murdering one of the occupants. Then there was that kid in the south who knocked on the wrong door looking for his little sister. What's going on?? I've always been vaguely supportive of gun rights, but I'm starting to reconsider my stance if these are the morons who are armed.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jennycom: Man, WTF is happening this week?


Even without those three similar stories, the last week saw crazy stories in the news each day as if a switch had flipped.  Everybody needs to calm down.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

433: jennycom: Man, WTF is happening this week?

Even without those three similar stories, the last week saw crazy stories in the news each day as if a switch had flipped.  Everybody needs to calm down.


I'm calm.

Calmer than you.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

433: jennycom: Man, WTF is happening this week?

Even without those three similar stories, the last week saw crazy stories in the news each day as if a switch had flipped.  Everybody needs to calm down.


We live on a busy intersection. And I know this is just more anecdote, but the amount of honking, cursing, and revving of engines is out of control.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Dear 'Letters to Guns & Ammo,'
I never thought it would happen to me, but, there I was..."
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So we are now at the point where you can't even make a simple mistake over the normal course of everyday life without possibly getting shot.

The old west wasn't even this bad.  There was that one incident with Doc Brown, but I believe that was resolved.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Texas. We will approach your car and shoot the cheerleaders inside because the constitution and freedom.
Also, we are terrified of unrestrained women
 
Cythraul
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I predict a lot of men now parking their vehicles in this area.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hah. You said Texas, so you gave the answer away.
 
Alphax
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who the fark is going to use 'I was afraid for my life' excuse for shooting cheerleaders?
 
SMB2811
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jennycom: Man, WTF is happening this week? I've seen a few insane stories like this, there was another one in NY state where a car pulled in the wrong driveway and the owner of the house shot at the car, murdering one of the occupants. Then there was that kid in the south who knocked on the wrong door looking for his little sister. What's going on?? I've always been vaguely supportive of gun rights, but I'm starting to reconsider my stance if these are the morons who are armed.


What's happening is that you apparently just started paying attention to the news this week.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.