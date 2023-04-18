 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   "In Touch" host now out of touch   (kiro7.com) divider line
DaAlien
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Divinyls - I Touch Myself (Official Music Video)
Youtube wv-34w8kGPM
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Will cancel culture stop at nothing
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If I were a parent I think I'd prefer No Touch Ministries but that's just me.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Dr. Stanley lived a life of obedience and is now receiving the joy of his soul-seeing his Savior face-to-face."

Nope, he's just dead.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"God called our beloved pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley, home to heaven."

I'm pretty sure it was just "being 90 years old".

And before anyone says "yeah, god called him home to heaven", my response is: have you ever tried getting anyone over the age of 85 to do anything?  Ornery old bastards.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

morg: If I were a parent I think I'd prefer No Touch Ministries but that's just me.


They'll compromise and call it Bad Touch LLC
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So what's going to be on after SNL now?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hlehmann: "Dr. Stanley lived a life of obedience and is now receiving the joy of his soul-seeing his Savior face-to-face."

Nope, he's just dead.


...and he had no goddamn fun his whole life.
 
JustinCase
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: "God called our beloved pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley, home to heaven."

I'm pretty sure it was just "being 90 years old".

And before anyone says "yeah, god called him home to heaven", my response is: have you ever tried getting anyone over the age of 85 to do anything?  Ornery old bastards.


Thoroughly looking forward to it. If I live that long.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's out of time.
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Daryl Hall & John Oates - Out Of Touch (Official HD Video)
Youtube D00M2KZH1J0
 
