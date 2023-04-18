 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Didja see that one tipped-over traffic cone? No? Then here's your fine for speeding in a construction zone   (nystateofpolitics.com) divider line
20
    More: Asinine, New York State Thruway, New York, Highway, New York State Department of Transportation, Road, automated construction zone speed, Department of transportation, Official  
•       •       •

705 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2023 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
work zone == a ghost town where you never see any work.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My state changed it up this year.  Instead of lowering the speed to 55, which most people ignored.   They left it at 65, which means that people are slowing down to 55 in the work zone.

I don't know why.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not bad, Subby. Work on the meter a little and throw in a spouse and/or pet who abandoned you and you've got the start of a decent country tune.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
radar will be used in active work zones

Curious what their definition of active is. I'm betting it's 24/7 including holidays for the 18 months that cones are set up.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should call it four supervisors standing around one ditch digger zone.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like having full construction zone marked for three months but actual construction is only for two weeks.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, you didn't see the cones? That's a shame.

ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some "construction zones" are pure scams.  I've driven across the country several times and there's almost always multiple stretches with signs and cones for miles and not a single piece of equipment or pile of supplies in sight and no sign that anything was recently completed.  Apparently I just happened to roll thru those areas the day before work started.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: radar will be used in active work zones

Curious what their definition of active is. I'm betting it's 24/7 including holidays for the 18 months that cones are set up.


In Texas it means "workers are present"

If workers are present then traffic fines are automatically doubled.  No workers = regular ticket.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have in fact been pulled over for going 48 in a 25 mph school zone on a holiday.  The light was flashing and the cop was waiting and school was not in session that day.   Anything to collect revenue.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Fark in three years:

¢la$$ a¢tion law$uit to go forward on ¢on$tru¢tion zone ¢amera$ left up month$ after work wa$ ¢omplete, be¢au$e $afety.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: morg: radar will be used in active work zones

Curious what their definition of active is. I'm betting it's 24/7 including holidays for the 18 months that cones are set up.

In Texas it means "workers are present"

If workers are present then traffic fines are automatically doubled.  No workers = regular ticket.


How neglectful of them to overlook that detail.

There's at least one state I've been in that says "fines doubled when workers are present", but most of them are just "Fines doubled". If you're lucky, there's an indication that construction is happening.  Usually guardrail or drainage repair and about a 10% activity rate. Or, they just neglected to take the signs down. I wonder how that would play in court: "When was the last time there was active construction in that zone?"
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just once, I'd like to see one of these press releases address a shameless cash grab for what it is.  But no; it's always "Our brave selfless heroes who risk fiery death on an hourly basis to f*ck up traffic for 6 months to fill a pothole NEED us to enact these pointless fines to save their underfed children's lives!", while Sarah Mclachlan plays in the background...
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Just once, I'd like to see one of these press releases address a shameless cash grab for what it is.  But no; it's always "Our brave selfless heroes who risk fiery death on an hourly basis to f*ck up traffic for 6 months to fill a pothole NEED us to enact these pointless fines to save their underfed children's lives!", while Sarah Mclachlan plays in the background...


Great, now I'm crying...
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Part of the speed reduction around work zones is to stop the lane merger carnage and allow the rest of the traffic to deal with a panicked driver who wants to drive 3 next to the barriers.

Too bad nearly none of the temporary traffic management addresses those issues properly.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

morg: radar will be used in active work zones

Curious what their definition of active is. I'm betting it's 24/7 including holidays for the 18 months that cones are set up.


THIS!

If they want to increase compliance, then make sure the speed reduction is only active when there are workers there. Or an actual hazard is there.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
having done road construction, and knowing *nobody* slows down and having almost been hit by the stupid pieces of shiat who can't read road signs, i have zero problem with this.


if you're all mad about the fines you can easily avoid them by not speeding.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hate camera enforcement. It's bullshiat for revenue. If everyone is going x speed it's safe to do so. But the robot says oh 5mph over that's a ticket to everyone of you.
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They just put two of these signs on a 25 ml stretch of a highway on my way to work. The is no road work going on. Not even any signs for future work.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.