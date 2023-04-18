 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Car crashes into house: Meh. Into the second story: Not so meh. Without any obvious launch items such as tall curbs, a nearby overhead off-ramp, etc: Holy Meh, WTF?   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    Weird, House, Lake Tahoe, Subaru, Jeep driver, Placer County, California, good news, Storey, California driver  
posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2023 at 9:05 PM



33 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subaru Outbacks go everywhere
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Looks like ground level from where the guy is.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anything is a ramp if you're going fast enough."

- Abraham Lincoln
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 430x696]


And you may tell yourself, "This is not my beautiful house"
And you may tell yourself, "This is not my beautiful wife"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingIceHole: [scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x636]

Looks like ground level from where the guy is.


Yeah, that is not so mysterious.  Still had to be moving like hell though
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 430x696]

And you may tell yourself, "This is not my beautiful house"
And you may tell yourself, "This is not my beautiful wife"


Well, how did we get here?
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any roundabouts in the area?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: [Fark user image image 320x240]


It was the PENG button wasn't it
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: Any roundabouts in the area?
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"LUDICROUS SPEED, GO !!!"
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingIceHole: [scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x636]

Looks like ground level from where the guy is.


Yeah...that article is completely inaccurate.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: cefm: Any roundabouts in the area?
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

[media.tenor.com image 220x123]


I seem to recall an interview with a race car driver (Danica [sp?] Patrick?), who said she drove over roundabouts. I also knew/know a couple of guys who when we were younger decided to steal a car, apparently they hit a house after taking a 90 degree turn at full speed while being pursued and ended up with half the car in the basement. Story they told me was one reached for the stereo, the only thing still functional, turned it up and looked at the other guy and said, "see ya in juve".
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons did it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speed was a factor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now, begone! Before somebody drops a Subaru Outback on you!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dry ice ramp. oldest trick in the book for a perfect murder. Start questioning local seafood importers
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy....meh? This is your God? Meh? The God of Indifference?!? May you be smited (not smitten, not smote, there is a difference) SMITED by the Holy Flame of Apathy. It will BURN, but you won't care.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Speed was a factor.

[Fark user image 850x563]


I hate that scene so much.

Almost as much as this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Power pole guy wire at high speed. Had a couple around here, while not into a second story they do get thrown upwards rather far for traveling 15-20 mph...
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Driver's name was W. E. Coyote.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a residential road in the mountain/forest area between Sacramento and Tahoe. The car would have been coming at the house 90 degrees from the direction it looks like, because the rear end shifted left on impact. The house sits in a depression and there is an S curve before the house that if you are speeding and drunk and don't follow the road, that's exactly where you would you end up.

There's no street view for that road but satellite view makes it clear enough.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dick Van Dyke unavailable for comment...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Power pole guy wire at high speed. Had a couple around here, while not into a second story they do get thrown upwards rather far for traveling 15-20 mph...


A few years ago, I saw a stump of a power-pole sticking up form the ground.  Next to it was the top of a power pole with the crossbars intact.  It was held more-or-less upright by the power lines that were still attached to it and also to the two poles on either side.  I didn't get too close as I could hear the 60 Hz hum.  The middle third of the pole was about 80 feet away.

There was no sign of a vehicle anywhere.

I called 911, but since the power-lines were parallel to the road and not lying in it, they would not take a report.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've always loved you
Youtube m-iTAauXqZk
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkingIceHole: [scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x636]

Looks like ground level from where the guy is.


Yeeeeaaah
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

serfdood: "Anything is a ramp if you're going fast enough."

- Abraham Lincoln


Paige, go!
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: cyberspacedout: Speed was a factor.

[Fark user image 850x563]

I hate that scene so much.

Almost as much as this one:

[Fark user image 345x146]


god that one pissed me off.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 430x696]


I blame the architect.  Putting the garage on the second floor was a dumb idea.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whatever construction company built that awning needs to put this picture in their ads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Cleveland Bathtub Bits 1
Youtube uxm8TkSwSeE
 
