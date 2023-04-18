 Skip to content
(Idaho Capital Sun)   County sheriff refuses to do his mandated duty to serve Branch Dildonian Ammon Bundy with lawsuit papers and warrant for his arrest because he's afraid Bundy is "at his breaking point"   (idahocapitalsun.com) divider line
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(ivandragobreakhim.jpg)
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
<shrug> Let him.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
what kind of fringe is on the Dildonian flag, anyway
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
diddums
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

tintar: what kind of fringe is on the Dildonian flag, anyway


Funny enough, it's a rainbow fringe.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Normally, we would fill them full of lead if they didn't come with us but he's white."
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: "Normally, we would fill them full of lead if they didn't come with us but he's white."


"And has a lot of guns and friends with guns and frankly I agree with a lot of what this guy believes."

Probably
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

null: North_Central_Positronics: "Normally, we would fill them full of lead if they didn't come with us but he's white."

"And has a lot of guns and friends with guns and frankly I agree with a lot of what this guy believes."

Probably


also... potentially just can't be arsed... it'd be a massive hassle, everyone will biatch about it, couldn't rely on support from above... and if you were gonna do it, you'd want to be very sure you could see it through, and there's any number of ways that could be prevented however strong the case.

or I'm giving them too much credit.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

null: North_Central_Positronics: "Normally, we would fill them full of lead if they didn't come with us but he's white."

"And has a lot of guns and friends with guns and frankly I agree with a lot of what this guy believes."

Probably


The government he's busy rebelling against is on the same side as him!

Next week, they'll probably get together and gun down some immigrants, if there are any left in Idaho.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the papers are not served due to the sheriff's willful refusal to serve the papers, can the plaintiff go after the sheriff ('s department) ?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: If the papers are not served due to the sheriff's willful refusal to serve the papers, can the plaintiff go after the sheriff ('s department) ?


or at some point can't it become an FBI matter?

although, I grew up somewhere that was dubbed, "the most corrupt county in America" - police, DAs and even judges were all complicit in disappearing more'n a handful of FBI agents, no joke.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: If the papers are not served due to the sheriff's willful refusal to serve the papers, can the plaintiff go after the sheriff ('s department) ?


I am not a lawyer, but they could presumably ask the court for a writ of mandamus.

However, I sort of assume the Sheriff would refuse to serve himself too.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fnordfocus: null: North_Central_Positronics: "Normally, we would fill them full of lead if they didn't come with us but he's white."

"And has a lot of guns and friends with guns and frankly I agree with a lot of what this guy believes."

Probably

The government he's busy rebelling against is on the same side as him!

Next week, they'll probably get together and gun down some immigrants, if there are any left in Idaho.


Migrant seasonal farm workers make up over eighty percent of farm labor in Idaho. Tens of thousands of them.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: what kind of fringe is on the Dildonian flag, anyway


Pubes.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isn't this supposedly why cops need all the cool military-grade toys?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So what if he's at his breaking point? then you kill him like you did his friend Lavoy finicium, who deserved the bullet he got.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let's just drop a giant dome over his ranch sort of like they did in the Simpson's movie.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I think it's impossible not to conclude that, absent Mr. Bundy having some consequences for his actions, it will just continue," said Erik Stidham, an attorney who is representing St. Luke's.

... which is how we got here in the first place.
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Put the papers inside of a large purple plastic cock and mail it to him signature required.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just pretend he's black and you'll have no problem serving him. Or harassing him. Or arresting him. Or shooting him.
I know it's a lot to ask an Idahoan, but try to use your imagination.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Janet Reno had the right idea
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone go dig up Janet Reno.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This sheriff is showing exactly the same level of courage that the Uvalde, Texas police showed when confronted with a mass shooter.

These right wingers might act and talk tough, but when it comes down to it they are all craven little cowards!
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ixnay on the ivilegepray!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Old Launchy, the mechanical process server
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"My concern is with the safety of process servers and my deputies. I do not want to risk harm over a civil issue."

Just pick a deputy you don't like and want to get rid of anyway and send him.  He gets shot, and now it's no longer a civil issue.  Problem solved.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tintar: what kind of fringe is on the Dildonian flag, anyway


Lunatic.
 
