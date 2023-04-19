 Skip to content
(Game Rant)   NPC gets stabby. Probably because the player kept attacking the chickens   (gamerant.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Report, Video game, 11-year-old, Non-player character, Assault, Variety store, 29-year-old Joshua David Pence, Video game console  
11 Comments     (+0 »)
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate it when I mistake a wandering monster for a run of the mill NPC.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know, you'd think stabbing someone multiple times in the chest would warrant an attempted murder charge in addition to the standard assault with a weapon.  Could just be shoddy reporting though.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NPC stands for non-player character, used to describe any character in a video game that isn't controlled by the player.

I love teabagging NPCs in Counter Strike.
 
Theeng
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jesus christ just ignore the kid, don't stab him, it's not like his opinion natters.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why assault and not attempted murder?  I don't think one could credibly argue that they weren't trying to kill someone that they stabbed multiple times.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not like this is the first case of an NPC turning hostile.
You can tell it's going to happen because his highlight outline turns red.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: I hate it when I mistake a wandering monster for a run of the mill NPC.


Good thing they found a cleric in time.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stabbing someone in an FPS is exactly what a NPC would do.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: You know, you'd think stabbing someone multiple times in the chest would warrant an attempted murder charge in addition to the standard assault with a weapon.  Could just be shoddy reporting though.


Llamas with Hats
Youtube kZUPCB9533Y
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll bet the kid doesn't do it again.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do you get to the Dollar Tree very often? Oh, what am I saying? Of course you don't.
 
